Bruins Fall to Pioneers
Bartlesville High hung with the No. 1 ranked team in 6A-II for nearly two quarters. However late in the second quarter the flood gates opened. BHS fell at Stillwater 55-7. Bartlesville trailed the Pioneers 13-7 late in the second quarter after the Bruin defense forced two turnovers on downs inside the Bruin 25 yard-line. After a couple of turnovers, Bartlesville’s offense would come alive. A 35-yard strike from Nate Neal to Damien Niko set up another Neal dime.
Dewey Gets Back on Track Against Inola
The Dewey Bulldoggers finally got back in the win column last night at Inola 27-14. The score looks a little bit closer than what it actually was, with Dewey going up 27-0 at half, before taking their foot off the gas in the second half. The Bulldoggers struck quick and...
Dewey Looks to Break Losing Skid at Inola
The Dewey Bulldoggers are coming off another blowout loss, this one at the hands of the Holland Hall Dutch, 41-6. The Bulldoggers currently sit at 1-5 on the season thus far but have a favorable matchup coming up against a winless Inola Longhorn Squad. The Longhorns have mustered up only...
Pawhuska Looking to Takeout Salina's Playoff Hopes
Pawhuska is looking to go 3-1 in district play when the Huskies travel to Salina to take on the Wildcats. Pawhuska’s Todd Drummond leads the state in passing yards with 2,006 and the Huskies have two receivers in the top seven of receiving yards. Pawhuska is not the only...
Bruin Football Underdogs at Stillwater
Bartlesville High football will look to pull a big-time upset on Thursday night, as the Bruins travel to Stillwater to take on the undefeated and No. 1 ranked Pioneers. Stillwater is 6-0 and looks to be the odds on favorite to win the 6A-II state title. BHS is coming off two straight blowout wins over US Grant and Putnam City West.
Bartlesville Pickleball Fall Classic This Weekend
Over 258 pickleball players for more than six states converge on Bartlesville this weekend. The Bartlesville 2022 Bartlesville Pickleball Fall Classic starts Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 at Hillcrest Country Club at 1901 Price Road in Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Tournament Director, Kumar Krishnan, said this year's...
Harry Wright Show Pre Stillwater
Bartlesville High head football coach Harry Wright will join us on Wednesday evening for his weekly radio show, as the Bruins get set for their toughest test yet. BHS travels to Stillwater on Thursday night for a short-week matchup against the undefeated and No. 1 ranked Pioneers. BHS beat down...
Poker Run to Benefit Bruins Special Olympics Team Set for Saturday
You're invited to participate in a benefit Poker Run for Special Olympics Bartlesville on Saturday, October 15, with registration @ 11:00 am at Humble Road Church, 304 S Seminole Ave. Bartlesville, OK 74003. The event is sponsored by Humble Road Church and the Priesthood Motorcycle Ministry, Humble Road Chapter. All...
Kihekah Avenue 6th-8th to be Temporarily Closed on Oct. 15
The Pawhuska City Council met Tuesday evening and city council approved a Special Event Permit to Cura Racing. This will close Kihekah Avenue from 6th to 8th street from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct 15. Nic Penrod, a representative from Cura Racing, on why Pawhuska was chosen to...
Nowata County Re-enters Burn Ban
The Nowata County Commissioners met this Tuesday morning after not meeting on Monday due to it being Columbus Day. They approved several items and tabled a few for next week’s meeting. Due to the lack of rain and warmer than normal temperatures over the past month, Nowata County decided...
Ribbon Cutting Planned for October 18
Tri County Tech Nowata Business Development Center is inviting the public to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 18 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at the new facility located at 300 South Pine Street in Nowata. The state-of-the-art facility is approximately 22,500 square feet and it includes dedicated spaces...
Dewey Western Heritage Day This Saturday
Make your plans to attend Dewey's Western Heritage Day this Saturday for a memorable experience the whole family will enjoy. You'll feel like you've stepped back in time as you witness a parade that includes a herd of longhorn cattle being driven through the historic downtown streets of Dewey and gunfight reenactments straight out of the Old West.
Burn Ban Announced in Washington County
Despite the rainfall last night and precisely because it was so little, the Washington County Commissioners approved a return to a burn ban to be implemented immediately and to continue through October 24. The ban will then be extended if there is not enough moisture that has penetrated the top soil to bring about drought relief to the undersoil.
Celebrate Halloween Early at Sunfest Boofest
Sooner Park will be full of spooky activities that guarantee kids and their parents or guardians a fun and safe environment for an early Halloween celebration on October 22 from 4 to 9 pm. In addition to games, there will be an outdoor movie and a costume contest. Sooner Park is located at 420 Madison Boulevard.
Man Seen on Arson Charge Due to Breakup
Austin Lynn Floyd was seen in Washington County Court today for a charge stemming to when he was picked up in April on an arson charge. After a call was made to the Dewey PD that a t-shirt was lit on fire and let on a front porch. While police were en route, police were advised the subject was walking south on Ponca and was shirtless, and he was picked up.
Arvest Foundation Supports Price Tower
The Price Tower will have a boost in funding thanks to a $4,800 donation from the Arvest Foundation. Arvest commercial loan manger Jay Dyer and commercial banker Chad Cox recently presented the check to Price Tower Arts Center executive director Donna Keffer and operations manager Demarco Hudson. “It is an...
Bartlesville Woman Back in Jail For Failure to Appear at Felony Hearing
Kimbra Jane Taggart was first arraigned in early August for assault & battery with a deadly weapon after she stabbed her boyfriend during an argument while they driving on Highway 75 at West 3600 Road in Ramona. The argument was over whether or not the man’s recent inheritance belonged only to him or if he should give it to Taggart. During the altercation, the man threw Taggart’s phone out of the window because he thought she was calling someone to come harm him and that’s when she pulled out a 4-inch Old Timer brand folding pocket knife and stabbed him in the left forearm, striking a radial artery that required surgery. Kendra left the vehicle after the stabbing but the man was able to make it to a Quik Stop in Collinsville, OK where he was picked up by EMS and transported to Tulsa for medical attention.
Chelsie Wagoner for Ward 2 on COMMUNITY CONNECTION
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, was Chelsie Wagoner, who is running for the open Ward 2 seat this fall. Wagoner is running for seat that is currently being held by Councilman Paul Stuart, who won re-election in 2020. Stuart announced that he would not be seeking reelection this time. She faces challenger Loren Roszel in the November election.
DAR and Wreaths Across America Needs Your Help to Decorate the Graves of Veterans at White Rose Cemetary
The Bartlesville Daughters of the American Revolution is participating in National Wreaths Across America Day on December 17, 2022. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Donna Copeland and Deb Cook with the DAR explains how each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission is to Remember, Honor and Teach and it is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. This year, White Rose Cemetary willbe in that number.
Washington County Man Seen on Vehicle Theft
David Wayne Richard was seen in Washington County Court over Felony Charges alleging vehicle theft, possession firearm after conviction of felony, and finally a misdemeanor possession of controlled substance. According to a probable cause affidavit, a stolen vehicle was called in Monday October 10th, and was stopped by an officer...
