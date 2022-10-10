ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the Braves signing Spencer Strider now is a win for both sides

By Dukes Bell, Beau Morgan
 3 days ago

92.9 The Game Atlanta Braves insider Grant McAuley joined Dukes & Bell for his regular appearance on the show and talked about the team resigning Spencer Strider to a six year $75 million dollar deal.

When asked why the Braves did the deal now.

“I think this continues to be just another piece of that puzzle that the Braves have been putting together for quite a few season now to make sure that they have this young and talented core together for a long time to win a lot of baseball games and bring hopefully another world championship or two or three over the course of these contracts,” McAuley said. “Spencer Strider has just exploded on to the scene, has been an extremely talented strike out pitcher the likes of which the Braves have probably never seen in their franchises history if we’re being honest and fits the culture of what the Braves are winning.”

McAuley talked about the blueprint the team is using to build the team.

“You’ve got talent, and you’ve got that fit and you got the Braves with opportunity to continue to keep these pieces together that I think has been the modus operandi for Alex Anthopoulos and company to just continue to find ways to build a sustainable winning ball club. And Spencer Strider as Alex told me checks a lot of boxes.”

