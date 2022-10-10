Read full article on original website
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best...
Marylou’s Coffee Expands to Their Most Northern Location but When Will a New Hampshire Spot Open
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Whether you like it or not, there is no denying that Marylou's Coffee has grown into one of the fastest coffee brands in New England. It's...
This Maine Road is Perfect for an Impromptu, Spooky Halloween Drive
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Before I even get into this, let me just rip the bandaid off for anyone who notices the hood of my truck in the bottom of this picture that's clearly taken from the driver's seat and wants to bust me for TeXtInG aNd DrIvInG -- I pulled over in the insanely too narrow breakdown lane next to the guardrail and put my hazards on to take any picture you see in this article.
Is the ‘Poseidon’ the Most Epic Bloody Mary to Use a Full Maine Lobster?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Feeling in the mood for a bloody mary? Maybe you want one to go with Sunday brunch or maybe you've been craving one just because. Maine...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know.
Why Do Leaves Change Color in the Fall in New England?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. As Mainers, we don’t question the autumn palette in our landscapes once summer comes to a close. We’re used to the changing of colors come fall season and dare I say we may even take it for granted.
Top 10 Stolen Vehicles in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Everybody loves a good, hardworking pickup truck, especially auto thieves in New England. Yes, pickup trucks are in high demand, and they don't even have to...
Is the Famous Cabot Cove From Angela Lansbury’s ‘Murder, She Wrote’ a Real Maine Place?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We are saddened to hear of the passing of Angela Lansbury. Lansbury starred in Murder, She Wrote from 1984 to 1996. She was 96. Lansbury's character,...
US Paralympian From New Hampshire Competing to Win on New ‘Survivor’ Season
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. "Survivor" first aired all the way back in 2000. That was 22 years ago!. You might not know it, but the first winner of the.TV show,...
Charming Barnhouse Airbnb on Serene Farmland in Maine Comes With Horses
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. With Maine’s varying landscapes and terrain, our state makes for a stunning place to get away and experience the most unique Airbnbs and areas to explore. Whether you’re from the state or visiting from away, there are many options to get a taste of different parts of Pine Tree State.
New Hampshire Contestant on Tonight’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Saved a Life 9 Years Ago
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's always cool to see a local person make it on a national game show, right? You may want to make sure you're free tonight (Tuesday, October 11) at 7:30, because New England will be represented on the next episode of Jeopardy! airing on ABC.
North America’s Longest Mountain Roller Coaster is in the Massachusetts Berkshires
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Weeeee! Put your hands up and have some fall fun whizzing through the Berkshires on 3,780 feet of track. Let's do this. It's called the Thunderbolt...
Photos: New Hampshire’s Own Adam Sandler Just Bought the Most Unexpected Home
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Hmmmmmm, New Hampshire's own Adam Sandler, raised in Manchester, just bought the last home you'd expect an A-List celebrity swimming in money to buy. According to...
Buyer Beware: When the Maine Lobster You’re Eating Isn’t Actually Lobster
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Luckily we have Maine in New England, which means we have easy access to the best, freshest lobster on the planet. We don't even mind paying $30 for a lobster roll, or whatever the market price is, for anything Maine lobster.
The Coldest October Day on Record for Each New England State
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Fall seems to be the go-to season for many New Englanders, despite the fact it seems to start on a new date every year. After three months of heat and humidity, people are ready to put away the sunscreen, turn off the air conditioning, and say, “Red Sox? Who are they?”
WATCH: This Sweet New England Kitty is the Perfect Bobcat Babysitter
It's always precious when one animal takes another under its wing. Not only does the unconventionality make for an adorable sight, but it's heartwarming to see animals look out for one another despite their differences. One sweet kitty did just that when placed on babysitting duty for a young bobcat...
‘Fuel for Vets’ Art Auction to Help NH Veterans With Energy Costs
A cleaning project turned into a fundraiser called "Fuel for Vets" to help veterans handle their heating bills this winter. Nearly 40 pieces of artwork donated by Seacoast artists will be up for bid during a live auction at the Kingston Community Library on Sunday, October 16, from 12-2pm. A brunch proceeds the auction at 10:30am.
Price at the Gas Pump Heads Back Up in New Hampshire, Maine
The price at the pump is heading back up to create one more energy cost headache as winter draws near. The average price for regular in New Hampshire is up 8 cents, from $3.39 to $3.47, in the past week, according to AAA's price survey. Maine's average price has jumped 10 cents in the past week.
Flu Shot? COVID-19 Booster? Get ’em Both, Expert Says
COVID-19 vaccinations. Flu shot. Another COVID-19 booster shot. Is it all too many shots? It could be for Granite Staters who aren't exactly running to get their shots. State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan told WMUR that less than 10% of those eligible for the omicron-specific COVID booster shot have taken it so far.
Donald Trump Jr. Reportedly Bags Massive Bull Moose in Maine During Hunting Season
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's pretty difficult to do anything these days that's 'under the radar' if your name is Donald Trump Jr., but somehow he managed to do just that at the end of September. Trump Jr., known to be a fanatical big game hunter, made his way to Maine rather discreetly and managed to bag himself a massive, nearly 900 pound bull moose during Maine moose hunting season.
