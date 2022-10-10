ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov names the three UFC fights he’s bothered to wake up and watch this year

Khabib Nurmagomedov is enjoying life as a retired former UFC champion, and mainly puts his combat sports energy towards coaching and training with his stable of Dagestani fighters. According to ‘The Eagle,’ he no longer watches a whole lot of mixed martial arts. That’s partly because UFC events regularly air at five AM in his country, and party because he no longer has the same passion he once did.
worldboxingnews.net

Adrien Broner admits struggling, “I feel like I’m destroying myself”

Former multi-weight world champion Adrien Broner is no closer to fixing the issues dogging his personal and professional life. The one-time opponent of Manny Pacquiao and Mikey Garcia remained out of action and had to deal with a host of long-term problems. Adrien Broner’s mental health issues continue. Emotionally...
Boxing Scene

Hearn Backs Andy Ruiz To Beat Deontay Wilder if Fight Happens in 2023

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilde returns to the ring on Saturday night, when he faces veteran Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The fight with Helenius will be the first for Wilder since suffering a knockout loss in his sensational trilogy fight with current WBC champion Tyson Fury last October in Las Vegas.
The Independent

Tyson Fury calls out journeyman heavyweight in bid to win only title to have eluded him

Tyson Fury has issued a challenge to Chris Healey, a journeyman who has a 9-12 professional record and holds the Central Area heavyweight title.Fury is in talks to fight Derek Chisora in December, after a bout with Anthony Joshua fell through, but the WBC champion’s focus is seemingly divided.In an Instagram story on Wednesday (12 October), the Briton said from his gym: “I’ve won every single belt in boxing, apart from one belt, and that belt is the Central Area heavyweight championship of Britain.“So, I’m calling out whoever’s the Central Area heavyweight champion,” Fury continued, to the sound of...
Boxing Scene

Showtime Head Espinoza Says Spence-Crawford Talks Plagued By ‘Misinformation’; Fight Is Still 'On Track'

Stephen Espinoza hasn’t been too pleased with the public’s perception regarding one of boxing’s most anticipated fights. Espinoza, the head of Showtime Sports, recently expressed his dismay with certain media outlets that have reported on the negotiations for a welterweight undisputed match-up between WBA, WBC, IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBO titlist Terence Crawford.
Boxing Scene

Wilder Returns To Favorite Venue, But In Unfamiliar Territory After Crushing KO Loss To Fury

NEW YORK – Deontay Wilder will return to his favorite venue Saturday night for his first fight in over a year. The former WBC champion became the heavyweight division’s most prolific knockout artist of the 21st century in large part due to the numerous memorable moments he produced at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. “The Bronze Bomber” dismantled Dominic Breazeale in less than one round the last time he fought at the home arena of the NBA’s Nets in May 2019.
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder visits New York Giants facility ahead of PPV

PBC fighter Deontay Wilder spent some time with the New York Giants ahead of his massive Pay Per View this weekend. The former WBC heavyweight world champion and boxing superstar visited the New York Giants facility on Wednesday. The “The Bronze Bomber” prepares to take on top-rated Robert “The Nordic...
BoxingNews24.com

Usyk and Fury Lead 27 Other Unbeaten Champions!

By Ken Hissner: It seems to unify can be a problem with champions like in the Heavyweight division with WBA, WBO, and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk at 20-0 of Ukraine and WBC champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Tyson at 32-0-1 of the UK with both talking about fighting others instead of unifying.
Boxing Scene

Dirrell Doesn't Care What People Think; He's 'Here To Prove To Myself That I Still Have It'

Anthony Dirrell doesn’t care what oddsmakers, reporters or fans think of his chances when he boxes Caleb Plant on October 15. The former WBC super middleweight champion is completely confident that he has one more title run left in him during the twilight of his career. Plant, a younger former IBF champion who has lost only to Canelo Alvarez, is consistently listed as a 10-1 favorite to defeat Dirrell in their FOX Sports Pay-Per-View co-feature at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
bjpenndotcom

Tito Ortiz confirms rematch with Chael Sonnen happening next February: “I’ll be competing one last time”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz will reportedly face Chael Sonnen once again. ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ has been out of action since his boxing match with Anderson Silva last September. The bout was Ortiz’s first in the boxing ring, and it didn’t go well. The Brazilian knocked him out in the first round of their Triller Fight Club co-main event.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: date, time, how to watch, background

DEONTAY WILDER (42-2-1, 41 KOs) VS. ROBERT HELENIUS (31-3, 20 KOs) Division: Heavyweight (no limit) Odds: Wilder 6-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets) Also on the card: Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell, super middleweights; Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron, heavyweights; Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez, bantamweights; Michel Rivera vs. Jerry Perez, lightweights; Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Limberth Ponce, junior middleweights.
Boxing Scene

Conor Benn Expects 'Apology' From Detractors as UKAD Investigation Moves Forward

Conor Benn is apparently confident that his sullied name will eventually be vindicated. Benn, the popular British welterweight, found himself in dire straits recently after it was revealed that he tested positive for the banned substance clomiphene. The revelation led to the cancellation of his highly anticipated 157-pound catchweight fight with Chris Eubank Jr. at the O2 in London at the 11th hour.
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya On Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis: 'Fights Like This Take Forever'

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. Oscar De La Hoya was present promoting Gilberto Ramirez's upcoming fight against Dmitry Bivol at the Brickhouse Boxing Club on Tuesday, and although the light heavyweight tilt is one of the more intriguing bouts of the year, The Golden Boy was also fielding questions about one of the handful of super fights the sport has to offer.
