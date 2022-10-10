ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Florida teen accused in crash that killed 1, injured 6 others laughs during court hearing: report

By Katlyn Brieskorn
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WvZBq_0iTd1n7S00

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A teen accused in a deadly crash that killed a mother and injured six others in Broward County was laughing in court Monday, NBC affiliate WTVJ reported.

The 15-year-old is accused of crashing a stolen car into several other vehicles while fleeing from police in August.

WTVJ said that the teen’s laughing prompted Judge Stacy Ross to interrupt the proceedings to ask, “Are you seriously laughing right now?”

Man on magic mushrooms attacked United Airlines crew on flight from Florida, FBI says

The handcuffed 15-year-old doubled over in the jury box trying to stifle his laughter with his face in his hands, the news station said.

Some of the teen’s family was sitting in the back of the courtroom whispering for him to stop. WTVJ said the judge asked the bailiff to remove the teen from the courtroom.

Alleged highway racer goes double the speed limit in Pinellas County, deputy says

The teen is currently charged as a juvenile. Broward assistant state attorney Ross Weiner told WTVJ that the teen may be charged as an adult before his next court appearance.

A mother of three, Maria Tellez-Valderrabano, was killed in the crash.

“She died without even saying goodbye to her kids,” the victim’s sister, Emily Feria, told the news station last month. “I’m going to fight … whatever I have to do … if I have to stand at the state’s attorney’s office every day.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Hearing#Nbc#Wtvj#Fbi#Broward#Nexstar Media Inc#Reserv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Airlines
WFLA

Attorneys argue over school shooter’s fate: death or prison

The prosecutor and defense attorney for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz agreed Tuesday that his 2018 attack that killed 17 people was horrible, but disagreed in their closing arguments on whether it was an act of evil worthy of execution or one of a broken person who should be imprisoned for life.
PARKLAND, FL
WFLA

WFLA

104K+
Followers
21K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy