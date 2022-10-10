Read full article on original website
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersBiddeford, ME
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
4 Great Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
NECN
String of Break-ins in Portland, Maine, Under Investigation
The man who stole a car, a loaded gun and money from homes in Portland, Maine, while people were sleeping early Sunday morning remains at large Wednesday, police said. One of the homes, on Dirigo Street, was entered after 3 a.m. Another, on Brighton Avenue, was broken into roughly an hour later, around 4 a.m.
Bates College student assaulted while walking on campus
LEWISTON, Maine — A student at Bates College was assaulted while walking on campus Thursday morning around 12:15 a.m. The student was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall when they were approached and grabbed by an unidentified man, a news release from Bates College Director of Campus Safety Paul Menice said on Thursday afternoon.
Someone Stole a Welcome to Maine Sign From a Small Maine Town & The Police Have Released Photos of The Truck
Some yahoo, or a group of yahoos, has stolen the most prized possession a border town in Maine can have... their 'Welcome To Maine' sign. And they really want it back. Now it's also worth noting that since we don't have an actual photo of the stolen sign, we used the classic 'Welcome To Maine' sign from Interstate 95 as a photo for the article, though the stolen sign looks a little bit different.
Large "Welcome to Maine" sign taken from highway
ACTION, Maine - Authorities in Maine are asking the public to help them figure out who took a large "Welcome to Maine" sign from the highway. It happened Monday on Route 109 in Acton, near the New Hampshire line, the York County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that included pictures of the truck used to take the sign.The sheriff's office said investigators are looking "to hold the culprits accountable and to recover the sign."Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about who took the sign is asked to contact Sgt. Gregg Sevigny at gmsevigny@yorkcountymaine.gov.
Mainer Arrested After Being Clocked at Nearly 130 MPH on Interstate 95
A Maine woman was arrested on Wednesday morning after police say she was travelling at nearly two times the legal speed limit on Interstate 95. WGME 13 is reporting that early on Wednesday morning, police clocked a BMW travelling at 118 miles per hour. The car continued travelling and was eventually caught up with where troopers then clocked the car at 127 miles per hour.
Thousands of Lights illuminate the Woods on This Mystifying Walk in Lebanon, Maine
One of the fastest growing attraction ideas in the northeast is utilizing wooded area and unused trails and turning it into something that lights up the night and fascinates the mind of both children and adults alike. The pandemic forced many businesses into creating new and novel ideas with their outdoor space and as it turned out, people really enjoyed outdoor walks. A new outdoor walk has opened in Lebanon, Maine and its creations will blow your mind.
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
Burglars Broke Into 2 Unlocked Maine Homes While the Owners Slept
Police from Maine's largest city are investigating after two homes were burglarized while the owners slept inside. Imagine going to sleep at night, being awakened by a noise, and realizing that someone is in your house. I mean, how frightening is that? Portland Police are urging people to keep their doors and windows locked, as both of these burglaries occurred at unlocked houses. The suspect simply walked into the dark and quiet residences and took what he could find.
Police in Lewiston/Auburn Investigating a Spate of 4 Shootings
There have been four shootings in as many days in the Lewiston/Auburn area, with most believed to have been targeted attacks. The latest shooting happened on Monday night at around 10:00. Auburn Police responded to a call from the resident of the first-floor apartment of a building on Turner Street. The caller said that someone had just shot out his television. When officers arrived, they determined that the shot had come from outside the building. No one was hurt in the incident which investigators believe was an intentional attack and that the shooter was aiming for that specific apartment. The investigation is ongoing.
MAINE CRASH: A FedEx Semitruck Flips Over & Lands on Top of a Pickup Truck
According to WGME 13 a crash Tuesday morning in Poland, Maine resulted in a semitruck landing on top of a Ford pickup truck. WGME reports that the crash happened at about 9:50 Tuesday morning on a section of Route 26 in Poland near Route 122. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office...
Auburn police investigate shooting on Turner Street
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police responded to a call reporting that "someone had just shot the caller's TV" on Turner Street around 10 p.m. on Monday, a news release from the Auburn Police Department said. When officers arrived at the scene, it was determined a shot had been fired...
Motorcyclist injured in Naples crash
NAPLES, Maine — A 53-year-old man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Naples on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies, along with Naples Fire and Rescue, were called to Harrison Road in response to the crash. Deputies arrived and...
wabi.tv
Fire destroys recently vacated Maine home
BUCKFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - A home in Buckfield was destroyed in a fire Monday night. The home recently became vacant, so no one was living there at the time. Firefighters from several towns were called to 61 Turner St. (Route 117) at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. It took crews about...
mainebiz.biz
Portland's newest hotel opens for business on city’s East End
Portland's newest hotel, the Cambria Hotel Portland Downtown Old Port, has opened on the city's East End. The six-story, 102-room establishment, located at 25 Hancock St., was originally slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2021. Koucar Management LLC, a Michigan-based firm, developed the hotel in partnership with XSS...
Lodging
Cambria Hotel Portland Downtown Old Port Opens
ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Cambria Hotels, a brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc., continued its expansion with the opening of its first hotel in Maine: the Cambria Hotel Portland Downtown Old Port. The six-story, 102-room hotel underscores the brand’s growth across New England, joining the recently opened Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area and Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor.
WMTW
New 40-bed homeless shelter opening in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — It's called "Elena's Way," named after a Preble Street worker who has dedicated her life to helping others. Sam Chamberlain is the assistant director. He gave WMTW a tour of the new 40-bed facility located inside the former Preble Street Resource Center, which closed during the pandemic. The facility has been completely re-purposed. There are real beds, instead of mats on the floor. the open space is sectioned off with half-walls to give clients some privacy. There are showers, and a cafe, and everything will be open 24 hours a day.
Toys R Us returns to Maine after bankruptcy
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Like some retail giants, Toys R Us went through bankruptcy in the past few years, but the famous toy market is making a return in Macy's stores, complete with a grand opening and Geoffrey's birthday events this weekend. The Macy's location in South Portland confirmed...
WMTW
Maine's newest Target to open Nov. 6
AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn is scheduled to open in November. The company announced Monday that a grand opening will be held on Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet. The...
Community to hold public memorial service for Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — A public memorial service is scheduled for a Freeport teen who was found dead last month. Theo Ferrara, 14, went missing from his home three weeks ago, and his body was recovered from Maquoit Bay after days of official and community search efforts. On Oct. 23,...
WMTW
Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles will launch an online appointment system
AUGUSTA, Maine — Visiting the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is an errand that most people dread, but in Maine, the process is about to get a lot easier. The Maine Secretary of State office will launch a new online appointment system in a few weeks. Once that site is up and running, Mainers will be able to schedule BMV appointments in advance. Other states have implemented similar systems.
