Read full article on original website
SeeYa bye
3d ago
This is just a big fat lie. We all know Chic Fil A doesn't fall in line with the woke narrative so now they attack their drive thru. Rediculous, because they certainly can't attach the food.
Reply(9)
30
Jiggyjarjardo
3d ago
There is absolutely NO way!! McDonald’s is the LONGEST by far! And they never remember to put everything in your order in the bag!
Reply(2)
23
Lolita Segers
3d ago
Burger street in Arlington is very slow , BUT their burgers & fries don’t start cooking until you order always hot & fresh it’s worth the wait
Reply(1)
12
Related
Move over Chick-fil-A, new drive-thru crowned the fastest
When it comes to speed, accuracy, and friendly service, which fast food chain is really the best? A new report shows it may not be who you think.
Popular Restaurant Chain Has a Deal Nobody Wants
One of the earliest forms of the chain restaurant subscription is Olive Garden's "Never Ending Pasta Bowl." Launched in 1995, the promotion gave customers the chance to pay $6.95 and eat as much pasta, salad and breadsticks as they can fit in one sitting. Over the next three decades, the...
Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to Customers
Moldy food was served to customers to eat.Sandy Miller/Unsplash. Every kind of business or organization that works with food undergoes an annual health inspection here in Tucson. From fine dining restaurants to elementary school cafeterias, no food provider goes unchecked. Many of these locations strive for perfection, although the occasional minor infraction is common. These minor infractions have no impact on the overall quality and health safety of the food and what consumers eat. However, from time to time, some restaurants fail their inspections at such a grand level, it proves dangerous to eat the food provided until the facility makes dramatic improvements. Such is the case with one local restaurant, which received a whopping 24 violations, which makes it the worst-tested restaurant in all of Tucson for 2022.
Motley Fool
6 Restaurants Where a Tasty Dinner Costs $15 or Less
Worried about the cost of food? Visit these six restaurants. Eating out has become more expensive this past year, up 8.9% in cost. Applebees, Olive Garden, and other chain restaurants offer tasty dinners for under $15. Food prices will also vary based on where you live. Inflation has hit Americans...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
I ordered the same breakfast from 5 fast-food chains and ranked them all from worst to best
I ordered the same breakfast from Burger King, McDonald's, Wendy's, Carl's Jr., and Chick-fil-A. I got a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, hash browns or breakfast potatoes, and an iced coffee. Burger King was my least favorite meal, and I deemed Chick-fil-A the winner.
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s customer left disgusted after he catches staff doing this in the restaurant
Food safety and hygiene are the minimum benchmarks that customers expect restaurants to adhere to. While there could be occasional slip-ups that the restaurant might make behind-the-scenes, it is quiet another matter to be caught red-handed by a customer. As reported by The Sun, a customer in a McDonald’s restaurant...
WKRC
'Best Fried Chicken in America' named
MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
The Worst Breakfast Cereals You Need To Stop Buying At The Grocery Store Because They're So Bad For You
When you need a quick breakfast in a pinch, reaching for a box of cereal to pour into a bowl may be your number one option. However, health experts warn that many breakfast cereals can be damaging to your overall health due to soaring sugar content, a lack of nutritional value, and a plethora of processed ingredients. Overall, sugary cereal is never the best way to start your day, but some are even worse than others.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Home Items You Should Never, Ever Buy At Walmart
Walmart has gained a reputation for being a one-stop shop for everything for the home. However, there are some home items you should never, ever buy there.
KFC brings back menu favorite after eight years – but there’s a catch
KFC fans have celebrated the return of a favorite menu item, the KFC Twister Wraps, but not all customers have reason to be happy. The fast food chain originally debuted Twister Wraps in the early 2000s. The wraps were so popular among customers that many despaired when KFC removed the...
Thrillist
Wendy's Has Free Cheeseburgers for an Entire Week to Celebrate Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.
The Most Popular Steak At Texas Roadhouse
We can smell it now — the sizzling sensations and flavors of Texas Roadhouse. If you've ever eaten at the popular steakhouse chain, then you know what we're talking about. Founded in 1993 in Indiana, Texas Roadhouse has since transformed into one of the largest steakhouse chains in the world, with over 600 locations in the United States and additional outposts around the globe. With almost three decades under its belt, the chain has made a name for itself with not only its hand-cut steaks, but also its classic shelled peanuts, freshly baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter, variety of margaritas, and even an in-house butcher on the Texas Roadhouse staff.
I've worked at Costco for 17 years. Here are 13 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the warehouse for 17 years, I buy clothing, Kirkland whiskey, Vital Proteins, Liquid IV drink mix, and rotisserie chicken.
I found Walmart secret clearance item listed at $897 for just $5 – people always miss out, but it’s easy to find them
A WALMART shopper has found a product for nearly $900 off and there’s a way to score other deals like this one if you happen to miss out. As the largest retailer in the country, Walmart offers various products from groceries to games and electronics. While there are quite...
Popular Restaurant Fails Health Inspection
A location restaurant has failed its annual inspection.Mae Mu/Unsplash. Food trucks offer an easy alternative for both restaurant owners and patrons. Restaurant owners have a significantly reduced point of entry cost to open a food truck and to serve customers, while guests can often receive a quality, freshly produced meal for less than what they’d spend at a more traditional restaurant. However, despite operating out of a moving vehicle, these restaurants are still the subject of annual health inspections. Naturally, some inspection variables do not exist simply because of the preparation method, but food truck operators are not able to open up shop without approval from their city of origin. One locally operated food truck recently failed its annual health inspection.
Thrillist
McDonald's Offers Free Double Cheeseburgers for National Cheeseburger Day
Restaurants across the US are slinging deals for National Cheeseburger Day on September 18. In the lead-up to the burger holiday, McDonald's announced that it would hold a poll to see what burger fans wanted to get a discount on for National Cheeseburger Day. The winner was the Double Cheeseburger.
I’m a former Walmart worker – there’s one item shoppers should not buy and it all comes down to quality
A FORMER Walmart worker has revealed the one item shoppers should avoid buying from the retailer. Rousseau Vestal, a former Walmart cashier, told BestLife that Walmart bed sheets should be avoided because of their quality. "You won't want to get anything less than the greatest bed linens given that you...
10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart
If you're of the opinion that name-brand products are superior when it comes to quality, that's not always the case. What you can count on is that name brands will often be more expensive than...
Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback
Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
Manager allows teen employees to eat for free: 'I'd rather see this food go to good use than end up in a landfill'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was a teenager grocery store cashier. I remember being so excited to get my first job at the local grocery store. I was going to be responsible, earn my own money, and maybe even get a discount on groceries. Little did I know my manager would change the way I looked at grocery stores and food waste forever.
CBS News
561K+
Followers
68K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 97