ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Panthers Trading D.J. Moore to Bears Makes Little Sense for Either Team

Why Panthers trading WR Moore to Bears is highly unlikely originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost the second the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday, rumors started to trickle in about the possibility of an impending fire sale in Carolina. Given the Bears’ lack of talent at wide receiver after Darnell Mooney, the internet began to speculate the Bears could trade for Panthers star receiver D.J. Moore.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Locker Room Emotional After Loss to Commanders on TNF

Bears share heartbreak after tough loss to Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a somber scene in the Bears locker room following their 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. There wasn’t a ton of talking. Those who did, spoke in hushed tones huddled around a locker. Some players simply sat, still fully dressed in their uniforms, unmoving, deep in thought.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Observations: Red-Zone Errors Cost Bears in 12-7 Loss Vs. Commanders

CHICAGO – The game Jeff Bezos paid all that money for, Bears and Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, went exactly how everyone predicted. A mistake-filled slopfest of a first half saw the Commanders take a 3-0 lead into the locker room. The Bears' defense, which has had trouble starting fast, held Carson Wentz and Co. to 88 yards through the first two stanzas.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Velus Jones Jr. Muffs Punt Again, Bears to Consider New Return Man

Bears to consider new punt returner after Jones Jr. muff originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Velus Jones Jr. is in jeopardy of losing his job as the Bears primary return man. The rookie wide receiver once again made a critical error towards the end of the game, which played a critical role in the team’s loss. Jones Jr. muffed a punt inside the team’s 10-yard line, and the Commanders recovered the ball at the six-yard line, setting up Washington’s game-winning touchdown two plays later.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
NBC Chicago

Ex-Blackhawks Winger Alex DeBrincat Writes Letter About Chicago

Alex DeBrincat writes emotional letter to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a letter titled "Chicago," written by ex-Blackhawk Alex DeBrincat for the Players Tribune, the beloved winger poured his heart out explaining his time in Chicago, his appreciation for the team/city and his feelings after being traded to the Ottawa Senators in the offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Carson Wentz Levels Roquan Smith to Set Up a Commanders Touchdown

Wentz levels Smith to set up a Commanders touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Carson Wentz leveled Roquan Smith near the goal line. The All-Pro linebacker was pancaked by the Commanders' quarterback. Truly an embarrassing instance for the Bears' linebacker. Smith is arguably the strongest, most athletic player on...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Nbc Sports Chicago#Morale#American Football#Giants
NBC Chicago

Bears' Velus Jones Jr. Muffs Second Punt of the Season

Velus Jones Jr. muffs second punt of the season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears need a new punt returner. Velus Jones Jr. muffed his second punt of the season against the Commanders on Thursday night. This time, the Commanders recovered on the six-yard line. Brian Robinson recorded...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields Does Push-Ups After Dante Pettis Touchdown

Fields does push-ups after Pettis touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is a tough dude. He threw a dime to Dante Pettis down the sideline for a 40-yard touchdown, while simultaneously getting thrown to the ground. Fields got comfy on the ground during Thursday night's game. He...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

When Do the Chicago Bears Play Next After Facing Commanders?

When do the Chicago Bears play next? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears will have a lot of time on their hands to prepare for their Week 7 game. After their loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, the team has 10 days to prepare for their next game – the longest possible time span in football without a bye week.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

Bears' Jaylon Johnson Ready to Continue Quest to ‘Dominate' NFL

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Jaylon Johnson entered this season wanting to send a message to the rest of the NFL that he should be viewed as one of the elite corners in the game. So it was frustrating for the Bears' star cornerback to be unable to help his team last Sunday as Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson tore up Chicago’s defense during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

When's the Last Time the Chicago Bears Wore Orange Helmets?

When's the last time the Bears wore orange helmets? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears unveiled new, orange uniforms with matching jerseys and helmets. The NFL lifted its rule to require teams to wear the same color helmets all season, motivating teams to create new alternate uniforms with different colored helmets.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What Does GSH on Chicago Bears Orange Jerseys Stand for?

What does 'GSH' on Bears orange jerseys stand for? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears unveiled new orange jerseys and helmets for Thursday's game against the Washington Commanders. The orange uniforms attracted a lot of attention. But, what about the "GSH"?. What does GSH on Bears jersey...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy