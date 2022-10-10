ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

2 arrested for allegedly distributing medicine without a license

By City News Service
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Sheriff's officials today announced the arrests of two people for allegedly distributing medicine without a license or certification.

Yolanda Bahena and Angel Jiminez were taken into custody after authorities served a search warrant about 4 a.m. Sept. 30 at a residence in Huntington Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The investigation was conducted by personnel from the sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau's Health Authority Law Enforcement Task Force, known as HALT.

``The suspects have been distributing counterfeit and illicit pharmaceuticals from several street booths and store fronts within Los Angeles County,'' according to a sheriff's department statement.

Investigators seized thousands of illicit pharmaceuticals -- some suspected of being counterfeit -- with a value of $142,000, along with $77,214 in currency allegedly obtained from the sale of such items, authorities said.

``All seized evidence requires a prescription to be furnished by a properly licensed pharmacy to maintain the quality of the medication,'' the statement said. ``Counterfeit medication is growing problem in Los Angeles County. Counterfeit medication can contain unknown substances which could led to illness or death.''

