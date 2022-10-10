ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fiorentina 0-4 Lazio: Maurizio Sarri's side climb up to third in Serie A thanks to goals by Matias Vecino, Mattia Zaccagni, Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile

By Abdi Rashid For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Lazio have climbed up to third in Serie A after a comfortable 4-0 win over Fiorentina at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

Maurizio Sarri's side came into Monday night's game in full confidence and on the back of three consecutive victories in the league.

The first real chance of the game fell to Fiorentina's Luka Jovic, whose effort was cleared off the line after it was initially saved by Ivan Provedel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ceivS_0iTd3zXM00
Matias Vecino headed the ball in at the near-post  11 minutes in to give Lazio the lead
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rWDVX_0iTd3zXM00
Mattia Zaccagni doubled Lazio's lead with a smart header from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's

Lazio eventually took the lead through midfielder Matias Vecino who headed the ball in at the near-post from Mattia Zaccagni's corner after 11 minutes.

Zaccagni turned goalscorer as he doubled Lazio's lead 25 minutes in, with a smart header from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's cross.

The hosts almost got one back but Rolando Mandragora's powerful deflected effort rattled the cross bar before going out for a goal kick.

Luis Alberto added a fourth for Lazio in the 85th minute with a powerful strike inside the box after being teed up by Ciro Immobile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Av9j_0iTd3zXM00
Luis Alberto added a third goal for Lazio with a powerful strike five minutes from time
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FtzB2_0iTd3zXM00
Ciro Immobile sealed the win with a thumping strike on his 300th Serie A appearance

The Italian striker got in on the action in the first minute of additional time, side-footing the ball into the roof of the net in what was his 300th Serie A appearance.

Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano conceded his team was second best but he believes the scoreline doesn't tell the full story after his side's 25 attempts at goal.

'We started well again today. I only didn't like the last ten minutes, but for the rest I think the team brought to the pitch what they had left us last game. We created a lot, in the first ten minutes we could have scored three goals.' he said speaking to Sky Sports Italia.

'Lazio showed that they were stronger than us. Unfortunately we paid for our lack of concreteness, we did what we had to do but the result is a 0-4 which is a lie.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49us6M_0iTd3zXM00
Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano conceded his team was second best against Lazio 

