Fiorentina 0-4 Lazio: Maurizio Sarri's side climb up to third in Serie A thanks to goals by Matias Vecino, Mattia Zaccagni, Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile

Lazio have climbed up to third in Serie A after a comfortable 4-0 win over Fiorentina at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

Maurizio Sarri's side came into Monday night's game in full confidence and on the back of three consecutive victories in the league.

The first real chance of the game fell to Fiorentina's Luka Jovic, whose effort was cleared off the line after it was initially saved by Ivan Provedel.

Lazio eventually took the lead through midfielder Matias Vecino who headed the ball in at the near-post from Mattia Zaccagni's corner after 11 minutes.

Zaccagni turned goalscorer as he doubled Lazio's lead 25 minutes in, with a smart header from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's cross.

The hosts almost got one back but Rolando Mandragora's powerful deflected effort rattled the cross bar before going out for a goal kick.

Luis Alberto added a fourth for Lazio in the 85th minute with a powerful strike inside the box after being teed up by Ciro Immobile.

The Italian striker got in on the action in the first minute of additional time, side-footing the ball into the roof of the net in what was his 300th Serie A appearance.

Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano conceded his team was second best but he believes the scoreline doesn't tell the full story after his side's 25 attempts at goal.

'We started well again today. I only didn't like the last ten minutes, but for the rest I think the team brought to the pitch what they had left us last game. We created a lot, in the first ten minutes we could have scored three goals.' he said speaking to Sky Sports Italia.

'Lazio showed that they were stronger than us. Unfortunately we paid for our lack of concreteness, we did what we had to do but the result is a 0-4 which is a lie.'