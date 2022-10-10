ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens safety Marcus Williams (wrist) to miss ‘significant’ time

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams is going to miss a “significant amount of time” with a dislocated wrist he suffered in Sunday night’s game.

However, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday the injury is not season-ending. Harbaugh said Williams suffered the injury early in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals but played the entire first half.

“I just remember being on the sideline and it was really bothering him early in the game and he gutted it out,” Harbaugh told reporters. “He didn’t really say too much about it, so I don’t think anybody realized how serious it was until we got inside and took a look at it.”

Williams did not return for the second half. He finished with two tackles. Geno Stone replaced Williams in the defensive secondary.

Stone and rookie Kyle Hamilton will vie to start until Williams returns.

Williams, 26, will be placed on injured reserve. He must miss a minimum of four games.

Williams is tied for second in the NFL with three interceptions. He also has 33 tackles and five passes defensed in five starts this season.

The Ravens signed Williams to a five-year, $70 million contract in the offseason. Williams has started all 81 games he has played in five-plus seasons, including 76 for the New Orleans Saints, who selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft.

He has 18 career interceptions.

The Ravens on Monday also officially signed wideout Andy Isabella to their practice squad and waived receiver Bailey Gaither.

–Field Level Media

