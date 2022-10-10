Read full article on original website
Knightscope Robot Roadshow Landing in Lebanon, Ohio
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land at Miami Valley Gaming, 6000 OH-63, Lebanon, OH 45036, on 12 October 2022, from 10:00am to 2:00pm ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005503/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow Landing in Lebanon, Ohio (Photo: Business Wire)
lovelandbeacon.com
Sailing the Ocean Blue . . .
FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-182 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (October 12, 2022) – In Issue 2022-182 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, we learn how a wayward sea voyager went down in history as the one who found America. Columbus Day. The Italian fellow, sailing for Spanish...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton.
lovelandbeacon.com
The cow did it
FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-181 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (October 11, 2022) – In Issue 2022-181 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, we add fuel to the fire in the argument blaming the cow. The Cow that Kicked Over the Lantern. The Great Chicago Fire was finally...
linknky.com
Truck crashes into auto parts store
An O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Alexandria is temporarily closed after a truck crashed through the front door. A photo shared in an Alexandria neighborhood group on Facebook Thursday shows a large, black pickup truck crashed into the glass facade of the auto parts store, located just off KY 27.
WLWT 5
Reports of a person trapped after a rollover crash on U.S. 42 in Union
UNION, Ky. — Reports of a person trapped after a rollover crash on U.S. 42 in Union.
Fox 19
Man’s mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ 3,000 women at Ohio college could mean life in prison
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 22-year-old faces life in prison after he pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” women at an Ohio university, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Ohio, has been in custody since his arrest in...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on South Washington Boulevard in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on South Washington Boulevard in the City of Hamilton.
Record-Herald
City of Wilmington to supply water for future battery plant in Fayette Co.
Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth announced Thursday that water from the facilities Wilmington built under the 1990 Caesar Creek Lake contract will be used to supply the Honda/LG Energy Solutions joint venture electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility along Interstate 71 near Jeffersonville in Fayette County. In 1990, when the city signed...
Car flips, lands in trees after crashing through barrier on Central Parkway
A car smashed through a barrier and landed in some trees after flying over an embankment in the CUF neighborhood. It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Central Parkway.
WCPO
Honda’s new $4.4B electric battery plant to bring 2,500+ jobs 60 miles northeast of Cincinnati
Orienting its business toward electric vehicles, Honda is planning a $4.4 billion total investment in electric vehicle and battery production, with a retooling of existing production capacity in three plants, the automaker said Tuesday. In what’s being called a “once-in-a-100-years-change,” Honda plans more than 2,500 projected new Ohio jobs, in...
Fox 19
Tucker finally gets to meet Fritz face to face at Hippo Cove
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday was a big day at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden as Tucker joined the bloat at Hippo Cove for the first time since August 3 when Fritz was born. The hippo team says Tucker was on his best behavior and took Bibi’s cues when she...
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
linknky.com
Every home to receive Altafiber in Kenton, Boone and Campbell Counties
In the summer of 2021, Kenton County negotiated an agreement with Altafiber (previously Cincinnati Bell) to ensure the construction of a high-speed fiber optic internet network to every home in the county by August 2023. As of October 2022, fiber-to-premise is now expanded to 15,812 total addresses. Of those, 13,841...
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cincinnati, Ohio, is a city with a great deal to offer. Unfortunately, it's also home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States. Man committing a crime.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay.
WLWT 5
A disabled semi-truck is blocking a lane on a major ramp in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A disabled Fed-Ex semi-truck is blocking the right lane on northbound I-71/75, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the disabled vehicle on the ramp from the Brent Spence Bridge to Fort...
Campbell County cheerleader dies more than a week after Cold Spring crash
Campbell County High School cheerleader Ava Markus died Tuesday after spending more than a week in the hospital, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on US-42 in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on US-42 in Florence. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
Vance's and Ryan's Battle Was Ugly, and 8 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
Catch up on a contentious debate, a first-ever playoff berth, a looming smoking ban and more.
cincinnatimagazine.com
A Passel Of Curious Cincinnati Street Names, Part One (A to E)
How did your street gets its name? Peruse this catalog of peculiar and prominent Cincinnati roads, places, lanes, drives, courts, and more to learn their curious histories. Annwood Street (East Walnut Hills) Most Cincinnati streets that memorialize people recognize men, but there are several honoring women. Anne (Bryan) Wood (1780-1867),...
Comments / 0