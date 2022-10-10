Read full article on original website
Traveling Gnome Diner may be a kitschy spot, but they know breakfast (Dining Out Review)
Bridgeport, N.Y. — Traveling Gnome Diner is a somewhat kitschy spot that embodies a sense of adventure and fun in Bridgeport. A relaxing drive out to this new restaurant on a sunny afternoon can give you that adventure while serving as a much-needed break.
10 License Plates Only Central New Yorkers Will Understand
I noticed this license plate in our parking lot and it got me thinking. Anyone outside Central New York would think a Utica Club is a club in Utica somewhere. Locals know it's a beer, not a club. That got us thinking about other license plates only Central New Yorkers would understand.
Its Jam Packed! Look At All the Fish in This Upstate NY Hatchery
Nature in motion is truly a sight to see, especially when it looks so cool like this. Fish Hatcheries across New York State are working to both revive and sustain fish populations. They will raise the species and then release them back into the wild when they are ready. You...
localsyr.com
Sistina Giordano leaving “Bridge Street”
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Sistina Giordano announced via her social media Wednesday, she is leaving Bridge Street after eight years as its host. During Thursday’s show, Steve Infanti, who served the last two years as her co-host, acknowledged the move and expressed his gratitude for sharing the desk with Sistina on Bridge Street.
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
Parade of Homes 2022: ‘Midnight’ by Stone Hammer Homes (photos)
Founded by brothers Chris and Jeremy Doran, Syracuse natives and alumni of Le Moyne College, Stone Hammer Homes brings more than 35 years of combined experience and knowledge in bringing their clients ideas to life. Their entry into this year’s Parade of Homes is a wonderful example of what they...
cnycentral.com
Check out drone video of peak fall foliage in Central New York
Do you know someone who moved away from Central New York who misses the colors of this season? Share this video with them!. The CNYCentral SkyEyeOne News Drone was up this week over Heritage Hill in Pompey, Onondaga County. Many of the higher elevations across New York State are in...
Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night
In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
Legendary TV Ghost Hunter John Zaffis Coming To Upstate New York
Do you love hearing stories about ghost hunters and paranormal investigators? One of the best, and most well known in America, is coming to Upstate New York. Get ready to see paranormal Investigator John Zaffis of the SYFY Channel’s “Haunted Collector” live in person. He will be talking about his experiences as part of the Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series on Tuesday October 25th at 7PM. The show will be held in the Schafer Theater in Utica. Tickets are $10 for the public, $5 for MVCC employees, and free for MVCC students. You can buy them online here.
Iconic CNY estate up for auction; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 66; Low: 47. Breezy with periods of rain. See the 5-day forecast. ICONIC CNY MANSION UP FOR AUCTION: Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. Now, the owners of The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the historic estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville. They are auctioning the palatial mansion, with a portion of the sale going to a Central New York charity. Here are the details, as well as photos of the inside of the mansion. (Photo courtesy Michael DeRosa Exchange)
Twin Orchards in New Hartford is Selling Off Acreage… but How Much?
Twin Orchards, one of the Mohawk Valley's most well-known proprietors of fresh apples and produce, is reportedly selling off one of their orchards. The 20+ acre orchard along Middle Settlement Road -- which is close to Twin Orchards' brick-and-mortar location near Lowes -- has been listed on Pavia Real Estate Services' website at $100,000 an acre. According to the website, Twin Orchards will sub-divide the acreage with a minimum 2-acre parcel.
cnycentral.com
Visitors enjoy fall fun at Tim's Pumpkins Patch in Onondaga County
MARIETTA, N.Y. — Fall is in full swing, bringing the perfect weather for pumpkin picking. Pumpkins farmers say this year’s crop is better than expected. When it comes to picking pumpkins Tim’s Pumpkin Patch in Marietta is the place to be. “This is the best season of...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse University to put huge JMA sign on roof of stadium
Syracuse, N.Y. — The City of Syracuse Planning Commission gave Syracuse University the green light Tuesday to build a 2,212 square-foot "JMA Dome" sign on the roof of the stadium after SU applied for zoning waivers to get it done. The sign will hang from the truss - the...
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
54 new businesses in Central New York include a marijuana dispensary, a swim team and vinyl car wrapping
New business listings continued to trend upward this week when 54 new business certificates were filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 3 through Oct. 7. The new businesses include a marijuana dispensary, a swim team and a vinyl car wrapping business.
cnycentral.com
Musician Billy Bragg joins Starbucks union workers on strike
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Four Starbucks stores in the Buffalo area are on strike in protest of union busting tactics by corporate management. On Wednesday at the Elmwood Avenue store, musician and activist Billy Bragg performed and joined the union in demanding better treatment for workers. “It’s about time we...
cnycentral.com
Oneida Indian Nation to launch maple syrup farm with retail sales expected in spring
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Oneida Indian Nation announced Tuesday that it has launched its newest business enterprise: Wáhta’ Maple Farm. The maple farm will be located on Oneida Indian Nation lands and will create premium-grade, certified-organic syrup in a variety of flavors. The farm will use a...
localsyr.com
Dunkin’ rolls out new rewards system
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — America no longer runs on DD Perks®. The internationally known coffee company, Dunkin’, has rebranded its rewards system and renamed it Dunkin’ Rewards™. After large amounts of member feedback, Dunkin’ took their responses…and ran with them. Their new system...
This Upstate New York Apple Orchard Was Named Third Best in the USA
According to new rankings from USA Today, Central New York is home to one of the best apple orchards in the United States!. Suppose you’re up for a lazy weekend drive to an impressive apple orchard where you’ll no doubt make memories to last a lifetime with your family. In that case, the third best apple orchard in the United States just so happens to be located right outside of Syracuse.
See the incentives that helped lure Micron to Central New York
Micron Technology is eligible to receive at least $9 billion in federal, state and local incentives if it fulfills its promise to spend up to $100 billion building a complex of computer chip plants in the town of Clay. The incentives would be paid out in increments over the course...
