WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of the area just can’t seem to find any rain, and with the wind picking up for Thursday, we are up against a fire threat that will be rather widespread and a concern for much of the state. Northwest winds will gust to around 35 or 40 mph and humidity will be quite low throughout the afternoon.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO