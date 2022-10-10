Jacksonville VFW holding scholarship competition

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A VFW post in Eastern North Carolina is urging students to apply for the “Voice of Democracy and Patriots” scholarship competition.

The nationwide competition will award $30,000 to one student. VFW post 9133 in Jacksonville is hoping that the student will be from Onslow County.

High school students, who apply will have to answer the question “Why is the Veteran important?”

“Patriotism is like breathing here, everybody’s associated with the military or veterans. So a lot of times we forget about the stuff that’s out there because patriotism is second nature to us, but I am doing a plea to say hey, please enter because I think we in Onslow County have a very good shot of winning,” said Wendy Silvera, commander at VFW Post 9133.

The deadline is October 30. To read more about the program, click here.

