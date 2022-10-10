Surveillance video captures suspects firing at off-duty officer in Detroit

Surveillance video captured the moment suspects opened fire on an off-duty police officer.

Detroit police say the incident happened on Monday around 3:57 a.m. in the 19400 block of Fielding in Detroit.

Police say the off-duty officer was sitting in his vehicle with a woman when unknown suspects started firing at them.

We’re told no one was hit, but that the off-duty officer did get cut with glass.

Police say he was treated and released at the scene.