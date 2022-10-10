ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

'You're Blowing This:' Donald Trump's Wife Melania Was Convinced He Was 'Screwing Up,' New Book Says

Former first lady Melania Trump was worried about the way her husband, former President Donald Trump, was handling the COVID-19 pandemic, says a new book. What Happened: Melania was “rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up,” according to a new book by New York Times correspondent Peter Baker and his wife New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser, CNN reported. The book titled “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021” is set to publish on Tuesday.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Andrew Cuomo
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Sore Spot With An Insult He Really Hates

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump on Thursday by using one of the insults the former president hates the most. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host pointed to new revelations in the upcoming book The Divider by Peter Baker of The New York Times and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser that claim Trump’s attempts to purchase Greenland from Denmark went a lot further than was originally reported.
POTUS
Popculture

Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke

Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cnn#Tv News#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#State Of The Union#Cnn Communications#Cbs#Chinese
The Veracity Report

The Shakeup Continues at CNN as Licht Axes Another Anchor

New CEO Chris Licht is determined to turn the failing network around. This is only his latest move. After the recent firings and reassignments of virtually all of CNN’s primetime lineup, the much-anticipated axe has now also fallen on controversial anchor, Don Lemon. His show, the last one to survive the network’s new push toward neutral news and much less far-left opinion-casting has been cut from his previous place on CNN’s primetime line-up and is now set to usher in a new morning news program for the struggling network, multiple sources have confirmed.
Business Insider

Trump denied allegations that he showed ex-employees salacious photos of women he'd been involved with, telling Maggie Haberman it's 'not my style'

Donald Trump denied showing ex-employees photos of women he'd been involved with. Maggie Haberman wrote in her new book, "Confidence Man," that Trump's ex-employees recalled him doing so. They also told Haberman that Trump would belittle gay executives and brag about paying them less. Trump employees recalled that Donald Trump...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Expected to Be On Leave for Weeks

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. CNN anchor Jim Sciutto, who was placed on leave by the cable news outlet this week following an internal investigation, will likely return to the network in a few weeks, according to multiple reports.
The List

The Ongoing Feud Between Melania Trump And Her Former Advisor Just Took Petty To A Whole New Level

It's been two years since the tell-all book "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady," written by Melania Trump's former senior advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, was published. In that memoir, Winston Wolkoff didn't hold back from scathing details about the former First Lady. The New York Times published some key takeaways Winston Wolkoff wrote, including her alleged disdain for her step-daughter, Ivanka Trump, as well as comments she made about families being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2018.
POTUS
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy