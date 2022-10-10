Read full article on original website
New Hampshire Airbnb With Heated Pool Makes the Perfect Getaway
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We are embarking on cozy season. Get ready to spend a bunch of time inside! I love breaking up the winter with a weekend away in the mountains. There's nothing better than a few solid days of hot cocoa-sipping, board game-playing, and memory-making. As the weather gets colder, I like to have a trip planned so I have something to look forward to. As I was perusing Airbnb, I found this gem in North Conway that sleeps 16 guests and has a HEATED POOL! YES, PLEASE!
manchesterinklink.com
NH residents dream of moving, but latest real estate stats show they’re stuck
A study released by a Texas real estate group has found that New Hampshire homeowners are more likely than those of the other five New England states to be doing online research about moving, but New Hampshire home listings show that in reality, more homeowners are staying put. The study...
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts).
nhbr.com
Signs of housing market slowdown becoming reality in New Hampshire
The market for single-family homes in New Hampshire is finally slowing down. For the first time in the last 12 months homes lingered on the market longer than they did last year. But the sale of condos, perhaps the only affordable alternative for some, continues to be brisk, as monthly home payments to climb out of reach of many.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
The Business & Industry Association will be presenting its annual BIA Forum on Workforce Housing from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Manchester Country Club in Bedford. The program includes a panel discussion on the state’s housing crisis and the initiatives that are currently underway to address it as well as new programs and resources that could be considered in the next legislative session to increase the New Hampshire’s housing stock.
Photos: New Hampshire’s Own Adam Sandler Just Bought the Most Unexpected Home
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Hmmmmmm, New Hampshire's own Adam Sandler, raised in Manchester, just bought the last home you'd expect an A-List celebrity swimming in money to buy. According to...
nhbr.com
Recent reports document New Hampshire’s struggle with home affordability
New Hampshire’s housing affordability index sank to an all-time low in September, and two new reports – one from the NH Association of Realtors and the other from real estate data curator ATTOM – show the struggles associated with being able to purchase a single-family home or residential condominium in the Granite State.
US Paralympian From New Hampshire Competing to Win on New ‘Survivor’ Season
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. "Survivor" first aired all the way back in 2000. That was 22 years ago!. You might not know it, but the first winner of the.TV show,...
Want Vegan Fast Food? Odd Burger Plans to Open in New Hampshire, Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. What if going vegan was easier and more accessible to your average Joe or Jane? Would more people do it? What if it didn't cost so much more than eating the unhealthy way?
WMUR.com
Shotgun season for turkey underway in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Monday marks the start of New Hampshire's seven-day fall shotgun season for turkey. Shooting hours for the fall season begin a half hour before sunrise and end a half hour after sunset each day. A New Hampshire hunting license and a turkey permit allow for the...
WMTW
Fall foliage brings bumper-to-bumper traffic, crush of visitors to New England
Fall time activities were in full swing in New England over the weekend. Like every year, the fall foliage is drawing people from all over the world into New Hampshire. The annual pilgrimage to see the awesome autumn colors is proving so popular this year that some people say they're getting stuck in leaf-peeping traffic jams.
WMUR.com
Video: Bull moose caught sparring on trail camera in New Hampshire
VIDEO: Two bull moose were caught sparring on a trail camera in New Hampshire. Their mating season is from mid-September through mid-October and bulls defend a cow they are trying to pursue, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Officials say after the rut, bulls may be seen eating together...
A New Hampshire Barber May Have Just Set a Brilliant New Standard for Weddings
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's not every day that as you're sitting in the chair at the barbershop you go to, your barber asks you to officiate his wedding. But that actually happened a couple of months ago when I walked into Route 1 Barbershop & Shave Parlour on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
A Nashua, New Hampshire, Man Breaks World Record Marathon Time
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. 26.2 miles of running is a feat very few people attempt. That's a race I don't think I will ever attempt. But that challenge was nothing...
Best Job Ever: Massachusetts Woman Gets Paid to Sample Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Ice cream is one of the most beloved desserts in America. It is a $6.8 billion dollar industry, for crying out loud! In the world of ice cream, there is a brand name that stands out from all the rest. Ben & Jerry's are to ice cream what the Ferrari is to automobiles, the iMac to laptops, and the iPhone to cell phones. There's the best and then there's the rest. But this Vermont-based ice cream conglomerate isn't getting complacent. Even in the midst of the pandemic, they released 40 different flavors.
WMUR.com
WMUR named Television Station of the Year in New Hampshire among other awards
MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR has once again been named Television Station of the Year in New Hampshire. Ten first-place awards were accepted by WMUR at Tuesday night's New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters Granite Mike Awards. Among the awards included best newscasts, spot news for Monadnock flooding coverage and documentary...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man training for ultramarathon rescued by Fish and Game officers on Mount Isolation Trail
SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — An ultramarathoner is recovering after being rescued by New Hampshire Fish and Game officers near Sargent's Purchase. The 24-year-old from Intervale hurt his hip during a training trail run on a 40-mile route Sunday, officials said. He began the run at 8:30 a.m., they said.
WMUR.com
High inflation, higher interest rates increase credit card debt in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — High inflation, coupled with historic interest rate hikes, have some New Hampshire residents relying on credit cards to get by. According to Wallet Hub, the average New Hampshire household has more than $8,400 in credit card debt. With winter on the way, Granite Staters will be...
Spook Easily? New Hampshire Haunted Attraction Will Have Special ‘No Scares’ Nights
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Some people might hear about a Halloween attraction with “no scares” nights and say, “What’s wrong with some people??”. But as someone...
laconiadailysun.com
Countries New Hampshire imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries New Hampshire imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with New Hampshire.
