Jordan Peele And Keegan-Michael Key Reunite In Animated ‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer

Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key will reunite onscreen , seven years after their hit Comedy Central show Key & Peele . This time around, the comedic duo will appear as stop-motion characters in Henry Selick’s Wendell & Wild . Selick is also behind the popular animated film “Coraline.”

Co-written by Academy award-winning Peele, the Selick-directed film premieres on Friday, Oct. 28, on Netflix and in select theaters on Oct. 21 — just in time for Halloween .

According to Netflix, the animated tale is “about two scheming demon brothers—Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele)—who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot, a tough teen with a load of guilt, to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.”

(Center) Sister Daley (voiced by Michele Mariana), Kat (voiced by Lyric Ross), and Sister Chinstrap (voiced by Michele Mariana).

Other famous voices that will star in the film include Angela Bassett, Lyric Ross, James Hong, Tamara Smart, Natalie Martinez, Tantoo Cardinall Gabrielle Dennis, Igal Naor, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young, Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, Gary Gatewood and Ving Rhames.

The film premiered this year at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and will kick off the Animation Is Film Festival on Oct 21.

“I’m delighted my new film ‘Wendell & Wild,’ co-written and produced with Jordan Peele , will have its U.S. premiere at Animation Is Film, a festival that celebrates the nontraditional and groundbreaking in animated movies,” said Selick. “Our made-in-the-USA stop-motion feature is many things: scary, funny, creepy, sad, and empowering, but most of all, it’s very very original so I can’t think of a better place for its U.S. premiere than Animation Is Film. Hope you enjoy the show.”

(L-R) Keegan-Michael Key, Lyric Ross, and Jordan Peele speak during Netflix’s “Wendell & Wild” world premiere / post reception at the Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.

The trailer, which was released today (Oct. 10), features the original unreleased track from blossoming rapper Doechii, “I Told Em.”

“I’ve been a big fan of Jordan Peele and Henry Selick for a long time, so being able to help provide music to this trailer was awesome,” said Doechii, according to Indie Wire . “I love anything that shows an alternative representation of people like me in weird, quirky ways. Happy Halloween!”

Check out the trailer above.

Netflix Backs 'Wendell And Wild' Animated Film Starring Comedy Duo Key & Peele