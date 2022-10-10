Read full article on original website
Slightly cooler temps and wind gusts Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another weak cold front/wind shift line swept across Kansas last night. However, the only weather changes we are expecting are slightly cooler temperatures today along with a gusty northwest wind. Wind gusts up to 35 mph plus the recent dry weather and...
KWCH.com
Storms move out, sun moves in
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms are moving out, and cooler conditions are moving in. As skies turn mostly sunny, wake-up temperatures in the 50s will climb into the middle 70s which is near normal for middle October. Another weak cold front/wind shift line will...
KWCH.com
Fire danger a concern Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of the area just can’t seem to find any rain, and with the wind picking up for Thursday, we are up against a fire threat that will be rather widespread and a concern for much of the state. Northwest winds will gust to around 35 or 40 mph and humidity will be quite low throughout the afternoon.
Red Flag Warning in effect for Friday afternoon
The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Red Flag Warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. Extreme Grassland Fire Danger is forecast. West winds will be sustained from 15 to...
KWCH.com
Cold front coming; limited rain
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A front arriving in Kansas tonight/early Wednesday will bring scattered showers and storms to central and eastern Kansas. Amounts will be quite limited, with most areas receiving less than .25″. Gusty winds will turn back to the north/northwest for Wednesday and highs will drop about...
How long until we change the clocks?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Struggling trash pickup service expected to close for good
As of Tuesday, Best Value Services, LLC, is no longer picking up trash for thousands of Wichita and Haysville residents. The question now is: will former customers get their money back?
Broadway Bottleneck snarfs $61,000 in Wichita street money. Plus, an update on McLean
From our Opinion page: The Wichita “road diet” strikes again. | Dion Lefler column
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Green Acres Harvest Festival
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at Green Acres Market this morning getting a look at their upcoming Harvest Festival!. This festival has returned and brings with it demonstrations, vendors, prize drawings and more!. You can find more information on everything going on at their Facebook page www.facebook.com/greenacresmkt/events.
Man, 50s, dead after SUV strikes motorcycle in south Wichita Wednesday night: police
The crash happened near the intersection of Pawnee and Hydraulic.
KWCH.com
Does It Work? InvisaWear bracelet
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Jewelry typically isn’t described as “lifesaving,” but this isn’t your typical bracelet. The makers of InvisaWear claim their line of GPS-tracking jewelry and accessories can discreetly get you connected with dispatchers during an emergency. Does the InvisaWear bracelet work as advertised? To put...
wichitabyeb.com
Here’s a Pho King review for you to read
We’ve been talking about it for over a year now, and it’s finally pho king here. Wait, I mean, Pho King ICT is now open. The Vietnamese restaurant at 4857 E. Harry is located in the original Pho Ong 8 space near Harry and Oliver. I stopped by to see if this place was more than just a witty name.
One of Wichita’s first trend stores is closing after more than four decades
A popular Wichita store that has been at six sites over its 41 years in business is closing and having a retirement sale.
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Great Plains Renaissance Festival
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lords and Ladies, ‘tis that time of the year again, the Great Plains Renaissance Festival is making its way to Sedgwick County Park!. There will be turkey legs, knights doing battle, feats of strength, and much more!. You can find more information at greatplainsrenfest.com. Copyright...
Fatal motorcycle accident in south Wichita
One person is dead following a motorcycle accident in south Wichita. It happened just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening near Pawnee and Hydraulic
KAKE TV
Wichita residents react to Best Value Trash ending residential services
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Sedgwick County trash company announced Tuesday it is discontinuing residential services, effective immediately. Best Value Services, which serves Wichita and Haysville, called it quits before the Haysville City Council was expected to consider revoking its license to do business there. In Wichita, city leaders are dealing with the result.
hppr.org
Kansas emergency rental assistance program coming to a close
After allocating more than $250 million, Kansas’ emergency rental assistance program (KERA) is coming to a close. The program, which was established in March 2021 with federal pandemic relief funds, is ending because the state is close to using up all of its funds. The program provided rent and utility assistance to more than 75,000 Kansans.
KWCH.com
Lawnmowing business’s generosity leads to big surprise for Wichita veteran
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The owner of a Wichita lawnmowing business set his sights on a yard in need of some cleaning. The work he does is free, and he records himself doing it, drawing millions on social media. 12 News explored how the local business owner’s project of goodwill...
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Holiday Galleria
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Can you believe Christmas is in just a few months?!. If you’re looking to get some shopping done at a one stop shop, look no further! Holiday Galleria has kicked off this year and will feature more than 120 regional and national merchants! The upscale shopping event is sure to have what you need to get you ready for the holiday season!
