Racial disparities in Black maternal health addressed during Black Directors Health Equity Agenda Summit

Kianna Chennault has helped over 100 businesses in business formation, contract drafting and negotiation, and legal representation. Through her firm’s business litigation services, she has nurtured clients’ success in raising over 110k in less than six months due to writing the formation of their investment documents and connecting her clients with investors and other legal business regulations. This kind of work yielded her firm’s credibility as she is exceptional at building business contracts that produce favorable outcomes.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO