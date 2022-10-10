Read full article on original website
UofL Health ER nurse speaks on how appreciation week highlights dedication
A judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years in prison Thursday in Clark Circuit Court for the death of Michelle Slaughter in 2021. ‘Mistakes have been made’: State begins hearings for juvenile detention center violations. Updated: 5 hours ago. After blistering reports of assaults, violations and chaos at a...
‘A situation no parent can fathom being in’: Lawsuit filed against Vanguard Academy daycare
JCPS Showcase of Schools returns to Kentucky International Convention Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents and students will have a chance to check out a number of Jefferson County Public Schools as the Showcase of Schools returns to the Kentucky International Convention Center. The event is scheduled on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Exhibition Halls A...
Norton Healthcare officials stress importance of colonoscopies to detect cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a study questioning the use of colonoscopies for detecting colon cancer was released, health officials said screenings are still recommended and could be life saving. The report was published by the New England Journal of Medicine on Oct. 9 and states that a colonoscopy did...
All students taken to hospital after JCPS bus crash returned home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An update has been given on the Jefferson County Public Schools bus crash that sent eight children to the hospital this week. All children have left the hospital and returned home. The bus crash happened on Tuesday at Rangeland and Ridgecrest. It was said that 17...
Indoor foam combat arena opens in Louisville
Lawsuit filed against east Louisville daycare over abuse claims
Wedding ceremony held in hospital for terminally ill patient
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A beautiful and heart wrenching scene playing out today at UofL Hospital. Osmin Melendez is terminally ill with colon cancer. For the past few months, he’s been in and out of UofL Hospital. His most recent stay started over the weekend, and doctors say it’s expected that he won’t live much longer.
Code Louisville celebrates graduates in technology careers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of Code Louisville graduates, along with mentors and staff, were celebrated on Thursday for milestones made in the technology field. Code Louisville provides free coding training for residents age 18 and up, offering courses in web development, user experience design, data analysis, quality assurance and more.
A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - In a single instant, it is often said, life can change forever. For Kayla Sorrell and Ross Burd, on May 13, 2021, it changed in three. The first was at 8 a.m., when Burd dropped off young Raven to the babysitter, a trusted woman who shared a special bond with Raven. It was a normal day.
Mayor Fischer recognized for water industry contributions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer has been recognized for his contributions to the water industry. The Water Environment Federation awarded Louisville Metro’s mayor with its 2022 Public Officials Award for his work over his three terms. The not-for-profit technical and educational organization’s award is presented to a...
October marks six months for Louisville’s Hope Village
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In April 2022, Louisville Metro opened its own homeless camp. The property in the 200 block of E. College Street provides a safe outdoor space for a portion of the people who are currently living on city streets, where they can get food and shelter. Hope...
Zoneton Fire announces third year of neighborhood Halloween visits
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Halloween will be heading to several neighborhoods in Bullitt County once again thanks to the Zoneton Fire Protection District. Zoneton firefighters announced they will be making neighborhood visits to pass out candy to children in Halloween costumes for the third straight year. The event will begin...
UofL Health 'Capturing the Moment' for cancer patients and survivors
Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to David McAtee shooting. The former Louisville Metro Police officer charged federally in connection to the shooting of west Louisville restaurant owner David “YaYa” McAtee plead guilty in court on Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. Some residents cite...
Louisville billboards to highlight middle school girls of color
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On International Day of the Girl, a nonprofit organization is highlighting local Black middle school girls on multiple billboards across the Louisville Metro. A total of six billboards will be placed in the city highlighting 21 girls within the 300FOR300 program, offering a six-week writing program...
LMPD working crash involving JCPS school bus; injuries confirmed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are working a crash on Rangeland Road at Ridgecrest Road involving a JCPS school bus. The crash was reported at 4:10 p.m. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed there were multiple injuries. This is a developing story that will be updated.
Officials searching for missing 42-year-old Louisville woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police issued an Operation Return Home for a missing 42-year-old woman last seen on Monday. Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville, police said. Hope is listed as 5′ 5″, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes...
Pride Center opens in Louisville on National Coming Out Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Pride Foundation announced the official opening of the first-ever Pride Center to come to Louisville on Tuesday. This is the first LGBTQ+ community center in Louisville in 40 years, the release said. The Pride Center will be open Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m....
Germantown veterans group prepares to struggle after thieves make off with thousands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An overnight break-in left behind a very tough Sunday morning surprise for members of the AMVETS Daniel Boone Post 1 in Louisville’s Germantown neighborhood. The group finds itself in a fight for survival after thieves trashed their building and make off with and estimated $8,500 in cash.
