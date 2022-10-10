Lake Regional Pharmacy consolidates locations

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ)

Lake Regional Pharmacy revealed on Monday that it plans to reduce its amount of pharmacy locations, according to a press release.

Pharmacies in Lake Ozark (1870 Bagnell Dam Blvd.) and Laurie (156 Missouri Blvd,) will close at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Clinic and therapy sites will remain open at these locations.

Lake Regional Pharmacy locations in Camdenton, Eldon and Osage Beach will remain open seven days a week to serve customers in person. Free delivery service also will continue.

“Consolidating pharmacy locations allows us to shift staffing and services to high-demand areas, ensuring we are providing the best service possible," Lake Regional CEO Kevin McRoberts said in a press release.

