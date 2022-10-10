ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfeboro, NH

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We are embarking on cozy season. Get ready to spend a bunch of time inside! I love breaking up the winter with a weekend away in the mountains. There's nothing better than a few solid days of hot cocoa-sipping, board game-playing, and memory-making. As the weather gets colder, I like to have a trip planned so I have something to look forward to. As I was perusing Airbnb, I found this gem in North Conway that sleeps 16 guests and has a HEATED POOL! YES, PLEASE!
NORTH CONWAY, NH
The market for single-family homes in New Hampshire is finally slowing down. For the first time in the last 12 months homes lingered on the market longer than they did last year. But the sale of condos, perhaps the only affordable alternative for some, continues to be brisk, as monthly home payments to climb out of reach of many.
REAL ESTATE
The Business & Industry Association will be presenting its annual BIA Forum on Workforce Housing from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Manchester Country Club in Bedford. The program includes a panel discussion on the state’s housing crisis and the initiatives that are currently underway to address it as well as new programs and resources that could be considered in the next legislative session to increase the New Hampshire’s housing stock.
MANCHESTER, NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Monday marks the start of New Hampshire's seven-day fall shotgun season for turkey. Shooting hours for the fall season begin a half hour before sunrise and end a half hour after sunset each day. A New Hampshire hunting license and a turkey permit allow for the...
LIFESTYLE
VIDEO: Two bull moose were caught sparring on a trail camera in New Hampshire. Their mating season is from mid-September through mid-October and bulls defend a cow they are trying to pursue, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Officials say after the rut, bulls may be seen eating together...
ANIMALS
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's not every day that as you're sitting in the chair at the barbershop you go to, your barber asks you to officiate his wedding. But that actually happened a couple of months ago when I walked into Route 1 Barbershop & Shave Parlour on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Ice cream is one of the most beloved desserts in America. It is a $6.8 billion dollar industry, for crying out loud! In the world of ice cream, there is a brand name that stands out from all the rest. Ben & Jerry's are to ice cream what the Ferrari is to automobiles, the iMac to laptops, and the iPhone to cell phones. There's the best and then there's the rest. But this Vermont-based ice cream conglomerate isn't getting complacent. Even in the midst of the pandemic, they released 40 different flavors.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR has once again been named Television Station of the Year in New Hampshire. Ten first-place awards were accepted by WMUR at Tuesday night's New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters Granite Mike Awards. Among the awards included best newscasts, spot news for Monadnock flooding coverage and documentary...
TV & VIDEOS
Stacker compiled a list of the countries New Hampshire imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with New Hampshire.
POLITICS
