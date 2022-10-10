Read full article on original website
WATCH: This Sweet New England Kitty is the Perfect Bobcat Babysitter
It's always precious when one animal takes another under its wing. Not only does the unconventionality make for an adorable sight, but it's heartwarming to see animals look out for one another despite their differences. One sweet kitty did just that when placed on babysitting duty for a young bobcat...
The Coldest October Day on Record for Each New England State
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Fall seems to be the go-to season for many New Englanders, despite the fact it seems to start on a new date every year. After three months of heat and humidity, people are ready to put away the sunscreen, turn off the air conditioning, and say, “Red Sox? Who are they?”
Why Do Leaves Change Color in the Fall in New England?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. As Mainers, we don’t question the autumn palette in our landscapes once summer comes to a close. We’re used to the changing of colors come fall season and dare I say we may even take it for granted.
LOOK: These Conjoined Whitetail Fawns Have Every Hunter Asking the Same Question
Outdoorsman, conservationist, and founder of MeatEater Steven Rinella posted a picture of conjoined deer fawns found dead in Houston County, Minnesota. The images posted shows the carcass of the animal and its x-ray, which reveals the two heads of the deer joined to one body. “Yep, this is a thing...
Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home
A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
Dogs recovering at Ohio shelter after being found inside cage in middle of woods
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Three dogs were rescued after being found dehydrated and starving in the woods, according to the Highland County Humane Society. The shelter posted to Facebook on Sunday, saying they got a call from someone who found the dogs left in a cage with no food or water in the middle of the woods.
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
HELENA, Ala. — An Alabama dog owner recently welcomed a rare arrival destined to spark envy, if only briefly. Mark Ruffin, owner of Big Rajah Bullies, showcased for WBRC one of two puppies born to his French bulldogin Helena, Alabama, because the newborn bully is green. Ruffin told the...
A Deer Jumped Into The Lion’s Den At The Washington DC Zoo… It Didn’t End Well
A few years back, visitors at the Washington DC National Zoo got to witness a live lion hunt, only it wasn’t some pre-planned exhibit for season pass holders…. A fawn was walking around Rock Creek Park, which surrounds the zoo, when it decided to be adventurous and check out what was behind one of the many concrete walls.
Candy Corn Sold in 2 States Has Just Been Recalled
Nothing unites people quite like candy corn. Okay, maybe that's not the case, but no matter where you stand on the divisive, questionably sweet seasonal candy, there’s no denying that it’s iconic. Unfortunately, a mass amount of candy corn is being recalled just ahead of spooky season. Arcade...
Georgia Bowhunter Watches Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Plop Down Right On Top Of His Corn Pile
Imagine waking up at the crack of dawn to get out to the woods, hoping you bag the biggest buck of your life. After a couple hours, you can’t find anything within range, but then you start to feel the damn deer stand begin to shake, and you see something ginormous walking your direction off in the distance…
500-Pound Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Brutally Mauls Young Bear In Effort To Mate With Its Mother
You’re walking through the woods, and accidentally walk up on a massive 500-pound male grizzly mauling a much younger grizzly, with the mother looking on. What you gonna do?. Graphic video footage has surfaced of this exact scenario at Yellowstone National Park. It is pretty tough to watch, considering...
This ancient reptile was discovered in Arizona's 'Triassic Park'. Now it has a new name
PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A new dinosaur-like reptile species discovered in Arizona several years ago has been recently named after the former superintendent of Petrified Forest National Park. Fossils of the "Puercosuchus traverorum" species were first discovered...
This Corvette Was Hidden Behind a Brick Wall in a Maine Grocery Store for 27 Years
Imagine purchasing a slick new Corvette. Imagine driving it around town and hitting up your usual spots, feeling the Maine summer breeze and fresh air. Now imagine after only about five years of owning the car, you no longer want to drive it and would rather just seal it away inside a brick vault. And that brick vault will remain closed for nearly three decades.
Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On
Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
Maine Lobster Fisherman Catches 1 In 2 Million Blue Lobster: “Virtually Impossible”
Ya learn something new everyday. I’m not even gonna pretend like I’m a big lobster guy, or very knowledgeable about the creatures. I’ve never caught one before, nor are they my first choice of seafood at a restaurant. However, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know...
Video of Maine Coon Cat Giving the Dog a Massage Is Enough to Make Anyone Envious
Sometimes you really need a massage. But why shell out the big bucks to pay for a professional masseuse when your cat is willing to break up those knots for free? We're being 100 percent serious, just look at a video shared on TikTok by one person who caught their Maine Coon Cat working their magic on the dog's back.
Thousands of Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on the Alaskan Shore
Cooler connoisseurs rejoice! Thousands of pricey Yeti coolers are washing up on the shores of Alaska after a cargo ship unintentionally sent a few cases overboard. All told, 109 cooler containers dropped into the sea near Washington's Olympic Peninsula last year. Now, residents of the Last Frontier are setting off...
Great Dane rescued after spending more than a month stranded on small Michigan island
CLARE COUNTY, MI – More than a month after efforts began, a dog has been rescued from a small island in Clare County. Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control and a slew of local volunteers have been working to save a Great Dane named Zaria from an island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake.
Suitcase ‘moving’ along North Carolina highway leads to animal rescue
A good Samaritan helped rescue four abandoned puppies early Saturday morning after noticing a suitcase seemingly moving on its own along a North Carolina highway, according to Guilford County Animal Services (GCAS).
Was It Legal for the Driver Who Crashed on the Maine Turnpike to Have Dogs in the Back of His Pickup?
A horrific accident on the Maine Turnpike on Wednesday resulted in one man being taken to the hospital and one of 10 dogs killed. That accident has led to a lot of people speculating on social media as to the law on transporting dogs in an open truck bed. According...
