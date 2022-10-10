ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Isaiah McKenzie remains in concussion protocol

By Sal Capaccio
WGR550
WGR550
 3 days ago

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WGR 550) - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie remains in the league's concussion protocol, as the team begins to prepare to take on the Chiefs this Sunday in Kansas City.

Head coach Sean McDermott gave the update on McKenzie during his weekly media availability on Monday.

McKenzie missed Sunday's 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers while in the protocol. He suffered the concussion in the team's 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens the previous week, and was listed as questionable to play before being inactive on Sunday.

McKenzie was one of several key players who missed Sunday's contest with injuries. McDermott said they are in a "better spot" on Monday, and they held some of them out who were getting closer to returning to play.

