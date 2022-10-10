Read full article on original website
Related
Ousted Fox Nation host Lara Logan claims Jill Biden 'knows her husband has dementia' and is 'lying to the whole country' about it
Lara Logan, the former CBS News reporter and Fox Nation host, has claimed First Lady Jill Biden 'knows that her husband has dementia' and is 'lying to the whole country about it.'. Logan, who was ousted from Fox Nation late last year, made the assertion in an interview with Newsmax...
'You're Blowing This:' Donald Trump's Wife Melania Was Convinced He Was 'Screwing Up,' New Book Says
Former first lady Melania Trump was worried about the way her husband, former President Donald Trump, was handling the COVID-19 pandemic, says a new book. What Happened: Melania was “rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up,” according to a new book by New York Times correspondent Peter Baker and his wife New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser, CNN reported. The book titled “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021” is set to publish on Tuesday.
DeSantis team embarrasses Joy Reid by revealing it rejected her email looking to 'touch base' with governor
Ron DeSantis deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern slammed MSNBC host Joy Reid by revealing they rejected her email seeking to "touch base" with the governor.
Lindsey Graham called Trump a 'lying motherfucker' but added that he's 'a lot of fun to hang with': book
Sen. Lindsey Graham called Trump a liar but added that he's a "lot of fun to hang out with." Graham's remarks appear in an upcoming book about Trump written by two journalists. Other Trump allies, like White House strategist Steve Bannon, have also characterized Trump as a liar. Sen. Lindsey...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Sore Spot With An Insult He Really Hates
Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump on Thursday by using one of the insults the former president hates the most. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host pointed to new revelations in the upcoming book The Divider by Peter Baker of The New York Times and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser that claim Trump’s attempts to purchase Greenland from Denmark went a lot further than was originally reported.
Trump once told his biracial ex-girlfriend that her intelligence came 'from her dad, the white side,' book claims
Trump told his biracial ex-girlfriend that she gets her intelligence from her "white side." The comments were made to model Kara Young after meeting her parents, according to a new book. The former president laughed at his comments while Young rebuffed the remark. Former President Donald Trump once told his...
Popculture
Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke
Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
Joe Biden Supporter Describes What He Smelled Like After Viral Photo
"My heart breaks for anyone this weak, this lost—so lost that you need to love, to adore, and feel a deep devotion to a politician," said one commenter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
The Shakeup Continues at CNN as Licht Axes Another Anchor
New CEO Chris Licht is determined to turn the failing network around. This is only his latest move. After the recent firings and reassignments of virtually all of CNN’s primetime lineup, the much-anticipated axe has now also fallen on controversial anchor, Don Lemon. His show, the last one to survive the network’s new push toward neutral news and much less far-left opinion-casting has been cut from his previous place on CNN’s primetime line-up and is now set to usher in a new morning news program for the struggling network, multiple sources have confirmed.
Jimmy Kimmel Spots The 'Sweet' Clue Trump Is Preparing For Prison
The late-night host tried to decipher the ex-president’s latest online rant.
Trump denied allegations that he showed ex-employees salacious photos of women he'd been involved with, telling Maggie Haberman it's 'not my style'
Donald Trump denied showing ex-employees photos of women he'd been involved with. Maggie Haberman wrote in her new book, "Confidence Man," that Trump's ex-employees recalled him doing so. They also told Haberman that Trump would belittle gay executives and brag about paying them less. Trump employees recalled that Donald Trump...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump makes flirty comment about Melania as he pushes her Christmas baubles
Donald Trump issued a rare flirtatious message to followers on Truth Social, his own social media network, who were told about Melania Trump’s “beautiful” Christmas ornaments. The former first lady received the ringing endorsement on Thursday, when the former president “reTruthed” a post by his wife who...
CNN Anchor Expected to Be On Leave for Weeks
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. CNN anchor Jim Sciutto, who was placed on leave by the cable news outlet this week following an internal investigation, will likely return to the network in a few weeks, according to multiple reports.
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas' failure to disclose more than $680,000 of his wife's income in filings over a decade ago has re-emerged as she is set to meet with the House of Representatives January 6 committee. Lawyer and conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas was paid $686,589 by...
Longtime CNN Host Leaves After 23 Years
"File:Carl Azuz.png" by Zippy Greff is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. Carl Azuz, the longtime host of the CNN10 YouTube news program that is shown in schools across the world, has left the network.
ETOnline.com
Kathy Griffin Says Monica Lewinsky Told Her Whether She Voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016
Kathy Griffin says she has the scoop on who Monica Lewinsky voted for in the 2016 presidential election. The 61-year-old comedian appeared on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live where she spoke about her high-profile dinner parties where she invites celebrity guests. Griffin said she invited Lewinsky to one of the parties,...
The Ongoing Feud Between Melania Trump And Her Former Advisor Just Took Petty To A Whole New Level
It's been two years since the tell-all book "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady," written by Melania Trump's former senior advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, was published. In that memoir, Winston Wolkoff didn't hold back from scathing details about the former First Lady. The New York Times published some key takeaways Winston Wolkoff wrote, including her alleged disdain for her step-daughter, Ivanka Trump, as well as comments she made about families being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2018.
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
Comments / 1