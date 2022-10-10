Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in GeorgiaTravel MavenChamblee, GA
New Atlanta Restaurant (Hopdoddy Burger Bar)LifewnikkAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
saportareport.com
A Conversation with Georgia’s Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI): CDFIs are Quietly Multiplying in Georgia, Creating a Wealth of Opportunity
Reinvestment Fund financing is supporting a mixed-use development in Atlanta’s historic Sweet Auburn corridor (birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr.) called the Front Porch. In the 1970s, the U.S. Federal Government authorized the creation of community development financial institutions (CDFIs) as part of its efforts to address poverty and racial discrimination in both urban and rural places. These institutions were designed to fill gaps in access to capital and services to support the economic vitality of communities that had been historically excluded or underserved by banks. Today, there are nearly 1,300 CDFIs in operation, certified by the U.S. Treasury and operating all over the United States. Although there are a variety of CDFI structures, each provides a range of resources such as accessible and flexible capital, technical assistance, and business development programs designed to address both borrower and community needs.
Atlanta residents search for explanation for dead worms in yards
ATLANTA — If you’re one of the many metro Atlanta homeowners who’ve noticed dead or dying worms on your driveway, you’re probably wondering if you’re the victim of a pre-Halloween trick. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer as to what’s happening. The term “watch...
This TikTok Reveals What A $1230 Loft For Rent Looks Like In Atlanta & Locals Are Impressed
With rental prices skyrocketing across Southern U.S. cities, deals in the housing market are seemingly harder to come by. But this loft for rent for just $1,230 in the swanky Buckhead neighborhood in Atlanta, GA has grabbed the attention of both locals and content creators online. Located at 2025 Peachtree...
saportareport.com
Reporter’s Notebook: Atlanta welcomes new Atlanta Symphony Orchestra music director, Emory Nursing receives $12 million to support health services, Atlanta to host ‘Historic Preservation Week’
This week, one of Atlanta’s universities and a top technology institute in the nation turns 137 years old. Georgia Tech was established in 1885 to bring the Industrial Revolution to Georgia, beginning with $65,000 in state funding and only 84 students. The university initially only offered mechanical engineering, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta Housing Authority looks at future affordable rental developments
Luxury home developments have outpaced low-to-moderate-income housing construction for a decade. But Atlanta’s low-incom...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
What attorney Cristyl Kimbrough wants to do next after closing 50,000 deals
There’s no limit in the field of law for Atlanta‘s Cristyl Kimbrough. The attorney and advocate launched Kimbrough Law, LLC, a real estate firm in the heart of Georgia’s capital city. Her career brought her over 50,000 property closings throughout the southern state. Kimbrough’s non-profit, Kimbrough Connects,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saportareport.com
‘Red Hot City’ is perfectly timed for Atlanta gentrification to look in the mirror
The best thing about “Red Hot City,” GSU professor Dan Immergluck’s new book on the hyper-gentrification of Atlanta, might be its timing. Every decade or so, an academic issues one of these landmark, civic-myth-puncturing books on the “City Too Busy to Hate’s” racist working-class displacement and deliberately horrific inequity: Ronald Bayor’s “Race and the Shaping of Twentieth-Century Atlanta” in 1996; Larry Keating’s “Atlanta: Race, Class and Urban Expansion” in 2001; Lawrence J. Vale’s “Purging the Poorest: Public Housing and the Design Politics of Twice-Cleared Communities” in 2013.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to visit, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that are known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Youth sports facility vacates location in DeKalb
DeKalb’s only privately owned NCAA-certified sporting facility recently vacated its location in South DeKalb due to a prospective movie soundstage development that has now had its plans temporarily withdrawn. The movie soundstage could still be opening in a Memorial Drive strip mall, but the basketball, volleyball, and soccer facility—called...
These Georgia restaurants have made Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
ATLANTA — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Three Georgia barbecue joints have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. “Taken as a whole, the rankings offer a capsule assessment of ‘The State...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot dead in Buckhead neighborhood discovered by girl on way to school
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in a Buckhead neighborhood. Police confirmed a man was shot dead near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Police blocked off the road at Battle Creek Way while investigators worked Thursday morning. A driver discovered the body lying...
247Sports
Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings
On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
Bond denied for Atlanta rapper charged in RICO case
ATLANTA — Bond was denied for Atlanta rapper Gunna in a Fulton County courtroom on Thursday, as he attempted, once again, to get out of jail ahead of his trial. The music artist, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was one of dozens indicted on Rico charges earlier this year.
wschronicle.com
Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50
The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
Cold front on the move this week, rain in the forecast for Metro Atlanta
Rain has been missing from the forecast for the past 3+ weeks, but it finally returns on Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through the Southeast. Ahead of the cold front, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop over North Georgia, including Metro Atlanta. These rain showers will potentially develop after 12pm Wednesday and continue through Midnight Thursday, with the heaviest rain likely Wednesday evening.
saportareport.com
Controversial cell tower OK’d for ‘unavoidable’ historic impacts on Oakland Cemetery, Cabbagetown
Plans for a cell tower looming over Oakland Cemetery and Cabbagetown have revived with a state agency’s opinion that there are no alternatives and visual impacts on historic sites are “unavoidable.”. Preservationists are blasting the decision for no-input secrecy and lack of any supporting documentation, which was only...
Accidental lockdowns in multiple Cobb schools caused by ‘human error’
The district's crisis alert system gives every employee with a badge the ability to trigger a lockdown.
Comments / 0