Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Columbus Whetstone narrowly edges Columbus Linden-Mckinley in tight triumph
A sigh of relief filled the air in Columbus Whetstone's locker room after a trying 31-30 test with Columbus Linden-Mckinley on October 13 in Ohio football action. The start wasn't the problem for Columbus Linden-Mckinley, as it began with an 8-7 edge over Columbus Whetstone through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Beechcroft overcomes Columbus East
Columbus Beechcroft turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 27-12 win over Columbus East for an Ohio high school football victory on October 13. Columbus Beechcroft roared in front of Columbus East 21-2 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Eastmoor carves slim margin over Columbus Walnut Ridge
Columbus Eastmoor derailed Columbus Walnut Ridge's hopes after a 14-12 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 13. The last time Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Eastmoor played in a 14-6 game on November 14, 2020. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Elyria Open Door Christian tacks win on Wickliffe
Elyria Open Door Christian didn't tinker with Wickliffe, scoring a 3-1 result in the win column on October 13 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 6, Wickliffe squared off with Cuyahoga Heights in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Zanesville West Muskingum escapes Warsaw River View in thin win
Zanesville West Muskingum poked just enough holes in Warsaw River View's defense to garner a taut, 2-1 victory at Warsaw River View High on October 13 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. The last time Warsaw River View and Zanesville West Muskingum played in a 3-0 game on October...
richlandsource.com
Louisville finds its footing in sprinting past New Philadelphia
Louisville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 4-1 win over New Philadelphia during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Louisville drew first blood by forging a 4-1 margin over New Philadelphia after the first half.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Marion-Franklin comes to play in easy win over Columbus West
Columbus Marion-Franklin dismissed Columbus West by a 36-6 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 13. In recent action on September 29, Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off against Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus West took on Columbus Africentric on September 29 at Columbus Africentric. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Xenia dismantles Dayton West Carrollton
Xenia controlled the action to earn an impressive 64-20 win against Dayton West Carrollton in Ohio high school football on October 13. Xenia stormed in front of Dayton West Carrollton 20-0 to begin the second quarter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Nationally-ranked AU firing on all cylinders
ASHLAND — Tim Rose has coached football almost his entire life, but Ashland’s veteran defensive coordinator had a hard time explaining what he witnessed last week. AU’s defensive performance defied logic.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
Football World Saddened By Ex-Ohio State Quarterback News
Former Ohio State quarterback Arthur Schlichter has been accused of possessing a quarter-gram of cocaine, according to multiple reports. He is set to make an appearance in a Franklin County courtroom this Friday. The court records show that Schlichter is being charged with a fifth-degree felony count of possession of...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Xenia Legacy Christian squeezes past Springfield Catholic Central
Xenia Legacy Christian weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 2-1 victory against Springfield Catholic Central in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on October 11. Xenia Legacy Christian drew first blood by forging a 1-0 margin over Springfield Catholic Central after the first half.
Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records
A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
richlandsource.com
Kettering Fairmont and Beavercreek fashion a Windsor knot
There were no winners nor losers when Kettering Fairmont and Beavercreek battled to a 1-1 impasse in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 11. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 1-1 duel in the first half.
Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with a fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine and will appear in Franklin County Court on Friday. According to WSYX-TV in Columbus, Schlichter was found unresponsive at the Hampton Inn in Hilliard and was resuscitated with the help of...
richlandsource.com
Game Changer: AU linebacker develops into one of program's best ever
The first Ashland University football game I covered was played on natural grass at Community Stadium. Gary Keller was the head coach, Donald Church was the star running back and Steve Clinkscale, the current co-defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan, roamed the secondary.
richlandsource.com
Lex duo earns first-team All-OCC volleyball honors
MANSFIELD — Ohio Cardinal Conference champ Wooster was well represented when the All-OCC volleyball special awards were announced Tuesday. Marin Dixon and Sara Snowbarger shared the OCC Offensive Player-of-the-Year award and Jen Snowbarger was selected the Coach of the Year.
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Ottawa-Glandorf refuses to yield to Kenton
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Ottawa-Glandorf shutout Kenton 6-0 for an Ohio girls soccer victory on October 11. Ottawa-Glandorf drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Kenton after the first half.
Comments / 0