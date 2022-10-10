WSU’s Renard Bell, Nakia Watson out for some time with injuries

PULLMAN, Wash. — Two of Washington State’s biggest offensive weapons will be out for some time with injuries.

Head Coach Jake Dickert said in Monday’s press conference that wide receiver Renard Bell and running back Nakia Watson will both miss some time after they both got injured in the 30-14 loss against USC.

Cornerback Armani Marsh was also injured, but Dickert said he will be fine.

This is Bell’s seventh year with the Cougs. He has totaled 282 receiving yards on 20 catches, adding two touchdowns to his 2022-23 season so far. Bell has also been helpful with the special teams, adding 139 kick return yards to his statline.

Watson, a transfer running back from the University of Wisconsin, has been a big bright spot for the Cougs. He has totaled 473 yards of offense (325 rushing, 148 receiving) in six games this year, scoring four touchdowns during that time.

Names like Tsion Nunnally, Leyton Smithson and Robert Ferrel are names to look out for in replacing Bell while he’s out. Jaylen Jenkins and Kannon Katzer are two guys to look out for to carry the load at running back in place of Watson.

Dickert said he expects both Bell and Watson to return at some point later in the year.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.