Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Oklahoma high school athlete of the week?

By Ty Loftis

As we wrap up another week of high school athletics, there were several impressive performances worth reliving. Below we will do that, and you will have the opportunity to vote on what you believe was the most impressive.

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oklahoma high school athlete of the week for Oct. 3-9. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter .

DJ McKinney, Tulsa Union football

As Union got a 42-28 win Thursday at Norman, it was McKinney who rushed for 191 yards on 19 carries. He tallied four touchdowns in the win.

Kamden Sixkiller, Norman North football

Jenks suffered a rare 31-21 loss to Norman North on Friday night and Sixkiller was a big part of that upset, as he accounted for 390 yards of total offense and three touchdowns.

Micah Tease, Tulsa Booker T. Washington football

In Booker T. Washington’s 47-0 victory against Tahlequah on Friday night, Tease hauled in five catches for 240 yards and caught all three touchdown passes.

Na’kylan Starks, Coweta football

In a premier Class 5A matchup on Thursday night, it was Coweta that got the best of McAlester in a 49-0 rout. Starks, the Tigers' QB, accounted for four touchdowns in the convincing victory and was dominant with both his arm and his legs.

Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing football

Cushing remained perfect in another big matchup on Friday night, as the Tigers defeated Wagoner , 42-0, to remain undefeated. Berlowitz was 22-of-33 for 401 yards and threw for three touchdowns in the win.

Will Kilgallon, OKC Bishop McGuinness football

Kilgallon missed the first field goal attempt at the buzzer, but after a roughing the kicker penalty was called, he got redemption by making a 30-yard field goal to get the 30-27 win against Guthrie.

Ravian Larry, Idabel football

On just seven carries, Lary had 236 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-14 win against Heavener. Idabel is now 3-0 in district play.

Karson Jinks, Miami football

In a 56-35 win against Skiatook, Jinks did more with his legs than his arm, as he ran for 250 yards and five touchdowns.

Austin Munson, Bishop Kelley football

Munson recorded 16 carries and rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns in Bishop Kelley’s 49-13 win against Tulsa Edison.

CJ Kouts, Duncan football

Kouts is a do-it-all athlete and he proved that for Duncan in a 39-38 win against Noble. He had 285 yards rushing with three touchdowns and 110 yards passing.

Luke Milligan, Lincoln Christian football

Lincoln Christian continues to impress, and in Friday night’s ballgame, Milligan passed for 298 yards and threw for five touchdowns.

DJ Strother, Beggs football

Defensively, Strother had a great night for Beggs in its win Friday night. He had 15 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.

Chance Acord, Cashion football

The Wildcats got their first district win on Friday night behind the arm of Acord, who had a 75 percent completion percentage and passed for 221 yards. He passed for four touchdowns.

Heston Thompson, Stillwater football

In a convincing 58-7 victory over Sand Springs, Thompson caught four TD passes and had 134 yards in receptions - all in the first half -while helping Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard earn his 100th win at the school. Barnard became head coach of the Pioneers in 2012.

Kix Fenton, Poteau football

The Pirates amassed 321 yards on the ground in a 30-7 win against Hilldale. Fenton had 66 of those yards on 12 carries, and scored three first-quarter TDs.

Stone Chism, Weatherford football

Chism accounted for 195 yards of total offense in the Eagles' 30-10 win at Clinton. He caught four passes for 100 yards, rushed for 37 yards and even threw a 58-yard TD pass. Chism also played linebacker for an Eagles' defense that held Clinton to less than 200 yards.

Jaxon Laminack, Blanchard football

Laminack scored three total touchdowns for the Lions, including returning an interception 90 yards. But his third TD was the most important, as he hauled in an 8-yard pass on the game's final play, lifting the Lions to a 30-28 win at Tuttle.

La'Trell Ray, Choctaw football

In a big 6AII showdown with Edmond Deer Creek, the Yellowjackets' tailback tallied 165 yards on 35 carries and had two TDs in Choctaw's 28-16 win .

Gunner Dozier, Gore football

Dozier rushed for 177 yards on 18 carries and had five TDs as the Pirates stayed undefeated after a 61-12 win at Pocola. He also recorded eight tackles and two sacks on defense.

Ma'lek Murphy, Chickasha football

Murphy rushed for 248 yards on 23 carries and scored three TDs as the Fightin' Chicks recorded a 23-0 win at Woodward.

Dkalen Godwin, Del City football

Godwin was 14-of-18 passing for 279 yards and five TDs as the Eagles recorded a 56-7 win against Sapulpa.

Kallie Rupp, Morrison softball

Pocola had been dominant in Class 2A softball all year long, but it was Morrison getting the best of the Lady Indians in the title game, 2-0. It was Rupp’s two-run home run that put Morrison over the top.

Emily Robinson, Caddo softball

Caddo’s pitching staff only gave up four runs in the Class A state tournament, but in a 2-0 championship win against Ripley, Robinson pitched a complete game shutout and only allowed two hits. She had a no hitter going into the fifth inning. Caddo went 41-1 on the year.

Tinley Lucas, Washington softball

The Class 3A title game was a pitcher's duel, much like the other three games from Saturday. Washington led 1-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning when Lucas hit a solo home run to give her team one extra run to play with heading into the final frame.

Jadyn Dalton, Stuart softball

With Stuart leading 2-0 in the top of the third inning, it was Dalton who hit a double with the bases loaded to extend its lead to five. The Lady Hornets would go on to win 5-3, earning their first state softball championship since 1964.

Anna Degraffenreid, Oklahoma Christian School volleyball

OCS is heading back to the state tournament next week after a convincing 3-0 shutout win against North Rock Creek in the regional championship game last week. Degraffenreid led the team in both aces and kills.

Livia Ward, Mount St. Mary volleyball

In a game early last week, Ward only a sophomore, surpassed 1,000 assists for her career.

Mount St. Mary is the defending state champs and the Lady Rockets began their quest for a repeat in Monday night’s Class 5A regional tournament. They are 36-1 on the season.

Reese Covey, Riverfield Country Day School girls cross country

Covey was the individual girls champion at Saturday's Tulsa Open. She won the event with a time of 22:32.21.

Hudson Jones, Mingo Valley Christian boys cross country

At Saturday's Tulsa Open, Jones was the individual boys champion, finishing in a time of 18:19.59, also helping Mingo Valley Christian claim the boys team title.

