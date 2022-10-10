ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Peter Anderson Arts Festival accepting submissions from Mississippi artists

By Cory Johnson
 3 days ago

BILOXI, Miss. ( WKRG ) – Artists of all ages could have their work showcased and win cash prizes during the 44th Annual Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival .

The festival showcases more than 400 artists, crafters and food vendor booths in downtown Ocean Springs. Live music and artist demonstrations are planned throughout the weekend of Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6.

The Blue Moon Art Project is accepting submissions from Mississippians at least 21-years-old. Artists will produce and submit an art piece inspired by Blue Moon. The image is the artist’s interpretation of Blue Moon and does not have to include a beer bottle.

  • Materials: Acrylic, oil paint, pastels, watercolor or pen and ink with color fill, such as watercolor, pastel, or acrylic may be used. Only canvases 24” (height) x 36” (width) will be accepted. The size of the canvas should be one inch, museum quality. Entries on heavy or bulky materials, such as plywood or thin material will not be accepted. All entries must be in clear protective wrap, in no frames and include a black hanging wire.
  • Judging process: The jury process will be blind, in that no artist’s name may appear on the submission. Pieces may not be signed. Artists will attach their contact information to the back of the entry. The artists’ submissions will be judged by an anonymous committee.
  • Awards and use of art: The winning art piece will receive a $2,000 monetary award. It will be used by the Blue Moon Art Project as the official artwork for cups, banners, and other marketing opportunities before and at next year’s festival. The piece will become the property of the Ocean Springs Chamber. Three Top finalists’ artwork will also be displayed at this year’s Peter Anderson Festival and be included in the People’s Choice Award contest. The winner, to be named on Sunday, November 6 at 2 p.m., will be given a monetary award of $500.
  • Deadline: Friday, October 14, 2022, at 3 p.m. Art must be submitted in appropriate delivery packaging to the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1000 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs, MS 39564. A completed entry form must be included.
2019 Blue Moon Art Project winner by Catherine Ann Davis

Young at Art children’s market

The Young at Art children’s market gives students ages 8 to 18 an opportunity to learn the arts. Students will sell their hand-made items on Saturday of the festival underneath tents on the grounds of the Walter Anderson Museum of Art (WAMA). Festival goers will get to meet the young artists and purchase their one of a kind works.

The exhibit will be hosted on Saturday, November 6th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All artwork must be original and created by the student selling it. WAMA will provide tables and canopies at the students’ request. Electricity is not available. Table size is limited to 3 ft x 6 ft.

Works must adhere to general community standards and may not contain rude or lewd content; WAMA reserves full curatorial rights.

Students are responsible for setting up and breaking down their own booth on the day of the event. Artists maintain the right to keep 100% of the profit from the sale of their own work.  Students under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration must be completed by Saturday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

