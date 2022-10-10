ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WITF

NBC reporter’s comment about Pennsylvania Democratic US Senate candidate John Fetterman draws criticism

Fetterman, a Democrat, suffered a stroke on May 13, and his health has emerged as a major issue in the campaign. An NBC News correspondent who interviewed Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman says an on-air remark she made about him having difficulty following part of their conversation should not be seen as a commentary on his fitness for office after he suffered a stroke.
CBS Pittsburgh

Democrats working to turn state House of Representatives blue

By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Midterm elections are usually tough for the president's party, and that would be the Democrats this year.But Pennsylvania Democrats think they could turn the state House of Representatives blue. If it happens, it could be a rare state chamber flip in a year that a lot of observers think will be pretty good for Republicans. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa said one thing is the best hope for down-ballot Democrats."Two words: Doug and Mastriano. There is a belief that if Mastriano is seen as too far to the right and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

White House to feature Christmas tree from Pennsylvania farm for 2022 holiday season

AUBURN, Pa. (CBS) -- While many of us are enjoying the fall season, those at the White House are already getting ready for Christmas. The White House team was at Evergreen Acres Tree Farm in Auburn, Pennsylvania Monday to select the tree that will grace the White House this holiday season. Evergreen Acres Farm in Schuylkill County was selected for the honor after winning grand champion at the National Christmas Tree Association's National Tree and Wreath contest last year.   Last year's tree was picked from Jefferson, North Carolina. 
AUBURN, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Pennsylvania Senate race: Fetterman says he would emulate Bob Casey if elected

John Fetterman, the Democratic Senate nominee in Pennsylvania, said in a new interview that he would emulate Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey (D) if elected. “If Pennsylvanians are pleased with Bob Casey, then that’s the kind of person I would want to be mentored by, and that’s the kind of example I would like to be,” Fetterman told The Philadelphia Inquirer editorial board.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State highlights changes for voters ahead of midterms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's top election official shared what's new for voters ahead of the November election on Tuesday. So far, counties have received about 1.1 million requests for mail-in and absentee ballots, Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said. Starting Tuesday, a spreadsheet will be shared daily with how many applications have been approved and returned.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate hosting two meet and greet events this week

This week Pennsylvanians will get several chances to meet one of the Commonwealth's gubernatorial candidates. Read on to learn more. This week, Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania Governor, will be hosting several meet-and-greet events. This is a great opportunity to come out and learn more about the candidate's policies and platform as we approach election day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pennsylvania's rural roads and bridges among the most deteriorated in the United States, according to a new report

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A report released Wednesday by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, found that Pennsylvania's rural roads and bridges are among some of the most deteriorated in the country. The report, "Rural Connections: Examining the Safety, Connectivity, Condition and Funding Needs of America’s Rural Roads & Bridges,"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
Community Policy