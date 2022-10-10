Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Maine this weekKristen Walters
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
4 Great Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Best Chicken Wings Joint in Portsmouth, NH, to Close Its Doors
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Do you love chicken wings? If without hesitation you said "yes", then you'll be bummed to find out one of the best and award-winning chicken wing spots in the state will be closing soon.
Catch an Out-of-This-World Light Show in Eliot, Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I was scrolling on Instagram the other day, as I do, and I saw this photo that stopped me dead in my tracks. Then I realized...
WATCH: Seal Spotted Going for a Swim in Portsmouth Harbor, New Hampshire
It's always fascinating to catch a glimpse of wildlife here in New England. Whether you're surrounded by the ocean or mountains, there's never a shortage of animals you could see in their natural habitats. Now, a video uploaded by Chris Luise to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook group is shining a light on one of our favorite animals to spot on the Seacoast: seals. The clip shows a harbor seal enjoying a relaxing swim in Portsmouth Harbor, as it floats on its back with its little snout periodically sticking out of the water.
Lodging
Cambria Hotel Portland Downtown Old Port Opens
ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Cambria Hotels, a brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc., continued its expansion with the opening of its first hotel in Maine: the Cambria Hotel Portland Downtown Old Port. The six-story, 102-room hotel underscores the brand’s growth across New England, joining the recently opened Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area and Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in New Hampshire and Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
This Central Maine House For Sale is Perfectly Landscaped w/ Leave it to Beaver Vibes
I don't know exactly why this house is giving me 'Leave it to Beaver' vibes, but it totally is. When I first saw the listing I immediately thought of the classic TV show. Probably because the Cleavers lived in a picturesque neighborhood and their yard was also always perfectly manicured.
A New Hampshire Barber May Have Just Set a Brilliant New Standard for Weddings
It's not every day that as you're sitting in the chair at the barbershop you go to, your barber asks you to officiate his wedding. But that actually happened a couple of months ago when I walked into Route 1 Barbershop & Shave Parlour on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Hampshire 10-Year-Old Creates Haunted Woods Walk in His Own Backyard
The world is a better place thanks to people like this kid. Jacob Hartford, age 10, is a Halloween enthusiast hailing from Barrington, New Hampshire. He loves the holiday so much, in fact, that he's created his own haunted attraction in the woods behind his family's home. As a fellow spooky season fan, this writer just had to learn more about this kid, and reached out to his family for the scoop.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Number of CMP customers without power spikes in southern Maine due to heavy winds and rain
As a nasty fall storm brings wind and rain to the Pine Tree State, power crews continue to monitor outages, with thousands of reported overnight into Friday. According to a statement from Central Maine Power, the utility responded to and restored more than 21,000 outages overnight, and as of 8 a.m. reported 3,500 outages they were working on.
Eerie, Abandoned New Hampshire Naval Prison Once Dubbed the ‘Alcatraz of the East’
Just across the Piscataqua River and Prescott Park sits the eerie abandoned Portsmouth Naval Prison. The towering structure is castle-like in its architecture and has been vacant for over 45 years, according to boston.com. It's so desolate that locals might not think to notice its presence at this point, as...
This Maine Road is Perfect for an Impromptu, Spooky Halloween Drive
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Before I even get into this, let me just rip the bandaid off for anyone who notices the hood of my truck in the bottom of this picture that's clearly taken from the driver's seat and wants to bust me for TeXtInG aNd DrIvInG -- I pulled over in the insanely too narrow breakdown lane next to the guardrail and put my hazards on to take any picture you see in this article.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NH’s Spaulding Turnpike Goes Cashless Monday
Monday night your ride on the Spaulding Turnpike will change forever. The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will no longer accept cash as toll payment at the Rochester and Dover toll plazas starting at 10 p.m. when the last of the state's daytime toll plazas are closed. Drivers will instead...
Toys R Us returns to Maine after bankruptcy
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Like some retail giants, Toys R Us went through bankruptcy in the past few years, but the famous toy market is making a return in Macy's stores, complete with a grand opening and Geoffrey's birthday events this weekend. The Macy's location in South Portland confirmed...
wabi.tv
Thousands without power as heavy rain batters parts of Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Thousands are without power as severe weather pushes through portions of Maine. Central Maine Power is reporting more than 70,000 people are without power. York County is experiencing more than 20,000 of those outages. You can follow the latest outages by clicking here. Officials with Maine...
mainebiz.biz
Maine family businesses honored for going the extra mile
From lobsters to pet supplies, a range of Maine businesses were honored at the 22nd Maine Family Business Awards Wednesday for going the extra mile. Winners include the Kennebec Cabin Co. of Manchester, whose owners achieved worldwide fame via the "Maine Cabin Masters" reality show, and Farmington's Franklin Printing, which was recognized for making technology upgrades during the pandemic.
Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies
I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
Someone Stole a Welcome to Maine Sign From a Small Maine Town & The Police Have Released Photos of The Truck
Some yahoo, or a group of yahoos, has stolen the most prized possession a border town in Maine can have... their 'Welcome To Maine' sign. And they really want it back. Now it's also worth noting that since we don't have an actual photo of the stolen sign, we used the classic 'Welcome To Maine' sign from Interstate 95 as a photo for the article, though the stolen sign looks a little bit different.
Maine Woman Clocked at 127 MPH on I-95 in New Hampshire
A Maine woman was clocked at 127 mph on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning by a State Police trooper in North Hampton and Greenland. A New Hampshire State Police trooper on patrol saw a 2015 BMW 5-Series speeding north around 2:55 p.m., and estimated its speed to be 118 mph. Before driver Hayley Lawrence, 18, of Eliot stopped her speeding, she allegedly reached 127 mph.
If Walls Could Talk: Historic $3.8M Pickering-Heffenger House in Portsmouth, NH, is on the Market
If walls could talk, this historic home would have quite the tale to tell. The Pickering-Heffenger House sits at 53 Austin Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and dates back to 1804. The 6 bed, 6 bath, 7,823 square foot home was recently listed for $3,890,000 by Tony Jalbert with Tate & Foss Sotheby's International Realty. The listing reveals some fascinating information about the property's history:
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0