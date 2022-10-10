ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Report: Jags to put K’Lavon Chaisson (knee) on IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars are placing former first-round pick K’Lavon Chaisson on injured reserve with a knee injury suffered in Sunday’s game, NFL Network reported Monday.

Chaisson injured his meniscus, per the report. He’ll have to miss at least four games.

Chaisson, 23, has just two sacks in 35 games (11 starts) since the Jaguars selected him No. 20 overall in the 2020 draft.

The pass rusher appeared in four games this season, recording three tackles. He played just three snaps on defense in Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans before leaving.

–Field Level Media

