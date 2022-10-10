Read full article on original website
Panthers Trading D.J. Moore to Bears Makes Little Sense for Either Team
Why Panthers trading WR Moore to Bears is highly unlikely originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost the second the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday, rumors started to trickle in about the possibility of an impending fire sale in Carolina. Given the Bears’ lack of talent at wide receiver after Darnell Mooney, the internet began to speculate the Bears could trade for Panthers star receiver D.J. Moore.
Bears Locker Room Emotional After Loss to Commanders on TNF
Bears share heartbreak after tough loss to Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a somber scene in the Bears locker room following their 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. There wasn’t a ton of talking. Those who did, spoke in hushed tones huddled around a locker. Some players simply sat, still fully dressed in their uniforms, unmoving, deep in thought.
Bears Observations: Red-Zone Errors Cost Bears in 12-7 Loss Vs. Commanders
CHICAGO – The game Jeff Bezos paid all that money for, Bears and Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, went exactly how everyone predicted. A mistake-filled slopfest of a first half saw the Commanders take a 3-0 lead into the locker room. The Bears' defense, which has had trouble starting fast, held Carson Wentz and Co. to 88 yards through the first two stanzas.
Velus Jones Jr. Muffs Punt Again, Bears to Consider New Return Man
Bears to consider new punt returner after Jones Jr. muff originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Velus Jones Jr. is in jeopardy of losing his job as the Bears primary return man. The rookie wide receiver once again made a critical error towards the end of the game, which played a critical role in the team’s loss. Jones Jr. muffed a punt inside the team’s 10-yard line, and the Commanders recovered the ball at the six-yard line, setting up Washington’s game-winning touchdown two plays later.
Bears' Justin Fields Claims Pass Interference on Throw to Pettis
Fields claims pass interference on throw to Pettis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you're looking for analysis from Justin Fields of Dante Pettis' drop in the endzone on the final drive, here it is. "That was a PI (pass interference) that we didn't get," Fields said. Despite the...
Bulls' Lonzo Ball's Advice to Ayo Dosunmu on Starting PG Role
Dosunmu leaning on Ball for advice on starting at PG originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu calls Lonzo Ball one of his good friends on the Chicago Bulls, a key figure in his rookie transition from college to the NBA. "A lot of the times on road trips...
Ex-Blackhawks Winger Alex DeBrincat Writes Letter About Chicago
Alex DeBrincat writes emotional letter to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a letter titled "Chicago," written by ex-Blackhawk Alex DeBrincat for the Players Tribune, the beloved winger poured his heart out explaining his time in Chicago, his appreciation for the team/city and his feelings after being traded to the Ottawa Senators in the offseason.
Carson Wentz Levels Roquan Smith to Set Up a Commanders Touchdown
Wentz levels Smith to set up a Commanders touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Carson Wentz leveled Roquan Smith near the goal line. The All-Pro linebacker was pancaked by the Commanders' quarterback. Truly an embarrassing instance for the Bears' linebacker. Smith is arguably the strongest, most athletic player on...
Bears' Velus Jones Jr. Muffs Second Punt of the Season
Velus Jones Jr. muffs second punt of the season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears need a new punt returner. Velus Jones Jr. muffed his second punt of the season against the Commanders on Thursday night. This time, the Commanders recovered on the six-yard line. Brian Robinson recorded...
Bears' Justin Fields Does Push-Ups After Dante Pettis Touchdown
Fields does push-ups after Pettis touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is a tough dude. He threw a dime to Dante Pettis down the sideline for a 40-yard touchdown, while simultaneously getting thrown to the ground. Fields got comfy on the ground during Thursday night's game. He...
When Do the Chicago Bears Play Next After Facing Commanders?
When do the Chicago Bears play next? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears will have a lot of time on their hands to prepare for their Week 7 game. After their loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, the team has 10 days to prepare for their next game – the longest possible time span in football without a bye week.
Tony Gonzalez Calls Bears ‘Freshman Team' at Halftime of TNF
Tony Gonzalez calls Bears a 'freshman team' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tony Gonzalez didn't sugarcoat the Bears' first-half performance. The halftime analyst called the Bears a "freshman team" and said it would be kind to call this team "the JV team of the NFL." The Bears didn't do...
Bears' Jaylon Johnson Ready to Continue Quest to ‘Dominate' NFL
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Jaylon Johnson entered this season wanting to send a message to the rest of the NFL that he should be viewed as one of the elite corners in the game. So it was frustrating for the Bears' star cornerback to be unable to help his team last Sunday as Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson tore up Chicago’s defense during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium.
When's the Last Time the Chicago Bears Wore Orange Helmets?
When's the last time the Bears wore orange helmets? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears unveiled new, orange uniforms with matching jerseys and helmets. The NFL lifted its rule to require teams to wear the same color helmets all season, motivating teams to create new alternate uniforms with different colored helmets.
Bears Report Card: Grading Offense, Defense in Loss Vs. Commanders
CHICAGO -- It was a game the Bears had to win. After back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, a date with the floundering Washington Commanders was just what the doctor ordered. But try as they might, the Bears couldn't get out of their own way Thursday...
Darnell Mooney, Bears Left Searching for Answers After Commanders Loss
CHICAGO – Darnell Mooney asked for the opportunity that came his way late Thursday night. Be it the football gods, the universe, or a deity of your choice, the Bears' star wide receiver wanted the ball with the game on the line against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field.
Former Eagles OT, Cowboys' Jason Peters Returns to Philly for SNF Clash
Former Eagles OT, Cowboys' Jason Peters returns to Philly for SNF clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If anyone understands the magnitude of the Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys rivalry, it's Jason Peters. The Cowboys, and their 40-year-old offensive tackle, will travel to Philly and face off against the Eagles in...
What Does GSH on Chicago Bears Orange Jerseys Stand for?
What does 'GSH' on Bears orange jerseys stand for? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears unveiled new orange jerseys and helmets for Thursday's game against the Washington Commanders. The orange uniforms attracted a lot of attention. But, what about the "GSH"?. What does GSH on Bears jersey...
USC WR Jordan Addison Is a Player Bears Should Eye in the 2023 NFL Draft
Players That Bear Watching: USC WR Jordan Addison originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It is unconscionable how the Chicago Bears’ organization seemingly refuses to provide talented skill players for its beleaguered offense. Primarily, the wide receiver position has been a long neglected area in Chicago for years. Even...
Bears' WR N'Keal Harry Inactive for Commanders Game on Thursday Night Football
N'Keal Harry will not play in Bears-Commanders game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. N’Keal Harry will have to wait at least another week to make his Bears debut. The team announced that the wide receiver is inactive for Thursday Night’s game against the Commanders. In July, Ryan...
