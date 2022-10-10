ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

Related
aseaofblue.com

UK visiting in-state star Jasper Johnson

Since arriving at Kentucky, John Calipari has thrived at recruiting the best players in the country. At times, that has come at the expense of not recruiting in-state prospects, which has frustrated many fans. Let’s be honest, Kentucky doesn’t produce many top-25 prospects. In fact, dating back to...
LEXINGTON, KY
middlesboronews.com

Former UK quarterback says his son has high ceiling

Pookie Jones of Calloway County was not only Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 1989, but he also led Kentucky to the 1983 Peach Bowl and was fourth all-time in total offense at the time he graduated. He later played three years of minor league baseball before spending time in the Canadian Football League.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
WKYT 27

EKU ready to ‘Pack the Kidd’ and prepare for transformation of Alumni Coliseum

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a huge weekend ahead for the EKU football Colonels with Sam Houston State coming to Richmond. Two years ago, Sam Houston State won the FCS national championship. EKU is wanting to make that same jump and the Maroons administration is wanting to pack Roy Kidd Stadium for Saturday’s game. The outcome of this matchup would hopefully open some eyes from conferences who might be watching and thinking about bring EKU into their fold.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Jack Givens, Cameron Mills give UK Sports Network new voices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When the Kentucky men’s basketball team returns to action in November, some familiar voices will be heard on the airways. Jack “Goose” Givens will join Tom Leach on the game broadcast, while Cameron Mills will appear on the pregame show as an analyst.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky Injury News

On Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced that Oscar Tshiebwe suffered a knee injury that will require surgery. "Bad news is I kept him out of practice Sat. with knee stuff," Calipari said. "He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out. I made him sit out Mon. and get examined as a precaution. He’s going to have a minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up. Not a big deal, but no dancing at Madness!"
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina#American Football#College Football#Kt#Wildcats#Kroger Field#Gamecocks
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington Police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered in vomit...
LEXINGTON, KY
cohaitungchi.com

Date ideas Lexington KY: 50+ Romantic Things to do for Couples

You are reading: Fun things to do in lexington ky for couples | Date ideas Lexington KY: 50+ Romantic Things to do for Couples. We have you covered! No more boring indoor date nights with these epic date night ideas in Lexington. If you are looking for the most romantic...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a winner for the Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!. The winner of the 2022 giveaway is Charles Wilson of Saint Helens, Ky. The drawing was held live Thursday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
fox56news.com

10 years in the making: Lexington’s Town Branch Commons now open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A project 10 years in the making was officially opened to the public in Lexington on Thursday. Mayor Linda Gorton, Gov. Andy Beshear, former Mayor Jim Gray, and Congressman Andy Barr joined Lexington citizens downtown for the ribbon cutting of Town Branch Commons, a 2.2-mile trail linking outdoor activities to the urban areas of the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
FOX 56

Morehead nurse turned patient

Angela Hardymon has walked the halls of St. Claire Regional Medical Center for the last five years as a nurse, but she never thought she'd walk through the doors of the cancer unit as a patient.
MOREHEAD, KY
fox56news.com

How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

EKU honoring well-known Richmond couple who were killed last year

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A well-known Richmond couple who were killed last year is being honored by the university they attended and gave so much back to. Christopher and Gracie Hager will be honored during this year’s homecoming activities at Eastern Kentucky University. The Hagers made Richmond their home...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Storms Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a gorgeous day across the Commonwealth, but big changes are just ahead. Another powerful fall cold front sweeps in here Wednesday night, bringing the potential for strong storms before another big blast of cold. Clouds will thicken on Wednesday as our big fall storm...
LEXINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Every home to receive Altafiber in Kenton, Boone and Campbell Counties

In the summer of 2021, Kenton County negotiated an agreement with Altafiber (previously Cincinnati Bell) to ensure the construction of a high-speed fiber optic internet network to every home in the county by August 2023. As of October 2022, fiber-to-premise is now expanded to 15,812 total addresses. Of those, 13,841...
KENTON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy