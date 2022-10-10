Read full article on original website
Tour the ‘lost villages’ of Fort Drum
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum officials invite the public to take part in the Lost Villages History Tour on Monday, November 14. The Lost Villages History Tour will offer participants a guided tour of the former villages of Lewisburg, Woods Mills, Sterlingville and LeRaysville, as well as their associated cemeteries.
YMCA leaving Sackets Harbor location next month
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The YMCA announced Thursday that its facility in Sackets Harbor is closing on November 1. Officials said the Pike Road location will become a private youth training facility. The Y said the building owner has leased the facility to IHC Sports Academy which will...
Group tours JCC’s planned entrepreneur education hub
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A timetable is set and work is underway on Jefferson Community College’s downtown Watertown hub for entrepreneurs. It’s described as a transformational project for Franklin Street. On Thursday, Advantage Watertown, a city improvement consulting group, walked through the strip of vacant Public Square...
‘Boo at the Zoo’ this weekend & next
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s “Boo at the Zoo” for the next two weekends. Zoo New York events coordinator Kristina Friel, executive director Larry Sorel, and “miniature black panther” Boo were on 7 News This Morning to talk about it. Watch the video above...
JCC to host state criminal justice conference
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Criminal Justice Educators Association of New York State will hold its annual conference in the north country. That’s thanks to Paul Alteri, a criminal justice assistant professor at Jefferson Community College. He said it took a lot of effort. Last year’s conference was...
John Rositano, 89, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John Rositano, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Watertown October 11, 2022. John was born in Sinopoli, Italy May 20, 1933, son of Rocco and Angela Salarno Rositano and he attended schools in Italy. He came to the United States and Gouverneur in November 1950 where he lived and worked with his brother and sister in-law at their restaurant, The Casablanca.
Verna Mae Wilson, 93, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Verna Mae Wilson, 93, of Canton passed away in her home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She died suddenly of heart failure but was in the company of family. Verna was born on January 15, 1929, in Massena, New York to Ross and Ruby O’Shaughnessy....
Ronald E. Woodley, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald E. Woodley, Clayton passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 11, 2022, at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay. Ron was born in Hastings, PA April 27, 1935, son of William W. and Anna F. Lenz Woodley. He was a graduate of Hastings High School. Ron entered the US Army August 23, 1954 and was honorably discharged August 22, 1957. He was stationed in Alaska while in the service.
New gym on the way for Alexandria Central
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The old Alexandria Central gymnasium was cozy to say the least. Times change and so do athletic facilities. Alexandria will showcase a brand new one next school year. It promises to be a new era for Purple Ghost sports. It centers on a brand-new...
Watertown construction projects take shape on Clinton Street
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve been around Watertown, you’ve likely seen the crane hovering above Clinton Street. Over the past few months, workers have been toiling away on a planned addition to Watertown Savings Bank. Now they’re laying down steel and the structure is starting to...
BOCES invites public to open houses
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - BOCES is inviting members of the public to attend two upcoming open houses for its technical centers in Jefferson and Lewis Counties. Nathan Lehman, BOCES information coordinator, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the events. Watch his interview above. The...
Source: Proposal would have city own Watertown Golf Club, end litigation
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Owners of Watertown’s two golf courses are in talks with the city of Watertown that could result in the sale of the course in Thompson Park. The deal would also end all the lawsuits against the city and see Ives Hill Country Club, on Flower Avenue West, reopen.
Canton-Potsdam Hospital changing main entrance starting Monday
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Starting Monday, the main entrance and the emergency department entrance to Canton-Potsdam Hospital will be temporarily relocating as a two-year, $71 million expansion project gets underway. “This hospital and this transition that we are working through right now in flipping the hospital’s main entrance to...
Daniel G. Armstrong Sr., 80, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daniel G. Armstrong Sr. , 80, Reasoner Rd, Watertown died, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Hospital. The funeral service for Mr. Armstrong will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday October 15th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Brookside Cemetery.
Village mayor calls for change in bed tax
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A village mayor says there needs to be a change in Jefferson County’s bed tax. It comes as some town and village leaders call for short-term rental properties like Airbnb and Vrbo to pay the same 3 percent tax that hotels pay. West...
Robert A. Crary, 96, formerly of Newton Falls
NEWTON FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Robert A. Crary, 96, formerly of Newton Falls peacefully passed away on October 11, 2022 surrounded by his Family at the Maplewood Nursing Home. Calling Hours will be from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Monday, October 17 at the French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake with a Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday at 11:00 at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Star Lake.
James C. Jacobs, 91, of Watertown and formerly of Clayton
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James C. Jacobs, 91, Watertown and formerly of Clayton passed away Friday evening, October 7, 2022, at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. James was born in Auburn July 12, 1931, son of James C. and Elizabeth Hutchinson Jacobs. He was a graduate of Auburn East High School and attended Auburn Community College for one year. He then entered the US Marine Corps in 1951, serving actively for two years, which included Korea and remained in the Active Reserves. He was reactivated for Desert Storm, serving in Saudi Arabia. He retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 from the Reserves in 1991 . He received numerous awards including the Navy Achievement Medal and Navy Commendation Medals while in the Marines.
Metropolitan Opera HD Back on the Big Screen
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Showing at the Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall, Watertown, LIVE, Saturday, October 22nd at 12:55 pm. Encores (recorded from Saturday) are Wednesday, October 26 at 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm. Having triumphed at the Met in some of the repertory’s fiercest soprano roles, Sondra Radvanovsky...
Carthage Area Hospital looks to fill 50 positions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Area Hospital held a job fair Wednesday as it tries to fill 50 positions. CAH was at The WorkPlace in Watertown to hold interviews. Officials say the one-on-ones gave candidates a chance to have a more personal experience. So, what jobs need to be...
Morning Checkup: Eye Health
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The inside of the eye reflects the rest of your body. That’s according to Dr. Young Seol, an ophthalmologist with Costello Eye Physicians and Surgeons on Public Square in Watertown. Watch the video as he talks about eye health during Samaritan Medical Center’s Morning...
