Detroit, MI

Alleged murder suspect critically injured after police chase, officer-involved shooting on Detroit's southwest side

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A murder suspect is in critical condition after being shot by Detroit police on Monday.

Around 12:15 p.m. Monday Detroit police officials confirmed an officer-involved shooting in the area of Chatfield Street and Green Street -- near the I-75 and Springwells junction.

Many details on the situation remain unclear, but WWJ's Ryan Marshall reports from the scene shots were fired at the suspect, who pointed a gun at officers during a chase. It was not clear whether the suspect fired any shots.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Authorities have not released the suspect's name or age.

Authorities say the man, who has gang affiliations, was suspected in a murder back in February and was also allegedly involved in crime spree last Friday that included a home invasion and armed robbery, firing shots into a home from his SUV and firing shots into an occupied vehicle.

Police were surveilling the suspect's house Monday after getting a positive match on the suspect's DNA linking him to the February homicide.

Information on the alleged murder was not immediately clear.

When the suspect left the house on Monday, undercover officers moved in on the suspect, and that's when he fled.

Video from a neighbor's home security camera obtained by WWJ shows the police chase, shortly before the shooting. The video shows the suspect speeding down a residential street in an SUV, followed by two unmarked police cars. When the suspect gets to a dead end in the 7000 block of Logan, he gets out and flees up an embankment.

Authorities followed up the hill and the suspect pointed a 9mm handgun with an extended clip at officers. He was shot as he tried to go under a stopped train in the area of Logan and Central Avenue.

Many circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, including how many officers were involved and how many shots were fired.

Michigan State Police will aid Detroit police in the investigation, while DPD will conduct an internal investigation.

This is a developing story. More information is expected to be made available throughout the day. WWJ will have live updates as we learn more.

Detroit, MI
