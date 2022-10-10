ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

CBS Sports

Khalid Kareem: Waived by Bengals

Kareem was waived by the Bengals on Tuesday, one day after he was activated from the IR, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Kareem was expected to be part of the Bengals' defensive line rotation. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 Draft, but he has dealt with a number of injury issues this season.
CBS Sports

Week 6 NFL picks, odds, 2022 best bets from advanced model: This five-way football parlay returns 25-1

The Seattle Seahawks got off to a strong start this season when they beat Denver at home in Week 1, but they have lost three of their four games since then, including a 39-32 setback at New Orleans in Week 5. Seattle will return home during the Week 6 NFL schedule when it hosts Arizona in an NFC West matchup on Sunday. The Seahawks are 3-point home underdogs in the latest Week 6 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Arizona is coming off a loss of its own, but it covered the 5.5-point spread in a 20-17 loss to unbeaten Philadelphia. Which Week 6 NFL lines should you target with your Week 6 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 6 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports

Patriots' Kevin Harris: Gets call-up from practice squad

The Patriots signed Harris off their practice squad Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The sixth-round rookie out of South Carolina was unable to secure a spot on the Patriots' Week 1 roster, but New England thought enough of the 5-foot-10, 225-pound back to include him on its practice squad once he cleared waivers. With Ty Montgomery (knee) having since been moved to injured reserve and with Damien Harris (hamstring) looking unlikely to suit up Sunday in Cleveland, Kevin Harris looks like he could get the chance to make his NFL debut Week 6. Though Rhamondre Stevenson is capable of playing on both early downs and passing downs and is projected to take on a heavier role than usual this weekend, Harris could make for an ideal power-running complement when Stevenson needs a breather.
CBS Sports

Saints' Jameis Winston: Limited again Thursday

Winston (back/ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice. For a second consecutive day, Winston had a cap on his reps, but it's far more activity than he logged before he didn't play Weeks 4 and 5. Still, he seems to be inhibited by four small fractures in his back and an ankle issue. Ultimately, Winston's listing on Friday's practice report will be telling in terms of his ability to return Sunday against the Bengals.
CBS Sports

Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Staying with Pats

The Patriots re-signed Humphrey to the practice squad Thursday. Humphrey opened the regular season on New England's practice squad and was elevated for the season opener before signing to the active roster shortly thereafter. However, the fourth-year wideout saw his playing time fall over each of the past three weeks and was waived Tuesday. Humphrey should now be a likely candidate for subsequent game-day activations moving forward.
CBS Sports

Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve

Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Bothered by groin injury

Parsons is expected to be limited practice participant Wednesday due to a groin injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. Parsons suffered the injury in question during his two-sack performance in the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Rams, but the groin issue isn't expected to threaten his availability for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Even so, those planning on deploying the star edge rusher in IDP leagues will still want to track his practice activity over the next few days.
CBS Sports

Commanders' Dan Snyder pushed for Carson Wentz trade to mask his own off-field issues, per report

If Carson Wentz is actually wanted in Washington, it's increasingly unclear who wants him. And not necessarily because the quarterback has been mercurial for the NFC East's worst team. Days after singling out "quarterback" as the Commanders' biggest weakness, then backtracking and apologizing for the remark, coach Ron Rivera is now taking credit for leading the pursuit of Wentz in the offseason. Why? Because Thursday's ESPN investigation into team owner Daniel Snyder conveyed that Snyder was the true orchestrater of the Wentz trade, partly as a means of masking his own off-field issues.
