ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

WSU’s Renard Bell, Nakia Watson out for some time with injuries

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rY61o_0iTd0UKk00

PULLMAN, Wash. — Two of Washington State’s biggest offensive weapons will be out for some time with injuries.

Head Coach Jake Dickert said in Monday’s press conference that wide receiver Renard Bell and running back Nakia Watson will both miss some time after they both got injured in the 30-14 loss against USC.

Cornerback Armani Marsh was also injured, but Dickert said he will be fine.

This is Bell’s seventh year with the Cougs. He has totaled 282 receiving yards on 20 catches, adding two touchdowns to his 2022-23 season so far. Bell has also been helpful with the special teams, adding 139 kick return yards to his statline.

Watson, a transfer running back from the University of Wisconsin, has been a big bright spot for the Cougs. He has totaled 473 yards of offense (325 rushing, 148 receiving) in six games this year, scoring four touchdowns during that time.

Names like Tsion Nunnally, Leyton Smithson and Robert Ferrel are names to look out for in replacing Bell while he’s out. Jaylen Jenkins and Kannon Katzer are two guys to look out for to carry the load at running back in place of Watson.

Dickert said he expects both Bell and Watson to return at some point later in the year.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

What They're Saying: Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert on Oregon State

Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will return to Corvallis for its annual Homecoming game on Saturday when it...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Bad Pass By WSU Student Causes 3 Car Crash Injuring 3 On SR26 Near LaCrosse

Three people were injured in a three-car accident on State Route 26 near LaCrosse on Friday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred near milepost 100 about 4 miles West of town around 1:30. Troopers say 18 year old Washington State University student Kaitlyn Harris of Tacoma was driving a sedan when she tried to pass vehicle Westbound. Harris struck two oncoming vehicles traveling Eastbound. Harris was injured and taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Her passenger 18 year old WSU student Shaniah Roberts of Lakewood was injured and taken to the hospital in Colfax. The driver of one of the vehicles that Harris struck 90 year old Joyce Kubitza of Blaine was injured and was eventually flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Troopers determined that Harris was trying to make a bad pass which caused the crash.
LACROSSE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Pullman, WA
Local
Washington Football
Pullman, WA
Football
State
Washington State
Pullman, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
KXLY

Two Clarkston teenagers killed in wrong-way crash in Arizona

NEW RIVER, Ariz. — Three teenagers were killed in a wrong-way crash in Arizona on Sunday, with two of the victims being from Clarkston. All three victims were students at Grand Canyon University. The crash occurred near New River, Arizona. Four cars were involved in the crash. The Arizona...
NEW RIVER, AZ
KHQ Right Now

Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning

OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
OROFINO, ID
Big Country News

City of Lewiston Retains Company to Manage Bryden Canyon Golf Course

LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston has announced a partnership with CourseCo, a golf management company that oversees the operations of 43 different golf courses across the United States (34 of which are municipal courses), to manage the day-to-day operations of the Bryden Canyon Golf Course over the next six months. The city recently decided the company would best understand the needs of the community course.
LEWISTON, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsu#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Usc#Cornerback Armani Marsh#Cougs#Rewritten
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

4 People Hurt In Deck Collapse At UI Fraternity

Four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a University of Idaho fraternity house Saturday night. The City of Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Phi Kappa Tau house around 11:30. Volunteers transported 4 people to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. No other injuries were reported. Officials say a deck that was constructed at the fraternity on old greek row failed. The incident remains under investigation.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fatal semi vs. vehicle crash in Fairfield cleared

FAIRFIELD, WA. — A fatal crash between a semi and a vehicle has been cleared. According to Washington State Police, State Route 27 and 1st Street in Fairfield were blocked due to the crash. One vehicle was heading north on State Route 27 at an excessive speed. The second vehicle was turning southbound on SR27 from Main, and the first...
FAIRFIELD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
pullmanradio.com

Latah Man Dies In Crash On SR27

A Latah Washington man died in a crash in Southern Spokane County. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 Saturday night on State Route 27 in Fairfield. 27 year old Anthony Silva was driving a sedan Northbound at a high rate of speed when he hit a trailer behind a truck that was turning left onto the highway. Silva died at the scene. The driver of the truck 56 year old Jeffrey Gunderson of Potlatch was not injured. Troopers say alcohol was involved and that Silva’s excessive speed caused the collision.
LATAH, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy