Atlanta, GA

saportareport.com

A Conversation with Georgia’s Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI): CDFIs are Quietly Multiplying in Georgia, Creating a Wealth of Opportunity

Reinvestment Fund financing is supporting a mixed-use development in Atlanta’s historic Sweet Auburn corridor (birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr.) called the Front Porch. In the 1970s, the U.S. Federal Government authorized the creation of community development financial institutions (CDFIs) as part of its efforts to address poverty and racial discrimination in both urban and rural places. These institutions were designed to fill gaps in access to capital and services to support the economic vitality of communities that had been historically excluded or underserved by banks. Today, there are nearly 1,300 CDFIs in operation, certified by the U.S. Treasury and operating all over the United States. Although there are a variety of CDFI structures, each provides a range of resources such as accessible and flexible capital, technical assistance, and business development programs designed to address both borrower and community needs.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Reporter’s Notebook: Atlanta welcomes new Atlanta Symphony Orchestra music director, Emory Nursing receives $12 million to support health services, Atlanta to host ‘Historic Preservation Week’

This week, one of Atlanta’s universities and a top technology institute in the nation turns 137 years old. Georgia Tech was established in 1885 to bring the Industrial Revolution to Georgia, beginning with $65,000 in state funding and only 84 students. The university initially only offered mechanical engineering, but...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

‘Red Hot City’ is perfectly timed for Atlanta gentrification to look in the mirror

The best thing about “Red Hot City,” GSU professor Dan Immergluck’s new book on the hyper-gentrification of Atlanta, might be its timing. Every decade or so, an academic issues one of these landmark, civic-myth-puncturing books on the “City Too Busy to Hate’s” racist working-class displacement and deliberately horrific inequity: Ronald Bayor’s “Race and the Shaping of Twentieth-Century Atlanta” in 1996; Larry Keating’s “Atlanta: Race, Class and Urban Expansion” in 2001; Lawrence J. Vale’s “Purging the Poorest: Public Housing and the Design Politics of Twice-Cleared Communities” in 2013.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to visit, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that are known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
thechampionnewspaper.com

Youth sports facility vacates location in DeKalb

DeKalb’s only privately owned NCAA-certified sporting facility recently vacated its location in South DeKalb due to a prospective movie soundstage development that has now had its plans temporarily withdrawn. The movie soundstage could still be opening in a Memorial Drive strip mall, but the basketball, volleyball, and soccer facility—called...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot dead in Buckhead neighborhood discovered by girl on way to school

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in a Buckhead neighborhood. Police confirmed a man was shot dead near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Police blocked off the road at Battle Creek Way while investigators worked Thursday morning. A driver discovered the body lying...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Bond denied for Atlanta rapper charged in RICO case

ATLANTA — Bond was denied for Atlanta rapper Gunna in a Fulton County courtroom on Thursday, as he attempted, once again, to get out of jail ahead of his trial. The music artist, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was one of dozens indicted on Rico charges earlier this year.
ATLANTA, GA
wschronicle.com

Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50

The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Cold front on the move this week, rain in the forecast for Metro Atlanta

Rain has been missing from the forecast for the past 3+ weeks, but it finally returns on Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through the Southeast. Ahead of the cold front, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop over North Georgia, including Metro Atlanta. These rain showers will potentially develop after 12pm Wednesday and continue through Midnight Thursday, with the heaviest rain likely Wednesday evening.
ATLANTA, GA

