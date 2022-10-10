Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Gisele's Comment On Instagram Gives Insight Into Issues With Tom Brady
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen appears to have publicly acknowledged reported marital issues with her husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, on Instagram. Bündchen posted the praying hands emoji in response to a graphic shared by author and podcaster Jay Shetty that stated, "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."
Panthers Trading D.J. Moore to Bears Makes Little Sense for Either Team
Why Panthers trading WR Moore to Bears is highly unlikely originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost the second the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday, rumors started to trickle in about the possibility of an impending fire sale in Carolina. Given the Bears’ lack of talent at wide receiver after Darnell Mooney, the internet began to speculate the Bears could trade for Panthers star receiver D.J. Moore.
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady, Pickled: Patriots Legend Joins Ownership in Major League Pickleball
FOXBORO — An old pal in a new sport ... With the 2022 NFL Season well underway, the New England Patriots continue to make both additions and subtractions to their active roster, as well as their practice squad based on position battles and individual performances. Follow Patriots Country's live...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Aaron Judge News
Tom Brady broke out a special guest on this week's edition of his "Let's Go" podcast. New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge appeared on the podcast with Brady and Jim Gray before the start of the American League Division Series on Tuesday night in the Bronx. Judge is coming off...
Bill Belichick Asked To Name Patriots Starting Quarterback
Bill Belichick is notorious for keeping his cards close to the chest — and he furthered that reputation when asked about his Week 6 starting quarterback on Wednesday. Mac Jones is questionable to suit up as he continues to deal with the high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3.
This Bill Belichick Stat Exhibits Why Patriots QB Controversy Is Asinine
Everyone saw it coming from a mile away, but seeing arguments be made for the Patriots to make a quarterback change hasn’t been any less jarring. Let’s state the facts: Bailey Zappe played very well in his first NFL start. The 23-year-old executed New England’s game plan almost perfectly and managed the game well enough to earn his first win. Also a fact: the Patriots defense put together it’s best performance of the season and shut out the league’s highest scoring offense.
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Tom Brady Excuse News
It would be a little charitable to call some of the calls that have gone Tom Brady's way through the years "overly favorable." But there's one person who isn't going to taking the accusations against Brady lightly: Brady himself. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked about the extremely controversial...
Bears Locker Room Emotional After Loss to Commanders on TNF
Bears share heartbreak after tough loss to Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a somber scene in the Bears locker room following their 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. There wasn’t a ton of talking. Those who did, spoke in hushed tones huddled around a locker. Some players simply sat, still fully dressed in their uniforms, unmoving, deep in thought.
Bears Report Card: Grading Offense, Defense in Loss Vs. Commanders
CHICAGO -- It was a game the Bears had to win. After back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, a date with the floundering Washington Commanders was just what the doctor ordered. But try as they might, the Bears couldn't get out of their own way Thursday...
Who Is Rachad Wildgoose? Commanders Defender Goes Viral for Last Name
Who is Rachad Wildgoose? Commanders CB goes viral for last name originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Two days, two wild gooses. During the Washington Commanders-Chicago Bears matchup on Thursday Night Football, Commanders cornerback Rachad Wildgoose went viral for his last name. Wildgoose's last name reminded fans of what occurred...
Revisiting Iconic Bills-Chiefs Playoff Game Ahead of Week 6 Rematch
Revisiting iconic Bills-Chiefs playoff game ahead of Week 6 rematch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Mahomes. Josh Allen. Round 5. Two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks will square off for the fifth time in three seasons when the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The frequent meetings have offered some of the most memorable games of the 2020s, but nothing compares to their most recent matchup.
NFL Insider Suggests Major Quarterback Controversy Could Take Place In New England
A major quarterback controversy could soon take place in New England. NFL insider Ian Rapoport told Pat McAfee this Thursday morning that Mac Jones is still the starter, but another promising performance from Bailey Zappe this weekend could spark a controversy. Bill Belichick has never ...
Darnell Mooney, Bears Left Searching for Answers After Commanders Loss
CHICAGO – Darnell Mooney asked for the opportunity that came his way late Thursday night. Be it the football gods, the universe, or a deity of your choice, the Bears' star wide receiver wanted the ball with the game on the line against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field.
NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Extreme Praise Today
Before the New England Patriots face off against the Cleveland Browns this weekend, Bill Belichick had very high praise for tight end David Njoku. "After Ozzie, probably the best tight end the Browns have ever had," Belichick said, via Andrew Siciliano. Newsome racked up 662 passes for 7,980 yards and 47 touchdowns during his Hall of Fame career.
Bears Observations: Red-Zone Errors Cost Bears in 12-7 Loss Vs. Commanders
CHICAGO – The game Jeff Bezos paid all that money for, Bears and Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, went exactly how everyone predicted. A mistake-filled slopfest of a first half saw the Commanders take a 3-0 lead into the locker room. The Bears' defense, which has had trouble starting fast, held Carson Wentz and Co. to 88 yards through the first two stanzas.
Tony Gonzalez Calls Bears ‘Freshman Team' at Halftime of TNF
Tony Gonzalez calls Bears a 'freshman team' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tony Gonzalez didn't sugarcoat the Bears' first-half performance. The halftime analyst called the Bears a "freshman team" and said it would be kind to call this team "the JV team of the NFL." The Bears didn't do...
Troy Aikman Regrets ‘Take the Dresses Off' Comment on Monday Night Football
Troy Aikman regrets 'take the dresses off' comment on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Troy Aikman said he regrets the controversial “take the dresses off” comment he made during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders versus Kansas City Chiefs game. “My comments...
Has an NFL Game Ever Ended in a 0-0 Tie?
Has an NFL game ever ended in a 0-0 tie? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another Thursday, another rough night of football. Just one week after a downright ugly Indianapolis Colts 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, the Washington Commanders' 12-7 victory against the Chicago Bears was an equally tough watch.
Bears' Justin Fields Does Push-Ups After Dante Pettis Touchdown
Fields does push-ups after Pettis touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is a tough dude. He threw a dime to Dante Pettis down the sideline for a 40-yard touchdown, while simultaneously getting thrown to the ground. Fields got comfy on the ground during Thursday night's game. He...
Bears' Jaylon Johnson Ready to Continue Quest to ‘Dominate' NFL
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Jaylon Johnson entered this season wanting to send a message to the rest of the NFL that he should be viewed as one of the elite corners in the game. So it was frustrating for the Bears' star cornerback to be unable to help his team last Sunday as Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson tore up Chicago’s defense during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium.
