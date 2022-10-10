ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois QB Tommy DeVito (ankle) uncertain vs. Minnesota

The status of Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito for Saturday’s game against visiting Minnesota isn’t yet known.

DeVito injured his left ankle during the first quarter of the Illini’s 9-6 victory over visiting Iowa last Saturday.

According to Illinois coach Bret Bielema, DeVito is one of many injured starters. The list includes receiver Isaiah Williams, defensive back Taz Nicholson and linebacker Isaac Darkangelo, who have undisclosed ailments.

“Really all the guys that are injured, I don’t think any of them will be a season-ending (injury) or anything along that line,” Bielema told reporters. “I think we are fortunate this week, obviously with Minnesota, then have the bye week coming out of it.

“The majority of all those guys should be back in time (for Nebraska on Oct. 29). But I don’t know how realistic it is for any of those four or five guys to be projected into being in this week’s plan.”

DeVito, a transfer from Syracuse, has passed for 1,163 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions for Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten).

Artur Sitkowski replaced DeVito against Iowa and completed 13 of 19 passes for 74 yards and one interception. He would start against Minnesota (4-1, 1-1) if DeVito can’t play.

–Field Level Media

