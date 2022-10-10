ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Racial disparities in Black maternal health addressed during Black Directors Health Equity Agenda Summit

By Allison Joyner
saportareport.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

HUD secretary meets with Atlanta HBCUs, community leaders to address critical housing shortages

ATLANTA — The U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development is hoping to address critical housing shortages in Georgia and nationwide. Secretary Marcia L. Fudge traveled to Atlanta for her second stop of “HUD on the Road.” The program brings HUD leadership together with local elected officials, stakeholders, and others to discuss HUD’s programs, policies, and priorities.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia candidates are encouraging early voting, particularly to Black men and seniors

Wednesday morning on the south interior steps of the Georgia State Capitol a group of Black men led by State Representative El-Mahdi Holly (District 111) addressed the media at a Black Men Vote rally. Early voting was top of mind when Holly said, “This is the time, this election cycle, that we all are together […] The post Georgia candidates are encouraging early voting, particularly to Black men and seniors appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
sheenmagazine.com

Atlanta Civil Rights Attorney Shares Why Georgia Has Far to Come in its Judicial System

Kianna Chennault has helped over 100 businesses in business formation, contract drafting and negotiation, and legal representation. Through her firm’s business litigation services, she has nurtured clients’ success in raising over 110k in less than six months due to writing the formation of their investment documents and connecting her clients with investors and other legal business regulations. This kind of work yielded her firm’s credibility as she is exceptional at building business contracts that produce favorable outcomes.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

MARTA Announces Another Transaction of Greater Atlanta Transit-Oriented Affordable Housing Preservation Fund

Fund to Preserve Affordable Units at Orchard Walk Apartments Located Near Planned South DeKalb Transit Hub. The Greater Atlanta Transit-Oriented Affordable Housing Preservation Fund provided financing for Ulysses Development Group (UDG) and Sunrise Affordable Housing (SAH) to acquire Orchard Walk Apartments, for the preservation of a 204-unit affordable housing project located on Flat Shoals Parkway just south of the planned transit hub near the Gallery at South DeKalb Mall and MARTA bus route 114. The loan to an affiliate of UDG and SAH is $24 million.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#Health Equity#Maternal Health#Black Women#Health Crisis#Racism#African American#Bdhea#Bwhi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
saportareport.com

Atlanta Press Club to hold debates in major races, including Senate and governor

The Atlanta Press Club will host debates in many major federal and state races — including a U.S. Senate seat and the Governor’s office — Oct. 16 through 18. Part of the Loudermilk-Young Debate Series, the debates also will include candidates for lieutenant governor, Georgia secretary of state, insurance and safety fire commissioner, state school superintendent, and U.S. Congressional Districts 1, 2, 6, 7, 10, 13 and 14. The election is scheduled for Nov. 8.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy