aseaofblue.com
UK visiting in-state star Jasper Johnson
Since arriving at Kentucky, John Calipari has thrived at recruiting the best players in the country. At times, that has come at the expense of not recruiting in-state prospects, which has frustrated many fans. Let’s be honest, Kentucky doesn’t produce many top-25 prospects. In fact, dating back to...
Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops Has New Update On Quarterback Will Levis
The Kentucky Wildcats are 4-2 and remain in contention for a major bowl game this season due in no small part to star quarterback Will Levis. But his injury has the fans nervous about his status for Saturday's big game against Mississippi State. However, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has...
middlesboronews.com
Former UK quarterback says his son has high ceiling
Pookie Jones of Calloway County was not only Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 1989, but he also led Kentucky to the 1983 Peach Bowl and was fourth all-time in total offense at the time he graduated. He later played three years of minor league baseball before spending time in the Canadian Football League.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky football: Can UK go from bad vs. Mississippi State in '21 to season-redeeming in '22?
Every season seems to have one of those games. The passes that are a foot behind the receiver get dropped, the hand on the ankle doesn’t bring down the opposing ball carrier, maybe the bus got stuck in traffic on the way to the stadium. For whatever reason, pretty much every team has a game when it just isn’t their day.
Kentucky Offers 5-Star Class of 2024 Center Flory Bidunga
Kentucky has entered the mix for one of the top recruits in the Class of 2024. Flory Bidunga, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound center out of Kokomo High School (Indiana), announced on Tuesday that he's been offered by the Wildcats. Ranked as the No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2024, per 247Sports, Bidunga ...
WKYT 27
EKU ready to ‘Pack the Kidd’ and prepare for transformation of Alumni Coliseum
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a huge weekend ahead for the EKU football Colonels with Sam Houston State coming to Richmond. Two years ago, Sam Houston State won the FCS national championship. EKU is wanting to make that same jump and the Maroons administration is wanting to pack Roy Kidd Stadium for Saturday’s game. The outcome of this matchup would hopefully open some eyes from conferences who might be watching and thinking about bring EKU into their fold.
WKYT 27
Jack Givens, Cameron Mills give UK Sports Network new voices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When the Kentucky men’s basketball team returns to action in November, some familiar voices will be heard on the airways. Jack “Goose” Givens will join Tom Leach on the game broadcast, while Cameron Mills will appear on the pregame show as an analyst.
College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky Injury News
On Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced that Oscar Tshiebwe suffered a knee injury that will require surgery. "Bad news is I kept him out of practice Sat. with knee stuff," Calipari said. "He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out. I made him sit out Mon. and get examined as a precaution. He’s going to have a minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up. Not a big deal, but no dancing at Madness!"
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington Police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered in vomit...
cohaitungchi.com
Date ideas Lexington KY: 50+ Romantic Things to do for Couples
You are reading: Fun things to do in lexington ky for couples | Date ideas Lexington KY: 50+ Romantic Things to do for Couples. We have you covered! No more boring indoor date nights with these epic date night ideas in Lexington. If you are looking for the most romantic...
WKYT 27
Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a winner for the Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!. The winner of the 2022 giveaway is Charles Wilson of Saint Helens, Ky. The drawing was held live Thursday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its...
fox56news.com
10 years in the making: Lexington’s Town Branch Commons now open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A project 10 years in the making was officially opened to the public in Lexington on Thursday. Mayor Linda Gorton, Gov. Andy Beshear, former Mayor Jim Gray, and Congressman Andy Barr joined Lexington citizens downtown for the ribbon cutting of Town Branch Commons, a 2.2-mile trail linking outdoor activities to the urban areas of the city.
Morehead nurse turned patient
Angela Hardymon has walked the halls of St. Claire Regional Medical Center for the last five years as a nurse, but she never thought she'd walk through the doors of the cancer unit as a patient.
fox56news.com
How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
WTVQ
Lexington elementary school surprised with over 700 packages of Lunchables
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A comical TikTok from a Lexington principal about the struggles of opening Lunchables for his students caught the attention of the Lunchables team — and they sent him some (or 725, to be exact) items that should…eventually help. Veteran educator Gerry Brooks posted...
WKYT 27
EKU honoring well-known Richmond couple who were killed last year
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A well-known Richmond couple who were killed last year is being honored by the university they attended and gave so much back to. Christopher and Gracie Hager will be honored during this year’s homecoming activities at Eastern Kentucky University. The Hagers made Richmond their home...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Storms Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a gorgeous day across the Commonwealth, but big changes are just ahead. Another powerful fall cold front sweeps in here Wednesday night, bringing the potential for strong storms before another big blast of cold. Clouds will thicken on Wednesday as our big fall storm...
lanereport.com
Schneider Electric to invest $46 million to modernize manufacturing plants in Kentucky and Nebraska
— Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced it will invest about $46 million in its Lexington, KY and Lincoln, NE manufacturing plants to modernize their operations and increase circuit breaker and related electrical product output for its customers in the U.S. and Canada.
linknky.com
Every home to receive Altafiber in Kenton, Boone and Campbell Counties
In the summer of 2021, Kenton County negotiated an agreement with Altafiber (previously Cincinnati Bell) to ensure the construction of a high-speed fiber optic internet network to every home in the county by August 2023. As of October 2022, fiber-to-premise is now expanded to 15,812 total addresses. Of those, 13,841...
