Early Prime Day Deal: Get The Ring Video Doorbell For Just $39 Tonight

Tomorrow is the start of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which runs until the end of Wednesday. We’ll be keeping tabs on all of the best tech deals and update you on the best products over the two-day event, but if the Early Access Sale isn’t quite early enough for you, there are already savings to take advantage of right now.

Right now, you can score a 2021 model Ring doorbell for just $40, which is $25 off the $65 list price.

If you don’t already have a video doorbell to protect your Prime deliveries, then this is a hard deal to pass up. We’ve reviewed (and loved) the new Ring and Blink video doorbells , and this is one of the b est early Prime Day deals we’ve found so far.

Buy: Ring Video Doorbell (Wired) $39.99 (orig. $64.99) 38% OFF

About the Ring Video Doorbell (2021 Model)

Though this event isn’t officially Prime Day 2, many shoppers and publications have taken to calling it that. Much like the Prime Day that took place over the summer, the Early Access Sale takes place over 48 hours and is available to Prime members. Likewise, we can expect steep savings on Amazon brands, and true to form, we’re already seeing steep savings on Prime TVs , Echo devices , and Ring , which is owned by Amazon.

Beyond keeping your home safe (and your packages secure), Ring’s video doorbell has a host of other benefits. You can talk to visitors using two-way audio you’re not at home, so you can let them know when you’ll be back. You can get real-time notifications directly to your phone, so if you’re away or in a part of the home where you can’t hear the chime, you’ll still be able to stay in touch with your visitors.

The doorbell also has 1080p HD video and night vision, so you won’t miss any details. Ring’s video doorbell can be used without a subscription , or you can get more advanced features with Ring’s Protect Plan and Protect Plan Plus, available for $40 annually and $100 annually, respectively. Without these plans, you’ll only be able to review activity in real-time.

This particular model is the wired version of the Ring doorbell. That means you have to have an existing hard-wired doorbell in order to install this version, although it’s designed to be easy to do without any professional help. A hardwired doorbell also means you won’t have to worry about the battery dying right when you need it.

