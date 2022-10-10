Read full article on original website
Related
UFC star Israel Adesanya shows off incredible physique leaving fans in shock ahead of title defence against Alex Pereira
ISRAEL ADESANYA shocked fans by showing off his incredible physique ahead of his UFC title fight with rival Alex Pereira. Adesanya, who was twice beaten in the kickboxing ranks by Pereira, defends his middleweight belt at UFC 281 on November 12. And he stunned fans by revealing his jacked up...
UFC・
Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder hits so hard he once prayed his fallen opponent would get back to his feet
American knockout puncher Deontay Wilder will take on Robert Helenius Saturday at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.
Khabib Nurmagomedov names the three UFC fights he’s bothered to wake up and watch this year
Khabib Nurmagomedov is enjoying life as a retired former UFC champion, and mainly puts his combat sports energy towards coaching and training with his stable of Dagestani fighters. According to ‘The Eagle,’ he no longer watches a whole lot of mixed martial arts. That’s partly because UFC events regularly air at five AM in his country, and party because he no longer has the same passion he once did.
UFC・
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner admits struggling, “I feel like I’m destroying myself”
Former multi-weight world champion Adrien Broner is no closer to fixing the issues dogging his personal and professional life. The one-time opponent of Manny Pacquiao and Mikey Garcia remained out of action and had to deal with a host of long-term problems. Adrien Broner’s mental health issues continue. Emotionally...
RELATED PEOPLE
Boxing Scene
Hearn Backs Andy Ruiz To Beat Deontay Wilder if Fight Happens in 2023
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilde returns to the ring on Saturday night, when he faces veteran Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The fight with Helenius will be the first for Wilder since suffering a knockout loss in his sensational trilogy fight with current WBC champion Tyson Fury last October in Las Vegas.
Boxing coach Malik Scott says he had to have reconstructive surgery as Deontay Wilder hits so hard in training
Regular people in the street want to get hit by Deontay Wilder just to see what it feels like. The American fights Robert Helenius on Saturday.
Tyson Fury calls out journeyman heavyweight in bid to win only title to have eluded him
Tyson Fury has issued a challenge to Chris Healey, a journeyman who has a 9-12 professional record and holds the Central Area heavyweight title.Fury is in talks to fight Derek Chisora in December, after a bout with Anthony Joshua fell through, but the WBC champion’s focus is seemingly divided.In an Instagram story on Wednesday (12 October), the Briton said from his gym: “I’ve won every single belt in boxing, apart from one belt, and that belt is the Central Area heavyweight championship of Britain.“So, I’m calling out whoever’s the Central Area heavyweight champion,” Fury continued, to the sound of...
Sporting News
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo: Watch press conference for 2022 boxing exhibition featuring Pacquiao hologram
One of the most decorated boxers of all time will be returning to the ring. Eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao will face martial artist DK Yoo in an exhibition boxing bout on December 10. The Triller Fight Club-produced fight takes place in Seoul, South Korea. Proceeds from the event will benefit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Showtime Head Espinoza Says Spence-Crawford Talks Plagued By ‘Misinformation’; Fight Is Still 'On Track'
Stephen Espinoza hasn’t been too pleased with the public’s perception regarding one of boxing’s most anticipated fights. Espinoza, the head of Showtime Sports, recently expressed his dismay with certain media outlets that have reported on the negotiations for a welterweight undisputed match-up between WBA, WBC, IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBO titlist Terence Crawford.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder will ‘keep risking his life for others’ entertainment’
Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says he’s willing to put his life on the line for three more years inside the ring. Wilder, who reigned for five years as a WBC titleholder, returns on October 15, aiming for a first win since 2019. Wilder had contemplated retirement after following...
Boxing Scene
Wilder Returns To Favorite Venue, But In Unfamiliar Territory After Crushing KO Loss To Fury
NEW YORK – Deontay Wilder will return to his favorite venue Saturday night for his first fight in over a year. The former WBC champion became the heavyweight division’s most prolific knockout artist of the 21st century in large part due to the numerous memorable moments he produced at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. “The Bronze Bomber” dismantled Dominic Breazeale in less than one round the last time he fought at the home arena of the NBA’s Nets in May 2019.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder visits New York Giants facility ahead of PPV
PBC fighter Deontay Wilder spent some time with the New York Giants ahead of his massive Pay Per View this weekend. The former WBC heavyweight world champion and boxing superstar visited the New York Giants facility on Wednesday. The “The Bronze Bomber” prepares to take on top-rated Robert “The Nordic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Warren: If Joshua Wants, There's Two Great Fights With Joyce And Dubois
Frank Warren admits there is nothing left to discuss as it relates to Anthony Joshua facing his company’s biggest client. It does not mean that the Hall of Fame promoter is not interested in doing business of any kind with the former two-time unified heavyweight titlist. The past several...
BoxingNews24.com
Usyk and Fury Lead 27 Other Unbeaten Champions!
By Ken Hissner: It seems to unify can be a problem with champions like in the Heavyweight division with WBA, WBO, and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk at 20-0 of Ukraine and WBC champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Tyson at 32-0-1 of the UK with both talking about fighting others instead of unifying.
Boxing Scene
Dirrell Doesn't Care What People Think; He's 'Here To Prove To Myself That I Still Have It'
Anthony Dirrell doesn’t care what oddsmakers, reporters or fans think of his chances when he boxes Caleb Plant on October 15. The former WBC super middleweight champion is completely confident that he has one more title run left in him during the twilight of his career. Plant, a younger former IBF champion who has lost only to Canelo Alvarez, is consistently listed as a 10-1 favorite to defeat Dirrell in their FOX Sports Pay-Per-View co-feature at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Tito Ortiz confirms rematch with Chael Sonnen happening next February: “I’ll be competing one last time”
Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz will reportedly face Chael Sonnen once again. ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ has been out of action since his boxing match with Anderson Silva last September. The bout was Ortiz’s first in the boxing ring, and it didn’t go well. The Brazilian knocked him out in the first round of their Triller Fight Club co-main event.
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: date, time, how to watch, background
DEONTAY WILDER (42-2-1, 41 KOs) VS. ROBERT HELENIUS (31-3, 20 KOs) Division: Heavyweight (no limit) Odds: Wilder 6-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets) Also on the card: Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell, super middleweights; Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron, heavyweights; Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez, bantamweights; Michel Rivera vs. Jerry Perez, lightweights; Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Limberth Ponce, junior middleweights.
Boxing Scene
Shields: I Really Feel in My Spirit That I'm Going To Knock Marshall Out!
WBC, IBF, WBA middleweight champion Claressa Shields aims to secure a statement win, by knocking WBO champion Savannah Marshall out on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. The fight was initially due to take place last month, but the entire event was postponed when Queen Elizabeth unexpectedly passed...
Boxing Scene
Conor Benn Expects 'Apology' From Detractors as UKAD Investigation Moves Forward
Conor Benn is apparently confident that his sullied name will eventually be vindicated. Benn, the popular British welterweight, found himself in dire straits recently after it was revealed that he tested positive for the banned substance clomiphene. The revelation led to the cancellation of his highly anticipated 157-pound catchweight fight with Chris Eubank Jr. at the O2 in London at the 11th hour.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya On Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis: 'Fights Like This Take Forever'
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. Oscar De La Hoya was present promoting Gilberto Ramirez's upcoming fight against Dmitry Bivol at the Brickhouse Boxing Club on Tuesday, and although the light heavyweight tilt is one of the more intriguing bouts of the year, The Golden Boy was also fielding questions about one of the handful of super fights the sport has to offer.
Comments / 0