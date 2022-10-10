Russia suffers major setback in war against Ukraine, then starts blasting

A child on a swing outside a residential building damaged by a missile on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo credit Getty Images | Pierre Crom/Stringer

A massive explosion Saturday caught Russian forces off guard and caused a partial collapse of a bridge that has been important to the supply line between Russia and the military forces the country sent to invade neighboring Ukraine.

The bridge connects Russia to the annexed Crimea, the territory that is at the heart of Russia’s cease-fire demands.

The explosion emanated from a detonated truck bomb, and three people that were on what is Europe’s longest bridge were left dead in the aftermath.

Ukraine has not yet claimed official responsibility for the blast, but signs certainly point to the explosion having been part of their defense plan.

Ukrainian soldiers were seen celebrating Saturday after the partial destruction of the bridge, and the Ukrainian Postal Service has already announced plans to issue a stamp commemorating the bombing.

Certainly, Russia believes the attack to be of Ukrainian origin. Monday brought an absolute bombardment of several Ukrainian cities by Russian missiles, an attack referred to as “horrific strikes” by the Biden administration in the U.S. who condemned the action.

“To leave such acts without a response is simply impossible,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding his violent response to the bridge attack.

Russian missiles hit several parks and tourist sites in Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities, knocking out electrical access and heat and killing several civilians.