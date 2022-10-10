Read full article on original website
Boil water order in Berwick lifted
BERWICK (WGME) -- Berwick residents no longer have to boil their tap water after an issue at the water treatment plant. The town of Berwick says the turbidity meters at the town's water plant were having an issue, which led to the boil water notice. The notice went into effect...
Crews prepare for potential flooding, outages ahead of powerful storm
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Crews are out across the state Thursday, ready to clear downed trees and restore power. Flooding is a big concern along the coast, especially in the usual spots. Public works crews were going around Cape Elizabeth Thursday ahead of the storm to clear away drains covered...
Most South Portland city councilors support flavored tobacco ban
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Flavored tobacco could soon be banned in South Portland. The city held a meeting Tuesday on whether to ban flavored tobacco. Those products are already banned in Portland, Brunswick and Bangor. The group "Flavors Hook Kids Maine" says a recent study found more than 14 percent...
Police seek 'Welcome to Maine' sign thief
ACTON (WGME) – The York County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a truck that may been involved in stealing a large "Welcome to Maine" sign in Acton on Monday. The "Welcome to Maine" sign was on Route 109 in Acton near the New Hampshire line. Deputies say...
'It's just not that kind of neighborhood:' Portland residents on edge after burglaries
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into two homes while the owners were asleep inside. Investigators say he took a gun and money before stealing a car. It happened in the Rosemont neighborhood, and those who live there are on edge. Police say...
Mainers search for options with cost of heating oil skyrocketing
PORTLAND (WGME) - Temperatures are dropping and prices are skyrocketing to keep your home warm this winter. “Heating oil right now is about $2 more then it was this time last year," Scott Thistle of MaineHousing said. Home heating oil is hovering around $5 a gallon in the Portland area...
New homeless shelter opens in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new shelter for those experiencing homelessness is open in Portland. The focus is to help people who might not be able to go to other area shelters. Elena's Way has enough space for 40 beds, with 24-hour access. It’s run by Preble Street, which says there's...
South Portland City Council to discuss proposal to ban flavored tobacco products
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The South Portland City Council is expected to discuss ending the sale of flavored tobacco products during a workshop Tuesday. Portland, Brunswick and Bangor have already banned the sale of flavored tobacco products. “The evidence is overwhelming that flavored tobacco products are marketed and geared toward...
Scholarship fund established in memory of 14-year-old Theo Ferrara
FREEPORT (WGME) -- A community celebration of life for 14-year-old Theo Ferrara has been set for October 23 in Freeport. A scholarship fund has also been established in his memory. Theo’s body was found in Maquoit Bay in Brunswick on September 27. He had been reported missing from his Freeport...
Scammers calling Mainers pretending to be police officers
Cumberland Police are warning Mainers about a scam. They say criminals are calling residents pretending to be Cumberland police officers. Police say the callers are claiming to be specific officers to try and make the scam seem even more legit. Police say they'll never call residents to solicit money or...
Police K-9 tracks down suspect hiding in leaves in New Hampshire
PITTSFIELD, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police say a K-9 helped them track down a suspect who was hiding in a pile of leaves. Police say they tried to stop a man riding a motorcycle on Catamount Road in Pittsfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., but he took off and later crashed on a curve.
Former Scarborough student charged with making threats that closed school
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- A former Scarborough High School student has been charged with making threats last week that forced the school to close for a day. Scarborough police say the 15-year-old girl who is charged now lives in Arizona and is accused of sending threats to a current student about shooting people and planting bombs at the school.
Rally held in Portland in support of Maine lobster industry
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A rally to support the lobster industry was held in Portland on Wednesday. Organizers are trying to raise awareness as fishermen fight strict restrictions from the government. Those rules are meant to protect the vulnerable North Atlantic right whale. The rally was held at DiMillo's. The lobster...
Head of Department of Agriculture praises Maine programs to keep students fed
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The head of the Department of Agriculture says the rest of the country should model itself after Maine when it comes to making sure kids are fed in schools. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited Maine Tuesday, joining Governor Janet Mills and Congresswoman Chellie Pingree at Gorham Middle School.
Toys 'R' Us opens location inside Macy's at Maine Mall
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Macy's has confirmed that a Toys "R" Us sub-store is now open inside its Maine Mall location. The toy store brand is celebrating the openings inside Macy's locations with special events for mascot Geoffrey's birthday. Toys "R" Us went bankrupt in 2018, but the brand has...
Person of interest in custody in connection with killing of New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, N.H. (WGME) -- A man considered to be a person of interest in the murders of a New Hampshire couple earlier this year was taken into custody in Vermont on Wednesday, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. WMUR reports 26-year-old Logan Clegg was wanted on an...
Casco Bay High School teacher named Maine's 2023 Teacher of the Year
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Department of Education and Educate Maine named Casco Bay High School teacher Matthew Bernstein as Maine’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Bernstein teaches 9th grade humanities and social studies. “We are thrilled to announce Matthew Bernstein as Maine’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Today...
New Hampshire man accused of driving wrong way on highway while under the influence
CONCORD, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A man is accused of driving the wrong way on a New Hampshire highway while under the influence. Police say they had to use spike strips to stop the suspect. New Hampshire State Police say they got reports about a truck driving the wrong way...
Altercation leads to shots fired in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Police say an altercation in Portland led to shots being fired Monday night. Police responded to Washburn Avenue for a report of an altercation followed by the sound of gunshots. A vehicle spotted leaving the area was stopped and the occupants were detained, according to police.
In-person absentee voting begins in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- In-person absentee voting is now open in Portland. Voters can go to the city clerk's office now until November 3 at 7 p.m. to vote early, in-person absentee. The office is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except for Wednesdays, when it is open until...
