ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Surveillance video captures suspects firing at off-duty officer in Detroit

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p4SiJ_0iTd4HFN00

Surveillance video captured the moment suspects opened fire on an off-duty police officer.

Detroit police say the incident happened on Monday around 3:57 a.m. in the 19400 block of Fielding in Detroit.

Police say the off-duty officer was sitting in his vehicle with a woman when unknown suspects started firing at them.

We’re told no one was hit, but that the off-duty officer did get cut with glass.

Police say he was treated and released at the scene.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
montanarightnow.com

Video shows teen driver punched by Detroit-area police

DETROIT (AP) — Video shows police officers in suburban Detroit pulling a Black teenager from a car during a traffic stop in June and repeatedly punching him in the head. The police body camera video was released Wednesday by attorneys for 17-year-old Tyler Wade in combination with a lawsuit alleging excessive force. Wade suffered a concussion, blurred vision and had braces knocked off his teeth by Warren police. Wade can be heard on the police video saying, “I’m not resisting!” as officers handcuff him. Warren police declined to comment on the lawsuit, but one officer was suspended last summer. Wade pleaded no contest to concealing a stolen vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police chase ends with suspect jumping off Rouge River bridge

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A police chase came to a close with a suspect jumping off the Rouge River bridge. UPDATE: Police: Boy fleeing officers OK after falling 25-30 feet from I-75 overpass in Detroit. The incident occurred after the suspects stole three Ford Mustangs from the Flatrock Assembly...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Duty Officer#Surveillance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Teen driving stolen car throws pistol, trips over own feet before police arrest him in Detroit

DETROIT – A teenager who was seen driving a stolen car overnight threw a pistol before tripping over his own feet, allowing police to catch up and arrest him in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on Greenfield Road near West Chicago Road at 11:55 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) when they noticed a speeding Chrysler 200 that had been stolen on Sept. 26.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy