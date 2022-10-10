ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville VFW holding scholarship competition

By Cheyenne Pagan, Ryan Harper
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJb93_0iTd0GDo00

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A VFW post in Eastern North Carolina is urging students to apply for the “Voice of Democracy and Patriots” scholarship competition.

The nationwide competition will award $30,000 to one student. VFW post 9133 in Jacksonville is hoping that the student will be from Onslow County.

High school students, who apply will have to answer the question “Why is the Veteran important?”

“Patriotism is like breathing here, everybody’s associated with the military or veterans. So a lot of times we forget about the stuff that’s out there because patriotism is second nature to us, but I am doing a plea to say hey, please enter because I think we in Onslow County have a very good shot of winning,” said Wendy Silvera, commander at VFW Post 9133.

The deadline is October 30. To read more about the program, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

AJ McMurphy’s event will give back to the Humane Society

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greenville business is taking part in a unique event on Thursday. AJ McMurphy will hold the PBRarghh Pups, Puppies and Pirates event. The event will offer exclusive T-shirts for $10, with all proceeds going to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. The event will also have a special PBR draft […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

First Oyster Highway Open House held Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In honor of North Carolina Oyster Week, Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center in Jacksonville celebrated with its first-ever oyster highway open house on Thursday. At the event, people were able to learn all about how the project works and what it does for the new river. The City of Jacksonville has […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Alumni awards recognize outstanding service to ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Six East Carolina University alumni and friends will be recognized by the ECU Alumni Association over homecoming weekend. The ECU alumni awards celebrate individuals who demonstrate outstanding service to the university and accomplishments in their careers. This year’s class will be honored at A Purple and Gold Evening: ECU Alumni Awards & Dinner […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, NC
Government
Onslow County, NC
Society
City
Jacksonville, NC
Onslow County, NC
Government
Jacksonville, NC
Society
Jacksonville, NC
Sports
County
Onslow County, NC
WNCT

Upcoming softball game to give back to Special Olympics

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Batter up! On October 21, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, along with Parks and Recreation and Jacksonville Police Department, will be holding a charity softball game called Battle of the Badges. The game will be between the Jacksonville Police Department and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. There will be a $10 admission […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

NC AG Stein talks online safety with elementary students

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein spoke with students at Contentnea-Savannah School about online safety on Wednesday. He’s promoting the Family Tech Agreement, which is designed to be a resource to help keep children safe online. “It has four pledges that the student and the parent signs together,” Stein said. “That […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

New Bern businesses booming as mum activities continue

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Some people in New Bern like to call October, “Mum Month,” because of all the festivities happening. The main event, MumFest, brought nearly 50,000 to the city, and local businesses saw the impacts. “(Last) Saturday was booming,” said Lyndsay Sims, co-owner of Mitchell Hardware. “We saw a lot of familiar […]
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vfw#Vfw Post 9133#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Webb Foundation rewards Carteret County community leaders

BEAUFORT, N.C. — The Webb Foundation visited West Carteret High School on Monday to honor West Carteret’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Ms. Staci Kyle, chemistry teacher and 1989 graduate of WCHS, a monetary award in the amount of $3,000. The Webb Foundation also awarded the Morehead City Fire Department and Morehead City Police Department […]
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

NC medical company collecting donations for Hurricane Ian victims in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — A North Carolina medical company is collecting donations for victims of Hurricane Ian in Jacksonville. Starmount Healthcare’s North Rapid Response is accepting everything from nonperishable food items to cleaning supplies to give to those in need. They’ll be accepting these donations at several of their clinics, including the one located at […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Discussion held in Greenville about fair housing, development needs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville is hosting community assessment workshops to discuss fair housing and development needs in the city. It’s all part of the city’s five-year consolidated plan process. Tiana Berryman, Greenville Housing and Planning’s housing administrator, said community members can come to these workshops and be a part of the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Hardy named PCS financial operations manager

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Michael Hardy, a certified public accountant who also owns experience in local government auditing procedures, has been named financial operations manager for Pitt County Schools according to an announcement from PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Wednesday. Hardy most recently served as an accountant with the Craven County Finance Department in New Bern […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Washington High School unveils new soccer field

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A crowd gathered at Washington High School to see the school’s new soccer field, a project that new soccer coach Jim Kozuch said had been a long time coming. “Oh, it’s the most amazing thing. I can’t even believe it. I started out here 17 years ago, and I’ve been kicked […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

15-year-old arrested in shooting death of Greenville man

A 15-year-old has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in the death of a man that happened Wednesday night. 15-year-old arrested in shooting death of Greenville …. A 15-year-old has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in the death of a man that happened Wednesday night.
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

McClenny named new assistant superintendent

BEAUFORT - Carteret County Public Schools announced Monday that Jody McClenny, the school system’s current chief academic officer, has been named assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. Her new position will start Nov. 1. The announcement comes in the wake of transitions in the school system’s leadership after Superintendent...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

National Women’s Small Business Month recognized in local event

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – October is National Women’s Small Business Month, and bosses along the coast are joining together for the 2nd annual Crystal Coast Women in Business Conference. Around 150 women gathered at the Carteret Community College to hear from professionals in the area and take inspiration from them in their own businesses.  […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Residents addressing lack of grocery store in Grifton

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the town of Grifton, the lack of certain resources is making it hard for some, including the elderly, to get their groceries. This has been causing some to have to travel to nearby towns to get their basic needs. But, some town residents are stepping up to help their community. […]
GRIFTON, NC
WNCT

Craven County Schools names Faulkenberry as Principal of the Year

NEW BERN, N.C. — On Tuesday, during a surprise announcement, Ashley Faulkenberry, Principal of Trent Park Elementary, was named the 2022-2023 Principal of the Year for Craven County Schools. In her role as Principal of the Year, she will serve as the local advisor to the Craven County Board of Education and will represent Craven […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

New Bern stays No. 1 in poll ahead of Big Carolina clash

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — We are in Week 9 of the high school football season. This week is full of big matchups, including one involving the top two teams in our Touchdown Friday Top 9. New Bern remains No. 1 in the poll and will host No. 2 J.H. Rose on Friday in our […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy