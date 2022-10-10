ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Banana 101.5

Genesee County Spending Millions To Tear Down Blight

Driving around Genesee County can be overwhelming when we see "what used to be" burned out, dilapidated or overgrown & abandoned. Having returned home after nearly 15 years away -- it's shocking to see miles of Dort Highway abandoned, overgrown & dilapidated! Or the old Value City Furniture Plaza at Fenton & Hemphill Roads -- those places used to thrive. Saginaw Street in Beecher, Genesee Township, Clio... could all use some help!
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

City of Saginaw hits new national high

New data from the FBI shows Saginaw has become the number one city in Michigan for violent crime. The annual crime report for 2021 shows Saginaw surpassing Detroit to take the unfortunate top spot with more than 1,100 violent crime incidents over the past year. The report also shows Saginaw is in the number four spot in the country for violent crime. The data is based on per capita data.
SAGINAW, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.

Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Is Michigan Getting Ready to Oust the Robin as the State Bird?

For nearly a century, the American Robin has been Michigan's state bird but that could soon change thanks to a group of Michigan legislators in Lansing. Although the Robin has been the official state bird of the Mitten State since 1931, legislators think it's time to honor the Kirtland's warbler, a bird that is found almost exclusively in Michigan. The Kirtland's warbler has recovered from almost certain extinction since being placed on the US Fish & Wildlife Service's Endangered Species list in 1967.
MICHIGAN STATE
Morning Sun

AG: Saginaw woman stole $1.1 million from mom

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced charges against a Saginaw County woman for stealing from a vulnerable adult. Valda Cork, 59, of Saginaw was arraigned in the 70th District Court of Saginaw County before Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner. Cork is charged with the following:. • Two counts of Embezzlement...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WXYZ

President of DTE Energy-Electric speaks out following call for audit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Public Service Commission has ordered a third-party audit for the state’s two largest electric utilities, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy. They said the utilities haven’t made enough improvements in reliability and safety. People who live in Detroit's Belmont neighborhood said their power...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Does Michigan Have an Official State Dog?

There was an article this week that we shared that talked about how the American Robin has been Michigan's state bird for nearly a century but that could be changing soon. The topic got me wondering whether or not Michigan had an official state dog. You would think every state...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

