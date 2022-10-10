ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gigi Hadid Updates Menswear Style with Green Sweatshirt, Trousers & Loafers in NYC

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
 3 days ago
Gigi Hadid went with a menswear style for a recent outing. The supermodel stepped out in NYC after wrapping up a long fashion month where she walked in Milan, Paris and of course, New York. For her outing, she threw on a cozy look.

Hadid wore a light green oversized sweater with a crewneck worn over a green collared shirt. She paired the layered tops with brown baggy trousers. Her high-waisted pants featured a front pleat. She added sunglasses and a brown leather shoulder bag to the look.

Hadid completed the ensemble with a pair of brown leather loafers. Her shoes featured a chunky lug sole and a leather band across the top of the shoes. Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men , yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes. For men, loafers tend to be business-casual shoes; for women, they can also be lug-sole shoes synonymous with schoolgirl style.

Hadid’s shoe choices typically run on the casual side. The Maybelline muse often wears sneakers by Converse , Nike, Puma and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. However, Hadid’s also known to style show-stopping heels, especially pointed-toe pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin for formal occasions.

Footwear News

Footwear News

