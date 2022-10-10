ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

The Associated Press

Knightscope Robot Roadshow Landing in Lebanon, Ohio

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land at Miami Valley Gaming, 6000 OH-63, Lebanon, OH 45036, on 12 October 2022, from 10:00am to 2:00pm ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005503/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow Landing in Lebanon, Ohio (Photo: Business Wire)
LEBANON, OH
lovelandbeacon.com

Sailing the Ocean Blue . . .

FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-182 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (October 12, 2022) – In Issue 2022-182 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, we learn how a wayward sea voyager went down in history as the one who found America. Columbus Day. The Italian fellow, sailing for Spanish...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HAMILTON, OH
lovelandbeacon.com

The cow did it

FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-181 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (October 11, 2022) – In Issue 2022-181 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, we add fuel to the fire in the argument blaming the cow. The Cow that Kicked Over the Lantern. The Great Chicago Fire was finally...
LOVELAND, OH
linknky.com

Truck crashes into auto parts store

An O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Alexandria is temporarily closed after a truck crashed through the front door. A photo shared in an Alexandria neighborhood group on Facebook Thursday shows a large, black pickup truck crashed into the glass facade of the auto parts store, located just off KY 27.
ALEXANDRIA, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a person trapped after a rollover crash on U.S. 42 in Union

UNION, Ky. — Reports of a person trapped after a rollover crash on U.S. 42 in Union. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
UNION, KY
Record-Herald

City of Wilmington to supply water for future battery plant in Fayette Co.

Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth announced Thursday that water from the facilities Wilmington built under the 1990 Caesar Creek Lake contract will be used to supply the Honda/LG Energy Solutions joint venture electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility along Interstate 71 near Jeffersonville in Fayette County. In 1990, when the city signed...
WILMINGTON, OH
linknky.com

Every home to receive Altafiber in Kenton, Boone and Campbell Counties

In the summer of 2021, Kenton County negotiated an agreement with Altafiber (previously Cincinnati Bell) to ensure the construction of a high-speed fiber optic internet network to every home in the county by August 2023. As of October 2022, fiber-to-premise is now expanded to 15,812 total addresses. Of those, 13,841...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

A disabled semi-truck is blocking a lane on a major ramp in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A disabled Fed-Ex semi-truck is blocking the right lane on northbound I-71/75, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the disabled vehicle on the ramp from the Brent Spence Bridge to Fort...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on US-42 in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on US-42 in Florence. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY
cincinnatimagazine.com

A Passel Of Curious Cincinnati Street Names, Part One (A to E)

How did your street gets its name? Peruse this catalog of peculiar and prominent Cincinnati roads, places, lanes, drives, courts, and more to learn their curious histories. Annwood Street (East Walnut Hills) Most Cincinnati streets that memorialize people recognize men, but there are several honoring women. Anne (Bryan) Wood (1780-1867),...
CINCINNATI, OH

