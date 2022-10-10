ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

mocomotive.com

Pet of the Month: Lula

Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Veterans Day event at the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park

CONROE, TX — The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission (MCVMC) is hosting an event in recognition of Veterans Day Friday, Nov. 11th at 9:00am at the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park, located at 1776 Freedom Blvd in Conroe, Texas, adjacent to the Montgomery County Central Library and the Lone Star Monument and Historical Flag Park.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber Welcomes The Woodlands Area EDP and the Conroe EDC to Discuss Economic Impact of Hispanic Community

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) welcomes the community to their luncheon, The Impact of the Hispanic Community in Our Local Economies, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. The luncheon will take place in the Sam Houston Conference room on the 4th floor of Sam Houston State University-The Woodlands Center, located at 3380 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX. The presenting sponsor for the luncheon is OTG. Tickets to the luncheon can be purchased via Eventbrite.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Helping Neighbors In Liberty County

Montgomery County Helping Neighbors In Liberty County. A request for water was sent over from Liberty County due to a pump failure in Daisetta. At the direction of Judge Keough, thenEmergency Management team went to work loading up and delivering several pallets of water to the residents of Daisetta. The…
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Vice

Houston’s Solution to Climate Change Is to Force Low-Income People to Move

HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS — Génesis’ pink mobile home, in a flood-prone area just northeast of the Houston city limits, has been battered by storm after storm. “Harvey did it again,” she said, gesturing toward the wood panels on her front deck to indicate that everything was strewn about in the 2017 hurricane that flooded the area. “Then the snow messed up that room over there,” she added, referring to last winter’s freak winter storms that knocked out power to millions in the state. A blue plastic bin gathers rainwater that drips through her roof. Part of the ceiling is supported by a ladder to keep it from caving in.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says

Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
fox26houston.com

FOX 26 rates Hidalgo attack ad: 'Mostly B.S.'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Front and center in the race to lead Harris County is a "messaging battle." Judge Lina Hidalgo, in her bid for re-election, has publicly and repeatedly accused challenger Alexandra Mealer of backing the ban on nearly all abortions passed into law by the Texas Legislature. "It’s...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
rejournals.com

Angler Construction brings Tesla to Northwest Houston

Angler Construction (Angler), a general contractor based in Houston, Texas, has finished construction on the 90,000-square-foot Tesla Service Center in Northwest Houston. The design/build team completed renovations of the previous Gander Mountain retail store in six months. This is Angler and Tesla’s second project working together. Angler partnered with...
HOUSTON, TX
LARGE FOREST FIRE IN MAGNOLIA BEND

LARGE FOREST FIRE IN MAGNOLIA BEND

Caney Creek, Conroe, and Needham Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire that started on Perry Road and has now spread toward the pipeline/power line easement in Magnolia Bend. Texas Forest Service is also responding with a dozer.
MAGNOLIA, TX
MAN HUNT IN PROGRESS

MAN HUNT IN PROGRESS

A pursuit has ended at FM 3083 and Jefferson Chemical. Police are searching for a male. The pursuit started at Gene Campbell and Fm 1485 and continued to almost Jefferson Chemical when the Jeep ran off the road and got hung on a concrete embankment over a drainage ditch. The male fled into the woods. At this time DPS Air is searching along with Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables K-9. They are being assisted by Conroe PD and MCSO. No description is available on the male as of yet.
CONROE, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

DONALD LEE HALL – White Male, 64 years: Mr. Hall died in the 8000 block of Dunlap Street in Houston, TX on 08/28/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3628. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95275) PHILLIP GONZALEZ, JR. – White Male, 71 years: Mr....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

