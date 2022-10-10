Read full article on original website
Related
NBC reporter’s comment about Pennsylvania Democratic US Senate candidate John Fetterman draws criticism
Fetterman, a Democrat, suffered a stroke on May 13, and his health has emerged as a major issue in the campaign. An NBC News correspondent who interviewed Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman says an on-air remark she made about him having difficulty following part of their conversation should not be seen as a commentary on his fitness for office after he suffered a stroke.
Come to Braddock, Pa. and see why I am not for Fetterman
I run a restaurant and business in Braddock, Pa. where Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman once served as mayor. This was my experience in Braddock when Fetterman was in charge.
John Fetterman lacks the qualifications to be Pennsylvania’s next senator | Letter
As a longtime Independent I vote the candidate, not the party. Every election I do research on the candidates. So, when it comes to the open Senate seat here in Pennsylvania, I cannot support, by any metric, John Fetterman. Simply put, he has no qualifications to hold even a local...
Mastriano’s Attacks on Jewish School Set Off Outcry Over Antisemitic Signaling
Mindy Cohen, who said she opposes Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, “because of his stance on antisemitism, on religion, on abortion,” at Hymie’s Delicatessen in Merion Station, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022. (Hannah Beier/The New York Times)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucker Carlson's Latest Attack On Democrat John Fetterman Comes Back To Bite Him
The Fox News host's comments come after the Senate nominee in Pennsylvania used a captioning device during his first sit-down interview after a May stroke.
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
US justices throw out Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Supreme Court is invalidating a lower appeals court decision regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> US justices reverse Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision. The decision Tuesday adds an element of uncertainty about voting procedures...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Pierogis in all of Pennsylvania
An Eastern European delicacy that you can find in just about every corner of the state, pierogis are among Pennsylvania's most beloved foods. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet treat, you can never go wrong with a helping of homemade pierogis and you can find some of the best at this small shop in Lancaster County.
RELATED PEOPLE
Democrats working to turn state House of Representatives blue
By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Midterm elections are usually tough for the president's party, and that would be the Democrats this year.But Pennsylvania Democrats think they could turn the state House of Representatives blue. If it happens, it could be a rare state chamber flip in a year that a lot of observers think will be pretty good for Republicans. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa said one thing is the best hope for down-ballot Democrats."Two words: Doug and Mastriano. There is a belief that if Mastriano is seen as too far to the right and...
White House to feature Christmas tree from Pennsylvania farm for 2022 holiday season
AUBURN, Pa. (CBS) -- While many of us are enjoying the fall season, those at the White House are already getting ready for Christmas. The White House team was at Evergreen Acres Tree Farm in Auburn, Pennsylvania Monday to select the tree that will grace the White House this holiday season. Evergreen Acres Farm in Schuylkill County was selected for the honor after winning grand champion at the National Christmas Tree Association's National Tree and Wreath contest last year. Last year's tree was picked from Jefferson, North Carolina.
Pennsylvania Senate race: Fetterman says he would emulate Bob Casey if elected
John Fetterman, the Democratic Senate nominee in Pennsylvania, said in a new interview that he would emulate Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey (D) if elected. “If Pennsylvanians are pleased with Bob Casey, then that’s the kind of person I would want to be mentored by, and that’s the kind of example I would like to be,” Fetterman told The Philadelphia Inquirer editorial board.
CBS News
Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State highlights changes for voters ahead of midterms
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's top election official shared what's new for voters ahead of the November election on Tuesday. So far, counties have received about 1.1 million requests for mail-in and absentee ballots, Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said. Starting Tuesday, a spreadsheet will be shared daily with how many applications have been approved and returned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voters need to use some basics to decide Fetterman v. Oz for U.S. Senate | John Baer
With just weeks to go in a nationally-consequential Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race, there are important basics to consider. Among them is whether the outcome relies on a sad trend in American politics. I’m talking about the way heavily-financed campaigns turn – as this one has – into negative, non-inspirational clashes....
Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate hosting two meet and greet events this week
This week Pennsylvanians will get several chances to meet one of the Commonwealth's gubernatorial candidates. Read on to learn more. This week, Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania Governor, will be hosting several meet-and-greet events. This is a great opportunity to come out and learn more about the candidate's policies and platform as we approach election day.
Pennsylvania's rural roads and bridges among the most deteriorated in the United States, according to a new report
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A report released Wednesday by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, found that Pennsylvania's rural roads and bridges are among some of the most deteriorated in the country. The report, "Rural Connections: Examining the Safety, Connectivity, Condition and Funding Needs of America’s Rural Roads & Bridges,"...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0