SBLive’s San Diego Section Top 10 Football Rankings: Poway continues to blow past opponents

The rankings are compiled by reporter Bodie DeSilva and will be released every Monday throughout the 2022 fall season.

SBLIVE’S SAN DIEGO SECTION TOP 10 FOOTBALL RANKINGS

October 10, 2022

1. Carlsbad (6-1)

Photo by Steven Silva

Carlsbad continued their recent domination, beating San Marcos 42-7. The Lancers have outscored their past three opponents 111-14.

Next game: Friday vs. Oceanside

Last week: 1

2. Lincoln (7-1)

Photo by Steven Silva

Lincoln had no trouble against St. Augustine, beating the Saints 54-0. Senior running back Roderick Robinson rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns on five carries. Defensive lineman David Peevy had two sacks and an interception.

Next game: Friday vs. Scripps Ranch

Last week: 3

3. Madison (7-0)

Madison led Cathedral Catholic 14-0 on Friday night before the Dons rebounded to tie the game at 14. Madison finished the game off with two more touchdowns for a 28-14 win, moving to 7-0 for the first time since 2011.

Next game: Friday vs. St. Augustine

Last week: 2

4. Poway (7-0)

The Titans continue to crush opponents, beating Grossmont 49-0 on Friday. They have moved up to the three-seed in the Open Division playoffs according to the latest CIF Power Rankings.

Next game: Friday at Poway



Last week: 6

5. Helix (5-2)

Steven Silva

Helix lost to Mission Viejo, 55-27, surrendering 486 total yards to one of California's top teams. Junior Kevin Allen scored all four touchdowns for the Highlanders.

Next game: Friday at Steele Canyon

Last week: 4

6. Granite Hills (5-2)

Granite Hills led Christian 38-0 at halftime on their way to a 41-3 victory. The Eagles rushed for 223 yards, averaging nearly 11 yards per carry.

Next game: Friday vs. Grossmont

Last week: 7

7. Cathedral Catholic (3-5)

Photo by Steven Silva

For the second straight week the Dons erased an early two touchdown deficit but were unable to close the deal, falling to Madison 28-14. They'll have a bye week before traveling to rival St. Augustine.

Next game: October 22 at St. Augustine

Last week: 5

8. El Camino (5-2)

El Camino beat Torrey Pines, 28-14, rushing for 269 yards against the Falcons. The Wildcats will head to San Marcos on Thursday looking to keep pace for second place in the Avocado League.

Next game: Thursday at San Marcos

Last week: 8

9. Mater Dei Catholic (3-4)

Photo by Rudy Schmoke

Mater Dei Catholic shutout their third straight opponent on Friday, beating Hilltop 51-0. They'll begin Metro-Mesa League play against Otay Ranch this week.

Next game: Friday vs. Otay Ranch

Last week: 9

10. Mira Mesa (5-2)

Mira Mesa totaled 443 total yards in a 48-31 victory over San Diego. Senior Makei Thompson scored four touchdowns including a 67-yard punt return touchdown.

Next game: Saturday at Christian

Last week: 10

5 others considered: La Costa Canyon, Mission Hills, Point Loma, Ramona, San Marcos