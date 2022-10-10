ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

iustv.com

KELLEY SCHOOL PROFESSOR DEATH RULED SUICIDE

Kelley School of Business professor Timothy Baldwin was found deceased early Monday morning in the parking garage on Fee Lane. IUPD responded to a call at 5:57 a.m. on Monday reporting a body on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage. The Monroe County coroner confirmed Tuesday that...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
isustudentmedia.com

ISU reflects on Purdue's current homicide

On Wednesday, October 5, Varun Manish Chheda was murdered by his roommate Ji Min Sha in their dorm room at Purdue University. Sha called the police around 12:44 a.m. to report Chheda’s death. Upon arrival, the Purdue Police Department noted that the roommates did not appear to have been engaged in an altercation or conflict prior to the incident. A preliminary autopsy revealed that Chheda died from “multiple sharp force traumatic injuries.” There was no alert sent out to students as a result of the quick response by campus police. Purdue University stated that there “is not a threat to the community” following the homicide. Sha is currently in custody on a preliminary charge of murder.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Southside Times

Perseverance pays off for Greenwood teacher

Last week Andrice Tucker, an automotive technology teacher at Central Nine Career Center, was surprised with the presentation of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence – along with a $50,000 check. Central Nine’s high school skilled trades program will receive $35,000, and Tucker will receive $15,000. On what he thought was going to be a normal Tuesday, Andrice received an award he had been pursing for over two years.
GREENWOOD, IN
wbiw.com

City of Bloomington recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day

Bloomington, Ind. – Indigenous Peoples Day honors the Native or Indigenous Peoples of North America in all their diversity and complexity. While not a federal holiday, it is celebrated by more than a dozen states and more than 130 cities. In 2018, Mayor Hamilton proclaimed October 8 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, making Bloomington the first city in Indiana to recognize the important day.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bloomington, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Health
Bloomington, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Bloomington, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

2023 defensive back Travon West decommits from IU football

Indiana has had a third player decommit from its 2023 class. On Thursday, 3-star defensive back Travon West announced he has reopened his recruitment. “I want to start off by saying I thank everyone a part of the Indiana staff for believing and taking the chance on me,” West wrote. “After talks with my family and coaches, I’ve decided to decommit from Indiana University and reopen my recruitment.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Coroner: IU student’s death caused by fentanyl

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Coroner has released the cause of death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student who was found dead on the morning of August 17. Avery McMillan died as a result of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, Coroner Joani Stalcup concluded. Meaning McMillan died as a result of fentanyl.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford local Serenity Roach named 2022 International Junior Miss Indiana Preteen

BEDFORD – Serenity Roach, daughter of Tara and Michael Roach, was named the 2022 International Junior Miss Indiana Preteen at the State Pageant over Labor Day weekend. A sixth grader at Parkview Intermediate School in Bedford, Serenity loves to provide service to her community and enjoys the friends she has made along the way through the competition over the six years she has been competing.
BEDFORD, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana defenders Devon Matthews, Bradley Jennings Jr. detail Hoosiers’ next-man-up mentality

Last week against the University of Michigan, Indiana football took hits on the defensive side of the ball with multiple veterans going down with injuries before and during the game. Senior linebacker and three-time captain Cam Jones was ruled out prior to the game, along with senior defensive back Jaylin Williams. Fellow senior cornerback Tiawan Mullen left the game with an injury in the second half.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Kevin Morby, Cassandra Jenkins perform emotional sets at Buskirk-Chumley Theater

New York folk musician Cassandra Jenkins and indie Americana musician Kevin Morby performed emotional and electric sets Oct. 12 at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater for Amethyst House’s ninth annual fundraising concert. Amethyst House, an addiction treatment center in Bloomington, provides residential and outpatient resources and services to people dealing with...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 3 – October 9

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 3, 2022 through October 9, 2022. Valley Grill, 2170 N. 3rd St. (6 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed insects in dry food items and mouse droppings throughout kitchen. Found raw meat being stored above eggs and tomatoes. Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and clean dishes. No sanitizer provided. Observed several food items in the walk-in and reach-in coolers with no date of consumption. Observed several food items not being held at 41F or less.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Franklin infant intubated for 5 days with RSV, mother shares warning

INDIANAPOLIS — Sarah England’s family is all back home again after a scary stay in the hospital for her infant daughter Ophelia. ”I really thought, ‘Okay, maybe she’ll just need some oxygen for a day or two and then we’ll be out of here,'” said England. “Well, that is not what happened.”
FRANKLIN, IN
WISH-TV

Christmas Market event to feature unique gifts, home décor, vintage goods, more from Midwest businesses

If you’re already looking forward to holiday shopping, this event is for you!. Mel McMahon, Indiana Owned founder, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Karla Gosche-Williams, co-owner of Midwest Marketplace and Indiana Owned member, to discuss the purpose behind the Midwest Marketplace, their upcoming Christmas Marketplace and more.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

As road rage spikes, expert’s advice on keeping calm behind the wheel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – So far this year the Indiana State Police Indianapolis District has investigated 52 incidents of gunfire on Interstates. “Some of these shootings are targeted and involve individuals known to one another,” state police Sgt. John Perrine told News 8 in an email. “However, a vast majority of them are believed to stem from road rage.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana women’s soccer continues tough conference slate with match against Michigan State

Indiana women’s soccer will attempt to turn its season around when it takes a trip north to East Lansing, Michigan to square off against No. 15 Michigan State on Thursday. The Spartans have been one of the big surprises in the Big Ten this season, as they sit tied at the top of the conference with 16 points. The team has an impressive record of 10-1-3 overall, and 5-0-1 in conference play after it was picked to finish sixth in the preseason poll.
EAST LANSING, MI
WFYI

Land dispute in Boone County brings hundreds to a community meeting

Over 300 people attended a community meeting Monday night to learn more about the state’s plans to develop an innovation district in Boone County. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation continues to buy property in the county as part of a $164 million investment approved by the State Budget Committee. The state hopes to attract a variety of advanced manufacturing, life sciences, technology, microelectronics, and semiconductor companies.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington enacts curfew for e-scooter usage, releases new guidelines

Bloomington residents must abide by new rules when riding e-scooters. The Bloomington City government has required e-scooter companies to restrict access to their scooters between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily, according to a Facebook post from the Office of the Mayor. The new curfew will go into effect Oct. 13 and will last through the winter.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

