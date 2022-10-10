Issa Rae has claimed that the response to the allegations against Ezra Miller have shown “the lengths that Hollywood will go to to protect” alleged offenders.In recent years, a number of allegations have been levelled against Miller, including those of disorderly conduct, assault and burglary.The actor, who uses they/them pronouns, was also accused of grooming and “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare” an 18-year-old by her father.However, the teenager denied that she had been abused, calling the accusations against Miller “a disgusting and irresponsible smear campaign”.In August, Miller apologised for their actions, saying that they...

