ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Red Wings keep Elmer Soderblom as part of final roster

97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OGK8N_0iTd0gya00

Derek Lalonde and the Red Wings have finalized their roster as they prepare for the season-opener Friday night.

The biggest takeaway concerns the biggest player: rookie Elmer Soderblom has made the team. The 6'8, 245-pound winger, a sixth-round pick by Steve Yzerman in 2019, impressed enough in training camp and the preseason to earn a spot in the NHL.

Soderblom, who scored 21 goals last season in the Swedish Hockey League, figures to play on one of Detroit's top three lines and its second power play unit.

Elsewhere on prospect watch, defenseman Simon Edvinsson and forward Jonatan Berggren have been assigned to AHL Grand Rapids. So has goalie Sebastian Cossa, who figures to stay there for the duration of the season as long as his play warrants it. The Wings won't rush the 19-year-old to Detroit.

Edvinsson and Berggren will likely be called up in time. Evdinsson, the sixth overall pick in 2021, is one of the top defensive prospects in hockey and isn't far from contributing at the NHL level. Nor is Berggren, a second-round pick in 2018 who put up big numbers last season in Grand Rapids. The more they dominate in the AHL, the quicker they'll be in Detroit.

Up front, the Red Wings are led by captain Dylan Larkin and fellow center Andrew Copp and wingers Tyler Bertuzzi, Lucas Raymond, Jakub Vrana and free agent acquisitions David Perron and Dominik Kubalik.

Their blueline is headlined by reigning Rookie of the Year Moritz Seider, as well as free agent acquisitions Ben Chiarot and Olli Maatta.

Alex Nedeljkovic and Ville Husso will share the duties in goal.

Listen live to 97.1 The Ticket via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Capitals' Hagelin has surgery on eve of NHL opening night

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Carl Hagelin is out indefinitely after undergoing hip surgery, leaving the Washington Capitals without three veteran forwards as the season begins. The team said Hagelin had an arthroscopic procedure Monday that is intended to address his chronically injured left hip. Hagelin, 34, has not played...
WASHINGTON, DC
MLive.com

Canadiens vs. Red Wings predictions, best bet and odds for opening night

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. While much of the league has already opened up its season, the Red Wings will be doing so on Friday, October 14. They’ll...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Inside The Celtics

Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick

As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a Friday night matchup against the Raptors in Montreal, the cutdown process has begun. ...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

The Detroit Pistons’ biggest roster weakness is obvious

The restoration of the Detroit Pistons is getting closer but there are still some major roster needs that Troy Weaver needs to address. We talk a lot about the Pistons’ lack of shooting, which has been in full display in the first two preseason games, as they have hit just 30 percent of their 3-point shots. Even after adding Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, it’s pretty clear that Detroit will need better shooting (and better shooters) if they are going to continue to shoot 45 from long range per game on average.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

The Suns sign one former Pistons guard and waive another

It has been a weird offseason for free agency, and that includes a few former Detroit Pistons. There have been several notable free agents available all offseason, including future Hall-of-Famers like Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, who are still looking for jobs with less than a week to go until the regular season.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener

The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Perron
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Lucas Raymond
Person
Alex Nedeljkovic
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Jonatan Berggren
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
Andrew Copp
Person
Ville Husso
Detroit Sports Nation

2nd-year defenseman Moritz Seider impressing Derek Lalonde

The Detroit Red Wings knew that they had a special player in young German defenseman Moritz Seider when they selected him with the 6th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. It was Steve Yzerman’s first selection as general manager of the team that he returned to in April of ’19, and so far, it’s proven to be one of the best selections in recent memory. Of course, new head coach Derek Lalonde had plenty of opportunities to see Seider in action as a former member of Detroit’s division rival, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Seider’s skills were plenty evident, but it’s a completely new experience being able to coach him, and going so far as to say he’s “better than expected”. “That’s the exact way to put it. You get an appreciation for a player playing against him and he was awesome whenever we played him,” Lalonde said on the latest episode of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast. “But then when you get here, a little more athletic than I even thought, a little more skilled than I probably gave him credit for, but passion, man. He wants to be a player.” Embed from Getty Images.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Detroit Lions make huge roster move at kicker

The Detroit Lions have not had a lot of luck at the placekicker position so far this season, missing several field goals and extra points over the past few weeks. Given those struggles, it looks like the Lions are making a roster move to help bolster that position. The team...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Wings#The Swedish Hockey League
NHL

Slafkovsky fulfills dream in NHL debut with Canadiens

MONTREAL -- Juraj Slafkovsky said he still had goose bumps 20 minutes after his Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in the season opener for each team at Bell Centre on Wednesday. He had good reason to feel that way. "It's hard to believe," the 18-year-old forward said,...
NHL
Yardbarker

Canadiens Season Opener Gives Glimpse of Future

No team will suddenly be expected to win all 82 games in a season due to the fact they won the first game. While it is satisfying for the fan base to enjoy the glow of a win against a Stanley Cup favorite in the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Montreal Canadiens will still lose more games than they win and miss the playoffs.
NHL
FOX Sports

Sabres sign D Samuelsson to 7-year, $30 million contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres continued locking up their young core of players by signing defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year, $30 million contract on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Samuelsson established himself as one of the team’s top blueliners in his second NHL season last year. He finished...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Predators Bolster Hockey Operations Staff to Start 2022-23 Season

Nashville GM David Poile Discusses Recent Additions to Hockey Ops, Continued Growth of Organization. Take a minute and think back to your favorite hockey moment. Maybe it was a hat trick, or a come-from-behind win. Maybe it was a game-winning goal in triple overtime. Or maybe you were lucky enough to see a childhood hero lift the Stanley Cup.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket

Comments / 0

Community Policy