KNX EXCLUSIVE: Bass campaign releases USC master's degree application

 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES ( KNX ) – The campaign for Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass provided KNX News with a copy of what she said was her application to the University of Southern California’s School of Social Work.

During Thursday’s KNX News Mayoral Debate , Bass emphatically stated that she did submit a formal application for the degree and scholarship, promising to provide proof before the election.

The document is labeled “Limited Status Application Form.” Bass’ full name is listed on the application; however, the document is unsigned and does not have any notation in the approval section.

Karen Bass USC Application Packet by Alex Silverman on Scribd

The documents also included an almost two-page essay by Bass, describing her work in addressing poverty, as well as the foster care system. She also discussed the problems she faced during her time working for the Community Coalition for Substance Abuse and Prevention and Treatment, a non-profit organization founded by her. Bass said government institutions “created roadblocks, conundrums, and setbacks to constructibve aid and change.”

“I need insight on how government can do better analysis, decision-making, and management of complex interlocking systems to better the needs of families engaged with the foster and child welfare system,” she wrote, noting that she could learn that in the Master’s programs.

The ending portion of the application featured Bass’ resume, detailing her work in the medical field and eventual work as a politician.

