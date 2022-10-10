Racial disparities in Black maternal health addressed during Black Directors Health Equity Agenda Summit

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in GeorgiaTravel MavenChamblee, GA
Atlanta's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldAtlanta, GA
Acworth's Creative Scarecrow Displays Get Lots of Looks While Also Driving More Downtown VisitsDeanLandAcworth, GA
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Related
HUD secretary meets with Atlanta HBCUs, community leaders to address critical housing shortages
ATLANTA — The U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development is hoping to address critical housing shortages in Georgia and nationwide. Secretary Marcia L. Fudge traveled to Atlanta for her second stop of “HUD on the Road.” The program brings HUD leadership together with local elected officials, stakeholders, and others to discuss HUD’s programs, policies, and priorities.
Justice Department suing Georgia county for discrimination after 2 Black men fired
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Bartow County, Georgia alleging that the county violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when it fired two Black men. Prosecutors say the county subjected former employee Carlen Loyal to a racially hostile work environment and retaliated...
Georgia candidates are encouraging early voting, particularly to Black men and seniors
Wednesday morning on the south interior steps of the Georgia State Capitol a group of Black men led by State Representative El-Mahdi Holly (District 111) addressed the media at a Black Men Vote rally. Early voting was top of mind when Holly said, “This is the time, this election cycle, that we all are together […] The post Georgia candidates are encouraging early voting, particularly to Black men and seniors appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
‘The Secret Is Out’: ‘Cosby Show’ Star Joseph C. Phillips Lands Professor Role At Clark Atlanta University
Actor Joseph C. Phillips, best known for his role as Lt. Martin Kendall on The Cosby Show will now be teaching students, while amplifying his appreciation for theater as an art form. Clark Atlanta University (CAU) recently announced that Phillips will be joining its faculty as a professor in Theatre...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta council tables proposal to turn hospital site into equity center
Atlanta City Council members have held off on advancing a proposal to study the possibility of turning the Atlanta Medic...
wabe.org
ACLU says Fulton County can reduce jail overcrowding without leasing additional jail space
Fulton County’s Jail is overcrowded, forcing hundreds of detainees to have to endure substandard conditions, including sleeping on cots on the floor. Sheriff Patrick Labat and the City of Atlanta reached an agreement to ease that overcrowding. The plan is for the city of Atlanta to lease 700 jail...
sheenmagazine.com
Atlanta Civil Rights Attorney Shares Why Georgia Has Far to Come in its Judicial System
Kianna Chennault has helped over 100 businesses in business formation, contract drafting and negotiation, and legal representation. Through her firm’s business litigation services, she has nurtured clients’ success in raising over 110k in less than six months due to writing the formation of their investment documents and connecting her clients with investors and other legal business regulations. This kind of work yielded her firm’s credibility as she is exceptional at building business contracts that produce favorable outcomes.
saportareport.com
MARTA Announces Another Transaction of Greater Atlanta Transit-Oriented Affordable Housing Preservation Fund
Fund to Preserve Affordable Units at Orchard Walk Apartments Located Near Planned South DeKalb Transit Hub. The Greater Atlanta Transit-Oriented Affordable Housing Preservation Fund provided financing for Ulysses Development Group (UDG) and Sunrise Affordable Housing (SAH) to acquire Orchard Walk Apartments, for the preservation of a 204-unit affordable housing project located on Flat Shoals Parkway just south of the planned transit hub near the Gallery at South DeKalb Mall and MARTA bus route 114. The loan to an affiliate of UDG and SAH is $24 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nearly half of Fulton’s jail inmates are unindicted, ACLU study finds
An ACLU analysis of Fulton County’s inmate population found the jail overcrowding crisis is mainly driven by delayed ind...
Some Georgia candidates expected to be no-shows when series of debates kick off
ATLANTA — A series of debates will take place starting Sunday as the Atlanta Press Club series kicks off. But among them, it appears, will be some notable no-shows. In politics, debates are traditional. They are not required, especially for candidates who might think they can win without them.
Shaw University Students Racially Profiled During School Trip
Shaw's President claims that her students were racially profiled by Spartanburg County (SC) Sheriff's Office during a trip to Atlanta.
DeKalb County’s internal auditors refusing to release critical report
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County’s internal auditors are refusing to release an obviously critical report of the county’s Oracle software system, which is used to manage everything from human resources to purchasing to payroll for a government that spends about $1.2 billion a year. It’s clear...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Fulton Police Department temporarily relocates outside city limits due to emergency
ATLANTA — The South Fulton Police Department has been looking for a new headquarters for the last couple years. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with Lt. Jubal Rogers, who explained why South Fulton police said it’s an emergency situation. Officials told Channel 2 Action News they haven’t...
saportareport.com
Atlanta Press Club to hold debates in major races, including Senate and governor
The Atlanta Press Club will host debates in many major federal and state races — including a U.S. Senate seat and the Governor’s office — Oct. 16 through 18. Part of the Loudermilk-Young Debate Series, the debates also will include candidates for lieutenant governor, Georgia secretary of state, insurance and safety fire commissioner, state school superintendent, and U.S. Congressional Districts 1, 2, 6, 7, 10, 13 and 14. The election is scheduled for Nov. 8.
Shaw students stopped, searched while on school trip to economic conference in Georgia
Eighteen Shaw University students were stopped and searched while riding to an economic conference in Atlanta.
Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock sat side-by-side in a pink convertible. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ...
AJC’s ‘Dangerous Dwellings’ series honored with national award
“Dangerous Dwellings,” the recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution series that revealed unsafe and unsanitary conditions in ...
Morehouse College Takes Top Prize at Black Enterprise’s HBCU Hackathon
The 7th Annual BE Smart Hackathon, hosted by BLACK ENTERPRISE and American Airlines, has come to a close, showcasing a multitude of prize-winning teams representing the “best of the best” in tech among HBCUs across the country. The three-member team from Atlanta-based Morehouse College scored first place in...
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill still widely supported despite controversy amid ongoing trial
JONESBORO, Ga. — Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill remains widely popular in the county despite his controversies. A tweet from the Sheriff's Twitter page even says fans on Grand Theft Auto added his cruiser to the game. Javonte Lillie is one of the many Clayton County voters who...
‘We are not those people.’ Mother, wife of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers speaks about case for first time
ATLANTA — The wife and mother of two of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers says she does not believe that her husband, Greg McMichael, and son, Travis McMichael, intended to kill Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020. The McMichaels grabbed guns and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting him...
Comments / 1