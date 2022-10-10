WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James C. Jacobs, 91, Watertown and formerly of Clayton passed away Friday evening, October 7, 2022, at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. James was born in Auburn July 12, 1931, son of James C. and Elizabeth Hutchinson Jacobs. He was a graduate of Auburn East High School and attended Auburn Community College for one year. He then entered the US Marine Corps in 1951, serving actively for two years, which included Korea and remained in the Active Reserves. He was reactivated for Desert Storm, serving in Saudi Arabia. He retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 from the Reserves in 1991 . He received numerous awards including the Navy Achievement Medal and Navy Commendation Medals while in the Marines.

