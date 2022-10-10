Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
In Depth Alaska: COLA increase and what it means for Alaskans
Blood Bank of Alaska is in need of O Positive and O Negative blood. The Blood Bank of Alaska said they are seeing fewer donors at a time when they are in critical need of O Positive and O Negative blood. Feeding the hungry, one sandwich at a time: Anchorage...
alaskasnewssource.com
Last Frontier Honor Flight braves elements during D.C. trip
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly two dozen Alaska veterans were in the nation’s capital Thursday visiting memorials. Braving the rain, it was a day of reflection for the veterans, most seeing memorials for wars they fought in for the first time. “I almost cried just seeing the whole thing....
alaskasnewssource.com
Dunleavy leads in latest fundraising in Alaska governor race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy leads his challengers in fundraising for the latest reporting period ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. His campaign reported about $600,000 in contributions between Aug. 7 and Oct. 7, with nearly $920,000 available at the end of the reporting period.
kinyradio.com
Travel Alaska unveils new Alaska Native Culture Guide
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Just a few months after a redesigned TravelAlaska.com launched with expanded information on Alaska Native cultures and tourism opportunities, the Alaska Travel Industry Association is releasing a brand new Alaska Native Culture Guide. The guide will be unveiled Tuesday at ATIA’s Annual Convention in Sitka. Available...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 10, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Activists and family members of inmates who’ve died jailed in Alaska...
Fishermen fear going out of business after Alaska cancels snow and king crab harvest
SEATTLE — Crab fishermen are at a loss after Alaska canceled harvest season for two types of crabs over population concerns. For the first time ever, the Bering Sea snow crab harvest is closed, and for the second consecutive year, the Bristol Bay red king crab harvest is as well.
rasmuson.org
Rasmuson Foundation welcomes five new staff
Contact: Lisa Demer, 907-545-3555 (cell) Anchorage, AK – Rasmuson Foundation is pleased to announce five new staff members, including two directors filling newly created positions. “Every employee at the Foundation is critical to our reach and impact across Alaska,” said Diane Kaplan, president and CEO. “These additions will help...
kinyradio.com
Office of the State Veterinarian confirms Avian Influenza in Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two domestic poultry flocks in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough have been confirmed to have highly pathogenic avian influenza. One flock was a backyard chicken flock, and the other was a mix of poultry species. There has been a total of four backyard flocks and over 570 wild...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Blood Bank faces critical need for O-positive, O-negative blood
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the past 10 years, Hope Aldrighette has visited a blood bank every few months. “I’ve donated four gallons at this point, that’s kind of crazy,” Aldrighette said. During each visit when she donates blood, blood banks are able to collect enough blood...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska National Guard asks western communities to submit assistance requests to State Emergency Operational Center
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It has been decades since the Alaska National Guard had a mobilization like Mission Merbok. “It was the largest off-road response in many decades,” Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe said. According to Saxe, the guard mobilized over 170 military personnel on Sep. 21, with boots hitting...
alaskasnewssource.com
FastCast Oct. 11, 2022
FEMA inspectors arriving in Western Alaska to assist residents with aid applications. Federal Emergency Management Agency housing inspectors will be coming to Western Alaska starting Monday to help survivors of the severe mid-September storm apply for assistance. Broadband improvements coming to Y-K Delta. Updated: 22 hours ago. Bethel Native Corporation...
alaskasnewssource.com
US Treasury awards Alaska nearly $60M in small business funding
Many residents of Hooper Bay are staying at emergency shelters or with family members. Some lost their homes, and some homes were damaged. Together, the community is rebuilding. State officials warn poultry owners of spike in avian flu cases. Updated: 4 hours ago. This is the first year the state...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskasnewssource.com
Bird flu again confirmed in Alaska backyard flocks
The department announced Monday that both the Bristol bay red king crab harvest and Bering sea snow crab will be closed for the season. City of Houston rebuilds their council after multiple city officials tender resignations. Updated: 5 hours ago. Former Mayor Virgie Thompson, former Deputy Mayor Lance Wilson, and...
kinyradio.com
No marijuana-possession prisoners in Alaska, state officials say
(Alaska Beacon) - The state of Alaska, which voted to legalize recreational marijuana use in 2014, has no one in prison for simple marijuana possession, officials with the Alaska Department of Corrections and the office of Gov. Mike Dunleavy said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden said...
J.H. Snider: Why is calling a constitutional convention on the ballot this November?
Once per decade — next on Nov. 8 — Alaska’s constitution grants the people the right to call a constitutional convention via a statewide referendum. Alaska’s Framers placed this automatic referendum on the ballot to prevent the Legislature from having monopoly power over initiating constitutional amendment. The process they created grants the people three votes: First, whether to call a convention. Second, if called, to elect delegates to the convention. Third, whether to approve the convention’s proposals.
alaskapublic.org
Families, activists question why so many people in Alaska’s jails and prisons have died this year
Early one morning this summer, Nora Brown got a knock on her door in White Mountain, a small community near Nome. It was a village public safety officer letting her know that her 20-year-old daughter, Kitty Douglas, had died in jail. She had only been there for six nights. It...
alaskasnewssource.com
Pacific low brings snow-wind-rain triad
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A north Pacific low blasted parts of Southcentral with winds, snow, and rain as it pushed ashore Wednesday. The storm prompted blizzard and winter storm warnings as it dumped snow on regional highways and roads. Driving was challenging, even dangerous in the Copper River Basin from Eureka-east and south. Visibility was near zero in some video images seen on Alaska 511.
alaskasnewssource.com
Heavy snow for parts of Southcentral; flooding potential for Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter is trying to kick autumn out of Alaska, as the first winter storm with multiple inches of snow has been issued for parts of the state. The winter storm warning encompasses the Copper River Basin northward through parts of the eastern Interior. It’s here where we could see 5 to 12 inches of snow, with lower totals expected for areas north of Chicken.
alaskapublic.org
Jury awards million-dollar verdict to attorney fired by Alaska Department of Law
A Juneau jury awarded almost $1.2 million to a former Alaska Department of Law attorney this week, finding at trial that the department failed to follow state laws governing promotions and then wrongfully fired her when she complained. Joan Wilkerson, the attorney who filed a lawsuit in 2018 against the...
alaskapublic.org
Western Alaska receives millions to repair roads and storm-damaged communities
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration is providing $9 million to help cover damages in Western Alaska from last month’s historic storm. The administration released the emergency relief funds on Oct. 6. Right now, Western Alaskans are in the midst of restoring roads, repairing subsistence camps...
Comments / 19